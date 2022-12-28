Read full article on original website
Lionel Messi Celebrates Christmas with Wife and Kids After World Cup Win: 'Feliz Navidad'
After winning the 2022 FIFA World Cup with Argentina, Lionel Messi gave a glimpse at his Christmas in family photo with wife Antonella Roccuzzo and their three sons Lionel Messi is celebrating a special Christmas with his family after winning the World Cup earlier this month. The Argentine soccer star, 35, who scored two goals to help secure Argentina's win against France in the 2022 FIFA World Cup on Dec. 18, celebrated the holiday with wife Antonella Roccuzzo and their three sons, Mateo, Thiago and Ciro. "Feliz Navidad," Roccuzzo, 34, captioned a...
Cristiano Ronaldo honours 'eternal King Pele' as Lionel Messi & Kylian Mbappe also pay respects
Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi & Kylian Mbappe post tributes to Pele.
Kylian Mbappé is the fifth highest-paid soccer player on the planet. Here's his net worth and how he makes and spends his millions.
Mbappé, who plays for Paris Saint-Germain and France, took home $43 million between May 2021 and May 2022, according to Forbes.
Who Else Plays For Al Nassr? You May Know Some Of Cristiano Ronaldo's New Teammates
Ronaldo will undoubtedly be the biggest name ever to play for Al Nassr, but there are already some familiar faces on the club's current roster.
Pele, Maradona, Messi: Who is the greatest of all time?
When FIFA declared Pele and Diego Maradona jointly the players of the 20th century, and effectively the best of all time, they side-stepped but did not resolve a heated debate that has grown more complicated as Lionel Messi has dominated the 21st century. AFP Sport looks at who is the best between the magical Brazilian, the controversial Maradona, who passed away in November 2020 at the age of 60, and a second Argentine, the twinkling Messi who is still playing: Triple crown v single titles -- Pele played in four World Cups, winning three times, a record not yet beaten and giving him one more than Maradona and Messi combined.
Late Brazilian Soccer Star Pele Left Behind a Massive Fortune: Net Worth Details
Brazilian soccer star and 3-time World Cup champion, Pelé (real name: Edson Arantes do Nascimento), died after a battle with cancer on December 29, 2022. The late athlete earned an impressive net worth in his 82 years. “Inspiration and love marked the journey of King Pelé, who peacefully passed...
Messi & Antonela Roccuzzo: a love story that began when they were kids and bloomed into marriage and children
The relationship between Lionel Messi and Antonela Roccuzzo is proof that love exists. Their love story began in their hometown of Rosario, Argentina, when they were kids. Their relationship evolved over the years, surviving distance and culminating in their marriage and the birth of their three beautiful children. When...
How Man Utd plotted sensational Pele transfer but Brazil icon stayed loyal to his beloved Santos during playing days
PELE turned down the opportunity to play for Manchester United during his glory years because he was loyal to Santos. The legendary striker, who sadly died on Thursday aged 82, spent almost his entire career with the Brazilian giants. But his incredible performances in his homeland as well, as in...
Neymar leads world of football’s tributes to Brazil great Pele
The world of football paid tribute to Brazil great Pele following his death at the age of 82.Here are some of the tributes paid to the player considered by many to be the greatest of all time.Neymar – who equalled Pele’s record of 77 goals for Brazil at the World Cup – said his predecessor in the national team’s number 10 shirt “turned football into art, into entertainment” and “gave a voice to the poor, to black people.” View this post on Instagram ...
Cristiano Ronaldo Poses With Al Nassr No.7 Jersey After Signing Contract Until 2025
Cristiano Ronaldo has officially made Al Nassr the fifth club team of his illustrious playing career. The 37-year-old, who has won five UEFA Champions League titles and seven major domestic league titles, signed a contract with Al Nassr on Friday. Ronaldo's contract ties him to the Saudi ...
World reacts to death of Brazilian soccer king Pele
Reactions poured in from around the world to the death of Brazilian soccer legend Pele. He died of cancer in Brazil at age 82. His grace, athleticism and mesmerizing moves transfixed players and fans. ____. “A simple goodbye to the eternal King Pelé will never be enough to express the...
Neymar, Cristiano Ronaldo, soccer stars and clubs pay tribute to legendary Brazilian soccer star Pelé
Transcendent Brazilian soccer superstar Pelé died Thursday. He was 82. It's impossible to overstate the impact Pelé had on the game all over the world. His ability, success and joy on the pitch inspired an entire generation of soccer superstars. Even his opponents seemed to love Pelé.
Erik ten Hag bemoans Man Utd’s lack of ‘quality’ squad players and admits he could be forced into January transfer deals
ERIK TEN HAG has hinted that he could dip into the transfer market during the January window. It comes as the Dutchman bemoaned the lack of "quality" depth at Manchester United. Ten Hag's side are in action against Wolves on Saturday, fresh off the back of a convincing 3-0 win...
Juventus players do not want to share dressing room with Spanish midfielder
Juventus has targeted Isco since he played for Real Madrid but he decided against joining them and moved to Sevilla at the end of last season. His time there was dismal and his contract was terminated after just six months, which means he is a free agent yet again. Reports...
Controversial ref sent home from World Cup makes noise again with card-filled performance in Barcelona draw
As a referee, you never want to become the story of the match, but that's just what happened in the Derbi Barceloni between Barcelona and Espanyol on Saturday. The two teams drew 1-1 which sees Barcelona back level with Real Madrid atop La Liga but referee Antonio Mateu Lahouz gave out 14 bookings during the match, taking all of the headlines in what was a physical contest. It included a whopping three red cards, one of which was overturned due to a VAR review.
Soccer-Pele's World Cup-winning team mates remember a 'player from another planet'
SAO PAULO/SOCORRO, Brazil, Dec 30 (Reuters) - Some of Brazilian soccer legend Pele's former team mates on Friday remembered him as the greatest player of all time, as they mourned his death and celebrated his legacy.
Pelé dies at 82: Global soccer icon brought three World Cups to Brazil, beautiful game to America
Brazilian soccer legend Pelé, arguably the greatest player to have ever lived, has died at age 82. The former Santos and Brazil national team player had been battling numerous cancerous tumors recently. The term superstar does not begin to do justice when it comes to describing his accolades. He is considered by many to be the king of the sport.
Watch: The best of Pele’s impossible goals as footballer dies ages 82
Brazil football legend Pele has died at the age of 82.During a 21-year playing career, he is said to have scored 1,283 goals in 1,363 senior matches for clubs and country.Widely considered one of the greatest players of all time, Pele is the only man to have won the World Cup on three occasions. Here, the Independent takes a look at Pelé’s best sporting moments.Interested in sport? Sign up to our newsletters here Read More Brazilian football legend Pele dies aged 82Cody Gakpo signing impacts Liverpool’s January transfer business, Jurgen Klopp saysPep Guardiola boots water bottle at Leeds bench before rushing over to apologise
Gary Neville Speaks Of "Sadness" After Cristiano Ronaldo's Move To Saudi Arabia
Neville played alongside Ronaldo at Old Trafford between 2003 and 2009.
