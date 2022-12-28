Read full article on original website
KCRA.com
Meet the 2022 KCRA All-Stars: Top high school football players in Sac-Joaquin Section
During the 2022 high school football season, talent was on full display all across the Sac-Joaquin section, which spans from the Sacramento area all the way through parts of the San Joaquin Valley. The KCRA All-Star Team is a way of recognizing that talent and awarding some of the best...
goldcountrymedia.com
A (Michelin) star is born: Auburn resident, Placer High grad achieves restaurant fame
Chris Barnum-Dann’s time as a drummer and vocalist didn’t lead to rock stardom, but a lengthy tour led to a fork in the road that took him down a path to restaurateur acclaim. Barnum-Dann, a 2001 graduate of Placer High School, was on the road with the death...
CBS News
Ceci's Craft Shack in Stockton
Ceci Scarimbolo has been involved with crafting and art since 2001, starting with photography and then venturing into fused glass art. She creates unique, hand crafted glass pendants, candle shields, platters, plates, vases, wall panels, home décor and Memorial Cremation pieces. Ceci joins Tina and Courtney from her shop, Ceci's Craft Shack in Stockton, to show us around!
Two people rescued from Laguna Creek in Elk Grove
(KTXL) — Two people were rescued from Laguna Creek in Elk Grove on Saturday after being stranded on a temporary island, according to the Cosumnes Fire Department. Fire crews arrived at the scene on Pelham Way at around 9:50 a.m. and began preparing plans for rescuing the two people from the island. At 10:17 a.m., […]
Folsom restaurant sold after 35 years. These are the changes to expect
(KTXL) — After 35 years a beloved Folsom restaurant is changing ownership, causing the restaurant to be closed down for a few months. —Video above: The biggest weather stories from 2022 Hacienda Del Rio, a Mexican restaurant located on Sutter Street in historic Folsom for the past 40 years, is closing down to change ownership […]
KCRA.com
San Joaquin Valley officials, residents prep for possible areas of flooding
The San Joaquin Valley is expecting its fair share of rain this weekend. A flood watch was issued by the National Weather Service that is set to be in effect until Sunday. Track the latest storm updates here. Heavier rain activity is expected for the northern parts of the Valley,...
KCRA.com
Woodland wellness store owner turns teen thefts into teachable moments
WOODLAND, Calif. — More than $1,000 worth of stolen crystals were returned to Soul Garden Holistic Healing, a Woodland wellness shop, after a plea to the public was posted online. Store owner Corrie Taylor said a group of around seven or eight young teen girls stole various products on...
elkgrovelagunanews.com
Evacuation warning issued for Wilton
Sacramento, CA – The Sacramento County Office of Emergency Services is warning residents living in Wilton to leave the area now. Rising water may spill over onto the nearest roadways and cut off access to leave the area. An evacuation center has been identified as Wackford Community Center, 9014...
Who won millions in Sacramento? Here are lottery winners from the area in 2022
(KTXL) — In 2022, some Californians had a hefty paid day after winning the lottery. The California State Lottery announced Thursday that 125 people in the state became millionaires while one became a billionaire in both draw and scratcher games through the end of November. Two millionaire winnings happened in Sacramento with one getting the […]
KCRA.com
Flash Flood Warning for part of Wilton; residents told to seek higher ground with levee at risk of failure
WILTON, Calif. — The National Weather Service in Sacramento issued a flash flood warning late Saturday for residents in a part of Wilton to seek higher ground due to the imminent risk of levee failure. The warning, which was issued after 11 p.m., is for residents along the Cosumnes...
Carmichael woman, 84, who went to tend to her horses in Granite Bay goes missing
CARMICHAEL – Authorities are asking for help in finding a Carmichael woman who went to take care of her horses but hasn't been seen since. The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office says, late Wednesday morning, 84-year-old Alice Kroese left her home to tend to her horses in Granite Bay. She was expected to be back home by around 1 p.m., as she has done routinely before. Family says Kroese never came home, however. She may suffer from short-term memory loss, family says, but they also note that it hasn't stopped her from making that trip before.Kroese was driving her silver 2017 Subaru with the California license plate number 7VMG030 when she went missing. Anyone who sees Kroese is urged to call the sheriff's office at (916) 874-5115.
UC Davis student killed, four injured in rollover crash in Mendota
An investigation is underway after a deadly traffic accident in Mendota on Thursday.
Video: South Fork of the American River rages after rainfall
(KTXL) — A video shared by the El Dorado County Fire Protection District on Saturday shows how the recent rainfall has significantly increased the flow of water in the South Fork of the American River. The video starts off in Lotus, about 16 miles north of Folsom Lake, where the deep brown waters of the […]
goldcountrymedia.com
Hazardous current warning issued for Lake Natoma, Folsom Lake State Recreation areas
California State Parks has issued an advisory Friday afternoon, warning visitors to exercise extreme caution at Lake Natoma, a subunit of Folsom Lake State Recreation Area, over the next several days. Significant water releases are expected from both Folsom and Nimbus Dams as the next storms approach the Sacramento area. As releases at Folsom Dam increase, water levels may raise rapidly resulting in strong currents that are unsafe for recreational activities on or around the lake shore. The strong currents may also prompt park officials to close parts of the lake starting Friday, December 30, and continuing until the water and currents recede.
“Severe river flood warning” in the valley and Sierra
(KTXL) — The National Weather Service issued a “severe river flood warning” on Saturday for Sacramento County and several surrounding counties. The included counties are: Alpine, El Dorado, Nevada, Placer, Sacramento and San Joaquin. In Alpine County, minor flooding is predicted along the east fork of the Carson River near Gardenville from Saturday afternoon until […]
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Oakland man may be the latest in long line of CA serial killers. Here’s a look back
Wesley Brownlee, the Oakland man now accused of killing seven people in Stockton and the East Bay, could be added — if convicted — to the Golden State’s long line of serial murderers if convicted. Here’s a look back at notorious serial killers who have been caught...
Stockton Recruiting Notebook From the Fall
--- Stockton (Calif.) St. Mary's 2024 RB Asante Carter, 5-11, 180. Air Force, Fresno State and Washington have been some of the schools showing interest in him. He visited Cal for the Oregon game and enjoyed the visit to Berkeley. Carter also attended games at Air Force and Fresno State.
PG&E: Thousands of Stockton residents without power due to weather
STOCKTON, Calif. — Over 3,000 residents in the Stockton area are without power, according to PG&E's outage map.
Overdoses at the Recovery Center? Yes
On December 8, we asked Stanislaus County CEO Jody Hayes whether rumors about fentanyl overdoses at the Stanislaus Recovery Center (SRC) were true. SRC is the county facility for treatment of drug addiction and mental illness. We also asked how many residents had been evicted from Stanislaus County’s low barrier...
abc10.com
Sacramento woman inundated with dozens of mysteriously delivered heaters
A Sacramento woman is trying to figure out why dozens of portable heaters are being sent to her home. None of which she ever ordered.
