Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Stuck with You’ on Netflix, An Hourlong New Year’s Eve Rom-Com That Doesn’t Overstay Its Welcome

By Marshall Shaffer
 3 days ago

If you’ve come here looking for the Matt Damon-Greg Kinnear conjoined twin comedy , you’ve come to the wrong place. The Netflix original Stuck with You is something entirely different, although it does involve some level of having your fortunes tied directly to another person. The good news for the characters in this brief French comedy is that their entanglement is temporary. The bad news is they’re losing out on New Year’s Eve to be locked in tight quarters with a stranger.
STUCK WITH YOU : STREAM IT OR SKIP IT?
The Gist: Gael (Kev Adams) is a standup comedian turned costumed mascot. Hannah (Camille Lellouche) is a high-flying professional. They’re both on their way to meet their significant others in a Parisian apartment building to ring in the new year when the elevator breaks mid-ascent. For various reasons, the people on the outside of the elevator are unable, or unwilling, to help them get out.

So, with nothing better to do, Gael and Hannah overcome their initial revulsion toward each other and begin passing the time by playing tic-tac-toe on the walls of the elevator. Diversion gives way to divulging, as the two dissatisfied companions begin cataloging and chronicling all the ways in which they feel they’ve fallen short of their ambitions. Leave it to New Year’s Eve to prompt introspection and new-found resolution!

What Movies Will It Remind You Of?: The “elevator pitch” (pun fully intended) is that the film has a concept similar to the Miles Teller-starring American rom-com Two Night Stand , where forces beyond two characters’ control force them to spend far more time together than they’d originally intended. In style, the flashbacks and memory sequences where the present-day characters stand inside the scenes with their past selves recall Annie Hall or Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind .

Performance Worth Watching: Kev Adams is really the standout here. The French comedian really gets to shine playing a character who gets to be both juvenile in his humor yet vulnerable in his drama. (Not that Camille Lellouche is bad, but her character is written a bit more shrew-like.)

Memorable Dialogue: The tone gets set early when the emergency dispatcher asks the trapped elevator dwellers, “Is there a child in the elevator?” Hannah wryly responds, “Depends what you mean by “child’.”

Sex and Skin: At the beginning of Gael’s relationship with Prune, as shown in recollection, there’s a whole lot of sexual energy between the two lovebirds. But all the brief glimpses of their torrid carnal tear are tame and fully clothed (although there is some quite loud moaning).

Our Take: High-concept comedies that employ gambits like Stuck with You ’s single-location can get a bit lost in their own cleverness. Frank Bellocq’s lightweight lift of a film, running just 59 minutes, keeps it simple and streamlined. That feature is to the film’s both benefit and detriment. There’s just enough cutting away and visual flourishes to keep the grounded nature of two people stuck in an elevator interesting. But there’s not much unique or unexpected about the story, especially not the two characters who barely develop beyond archetypes. At a tight sub-one-hour runtime, though, Bellocq and co-writer Jean-Luc Cano get in and out just as the thinness of the narrative starts to become evident.

Our Call: STREAM IT! At under an hour, Stuck with You is fizzy holiday fun. It’s got no chance of becoming a New Year’s Eve staple like “Auld Lang Syne” or When Harry Met Sally , but a bit of disposable fun never hurt anybody.

Marshall Shaffer is a New York-based freelance film journalist. In addition to Decider, his work has also appeared on Slashfilm, Slant, Little White Lies and many other outlets. Some day soon, everyone will realize how right he is about Spring Breakers.

