Death of Staten Island toddler, 2, ruled a homicide; drugs found in system: NYPD

STATEN ISLAND (PIX11) — After seven months, investigators have deemed a Staten Island toddler’s death a homicide due to a drug overdose, police said on Saturday. Ermias Taylor-Santiago, 2, was found unconscious in his home on Hillside Avenue on May 20, around 11:33 a.m., according to the NYPD. First responders transported the toddler to Staten Island University North Campus Hospital, where he was declared dead, authorities said.
Daughter charged in fatal Brooklyn stabbing of dad confesses: ‘I bashed his head in with a hammer’

The Brooklyn woman arrested in a lethal family dispute confessed in gruesome detail to the brutal killing of her father and the near-fatal stabbing of her kid sister, the Daily News has learned. “I came out of the bedroom and I saw my father on (the) couch sleeping, and I bashed (his) head in with a hammer,” read the chilling admission from Nikki Secondino, as provided by a law enforcement ...
‘They were killing him’: As details emerge, judge grants NJ Transit driver’s release in shooting of teen, but Staten Islander still jailed for now

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y.— A New Jersey Superior Court judge on Wednesday denied a motion by prosecutors to hold a NJ Transit bus driver from Staten Island in police custody, following a shooting incident two weeks ago that left a 15-year-old male seriously injured. However, the Hudson County (N.J.) Prosecutor’s...
