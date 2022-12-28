ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Russian soldier reveals that he wrapped himself in trash to keep warm- Says the war is destroying peaceful lives

The first Russian soldier to publicly criticize Russia's invasion of Ukraine is a 33-year-old member of the 56th air assault regiment. His regiment was deployed to capture Mykolaiv. Despite the public reasoning presented by Russia, the paratrooper states that Russia is rife with corruption, with little explanation being provided to troops before moving them to the front lines. [i]
CNN

'Shocked': Russia expert explains why Putin's change of word is significant

Russian President Vladimir Putin used the word "war" to refer to the conflict in Ukraine, the first known time he has publicly deviated from his carefully crafted description of Moscow's invasion as a "special military operation" 10 months after it began. CNN contributor Jill Dougherty explains the significance.
KEYT

Putin says Russia could adopt US preemptive strike concept

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin has declared that Moscow might think about adopting what he described as a U.S. concept of a preemptive military strike, noting that it has the weapons to do the job. Putin’s blunt statement comes amid soaring Russia-NATO tensions over Ukraine. He said Russia is “thinking about it,” adding that the U.S. wasn’t shy to talk about the policy openly in the past. For years, the Kremlin has expressed concern about U.S. efforts to develop the so-called Conventional Prompt Global Strike capability that envisions hitting an adversary’s strategic targets with precision-guided conventional weapons anywhere in the world within one hour.
DOPE Quick Reads

Despite Putin's decree, fearful soldiers refuse to continue to fight- Now constantly pleading to leave the war early

Russia recently announced Putin's signing of a decree "increasing the number of army personnel by 137,000." This would bring the total number of Russian personnel to 1.15 million. The Institute for the Study of War (ISW) commented that this indicates "Putin is unlikely to order a mass mobilization." The ISW further asserts that Russia is unlikely to generate the decreed additional forces. The ISW points to the Russian army's pre-invasion numbers of roughly 850,000, stating, "The Russian military has not historically met its end-strength targets." [i]
TheDailyBeast

Putin Says ‘Rightness’ Is on Russia’s Side After New Strikes on Ukraine

In his annual New Year’s address televised Saturday, Vladimir Putin told viewers that “moral, historical rightness” is on Russia’s side, The Moscow Times reported. Putin said 2022 was a year marked by “truly pivotal, fateful events" that laid “the foundation for our common future, for our true independence,” according to the newspaper. The midnight address to the nation is usually filmed in Moscow, but this year Putin broadcast the message surrounded by soldiers who had apparently served in Ukraine. His comments come as Ukrainian cities faced a New Year’s Eve bombarded by Russian airstrikes that killed at least one person, according to Ukrainian news outlets. The war is now in its eleventh month.
CNN

Putin and Xi meet against backdrop of growing crises for both leaders

Russian President Vladimir Putin told his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping in a virtual meeting Friday that their partnership was more important than ever in the face of "unprecedented pressure" from the West, as Moscow's invasion of Ukraine leaves it increasingly isolated on the global stage.
