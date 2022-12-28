ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

CBS News

Ceci's Craft Shack in Stockton

Ceci Scarimbolo has been involved with crafting and art since 2001, starting with photography and then venturing into fused glass art. She creates unique, hand crafted glass pendants, candle shields, platters, plates, vases, wall panels, home décor and Memorial Cremation pieces. Ceci joins Tina and Courtney from her shop, Ceci's Craft Shack in Stockton, to show us around!
STOCKTON, CA
FOX40

Two people rescued from Laguna Creek in Elk Grove

(KTXL) — Two people were rescued from Laguna Creek in Elk Grove on Saturday after being stranded on a temporary island, according to the Cosumnes Fire Department. Fire crews arrived at the scene on Pelham Way at around 9:50 a.m. and began preparing plans for rescuing the two people from the island. At 10:17 a.m., […]
ELK GROVE, CA
FOX40

Folsom restaurant sold after 35 years. These are the changes to expect

(KTXL) — After 35 years a beloved Folsom restaurant is changing ownership, causing the restaurant to be closed down for a few months. —Video above: The biggest weather stories from 2022 Hacienda Del Rio, a Mexican restaurant located on Sutter Street in historic Folsom for the past 40 years, is closing down to change ownership […]
FOLSOM, CA
elkgrovelagunanews.com

Evacuation warning issued for Wilton

Sacramento, CA – The Sacramento County Office of Emergency Services is warning residents living in Wilton to leave the area now. Rising water may spill over onto the nearest roadways and cut off access to leave the area. An evacuation center has been identified as Wackford Community Center, 9014...
WILTON, CA
CBS Sacramento

Carmichael woman, 84, who went to tend to her horses in Granite Bay goes missing

CARMICHAEL – Authorities are asking for help in finding a Carmichael woman who went to take care of her horses but hasn't been seen since. The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office says, late Wednesday morning, 84-year-old Alice Kroese left her home to tend to her horses in Granite Bay. She was expected to be back home by around 1 p.m., as she has done routinely before. Family says Kroese never came home, however. She may suffer from short-term memory loss, family says, but they also note that it hasn't stopped her from making that trip before.Kroese was driving her silver 2017 Subaru with the California license plate number 7VMG030 when she went missing. Anyone who sees Kroese is urged to call the sheriff's office at (916) 874-5115.  
CARMICHAEL, CA
goldcountrymedia.com

Hazardous current warning issued for Lake Natoma, Folsom Lake State Recreation areas

California State Parks has issued an advisory Friday afternoon, warning visitors to exercise extreme caution at Lake Natoma, a subunit of Folsom Lake State Recreation Area, over the next several days. Significant water releases are expected from both Folsom and Nimbus Dams as the next storms approach the Sacramento area. As releases at Folsom Dam increase, water levels may raise rapidly resulting in strong currents that are unsafe for recreational activities on or around the lake shore. The strong currents may also prompt park officials to close parts of the lake starting Friday, December 30, and continuing until the water and currents recede.
FOLSOM, CA
FOX40

“Severe river flood warning” in the valley and Sierra

(KTXL) — The National Weather Service issued a “severe river flood warning” on Saturday for Sacramento County and several surrounding counties. The included counties are: Alpine, El Dorado, Nevada, Placer, Sacramento and San Joaquin. In Alpine County, minor flooding is predicted along the east fork of the Carson River near Gardenville from Saturday afternoon until […]
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
247Sports

Stockton Recruiting Notebook From the Fall

--- Stockton (Calif.) St. Mary's 2024 RB Asante Carter, 5-11, 180. Air Force, Fresno State and Washington have been some of the schools showing interest in him. He visited Cal for the Oregon game and enjoyed the visit to Berkeley. Carter also attended games at Air Force and Fresno State.
STOCKTON, CA
The Valley Citizen

Overdoses at the Recovery Center? Yes

On December 8, we asked Stanislaus County CEO Jody Hayes whether rumors about fentanyl overdoses at the Stanislaus Recovery Center (SRC) were true. SRC is the county facility for treatment of drug addiction and mental illness. We also asked how many residents had been evicted from Stanislaus County’s low barrier...
STANISLAUS COUNTY, CA

