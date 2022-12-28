ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Lionel Messi Celebrates Christmas with Wife and Kids After World Cup Win: 'Feliz Navidad'

After winning the 2022 FIFA World Cup with Argentina, Lionel Messi gave a glimpse at his Christmas in family photo with wife Antonella Roccuzzo and their three sons Lionel Messi is celebrating a special Christmas with his family after winning the World Cup earlier this month. The Argentine soccer star, 35, who scored two goals to help secure Argentina's win against France in the 2022 FIFA World Cup on Dec. 18, celebrated the holiday with wife Antonella Roccuzzo and their three sons, Mateo, Thiago and Ciro. "Feliz Navidad," Roccuzzo, 34, captioned a...
AFP

Pele, Maradona, Messi: Who is the greatest of all time?

When FIFA declared Pele and Diego Maradona jointly the players of the 20th century, and effectively the best of all time, they side-stepped but did not resolve a heated debate that has grown more complicated as Lionel Messi has dominated the 21st century. AFP Sport looks at who is the best between the magical Brazilian, the controversial Maradona, who passed away in November 2020 at the age of 60, and a second Argentine, the twinkling Messi who is still playing: Triple crown v single titles  -- Pele played in four World Cups, winning three times, a record not yet beaten and giving him one more than Maradona and Messi combined.
The Independent

Neymar leads world of football’s tributes to Brazil great Pele

The world of football paid tribute to Brazil great Pele following his death at the age of 82.Here are some of the tributes paid to the player considered by many to be the greatest of all time.Neymar – who equalled Pele’s record of 77 goals for Brazil at the World Cup – said his predecessor in the national team’s number 10 shirt “turned football into art, into entertainment” and “gave a voice to the poor, to black people.” View this post on Instagram ...
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

World reacts to death of Brazilian soccer king Pele

Reactions poured in from around the world to the death of Brazilian soccer legend Pele. He died of cancer in Brazil at age 82. His grace, athleticism and mesmerizing moves transfixed players and fans. ____. “A simple goodbye to the eternal King Pelé will never be enough to express the...
Yardbarker

Juventus players do not want to share dressing room with Spanish midfielder

Juventus has targeted Isco since he played for Real Madrid but he decided against joining them and moved to Sevilla at the end of last season. His time there was dismal and his contract was terminated after just six months, which means he is a free agent yet again. Reports...
CBS Sports

Controversial ref sent home from World Cup makes noise again with card-filled performance in Barcelona draw

As a referee, you never want to become the story of the match, but that's just what happened in the Derbi Barceloni between Barcelona and Espanyol on Saturday. The two teams drew 1-1 which sees Barcelona back level with Real Madrid atop La Liga but referee Antonio Mateu Lahouz gave out 14 bookings during the match, taking all of the headlines in what was a physical contest. It included a whopping three red cards, one of which was overturned due to a VAR review.
The Independent

Watch: The best of Pele’s impossible goals as footballer dies ages 82

Brazil football legend Pele has died at the age of 82.During a 21-year playing career, he is said to have scored 1,283 goals in 1,363 senior matches for clubs and country.Widely considered one of the greatest players of all time, Pele is the only man to have won the World Cup on three occasions. Here, the Independent takes a look at Pelé’s best sporting moments.Interested in sport? Sign up to our newsletters here Read More Brazilian football legend Pele dies aged 82Cody Gakpo signing impacts Liverpool’s January transfer business, Jurgen Klopp saysPep Guardiola boots water bottle at Leeds bench before rushing over to apologise

