Greta Thunberg once again savaged Andrew Tate after reports of his arrest emerged following a video in which he mocked her for roasting him the first time. After the news of Tate’s arrest in Romania on rape and human trafficking allegations surfaced, some speculated that police were able to determine his location because of a video he posted addressing her clapback when he boasted about his vast collection of gas-guzzling cars. The footage very clearly featured pizza boxes from a local fast food chain, Jerry’s Pizza. While it’s unconfirmed whether the boxes led to authorities arresting him, it was enough for the 19-year-old climate activist to clown Tate for it.

2 DAYS AGO