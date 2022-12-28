Read full article on original website
Related
Russian soldier reveals that he wrapped himself in trash to keep warm- Says the war is destroying peaceful lives
The first Russian soldier to publicly criticize Russia's invasion of Ukraine is a 33-year-old member of the 56th air assault regiment. His regiment was deployed to capture Mykolaiv. Despite the public reasoning presented by Russia, the paratrooper states that Russia is rife with corruption, with little explanation being provided to troops before moving them to the front lines. [i]
'Shocked': Russia expert explains why Putin's change of word is significant
Russian President Vladimir Putin used the word "war" to refer to the conflict in Ukraine, the first known time he has publicly deviated from his carefully crafted description of Moscow's invasion as a "special military operation" 10 months after it began. CNN contributor Jill Dougherty explains the significance.
msn.com
Ukraine-Russia news – live: Putin warns anyone attacking Moscow will be ‘wiped out’
LIVE – Updated at 00:26. Vladimir Putin has warned that any country that attacks Russia would be “wiped off the face of the Earth”. The Russia president issued his latest threat to the West at the Eurasian Economic Union summit in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan on Friday. Mr Putin...
'I have no pity for them': Russian describes fighting against his own country
CNN's Sam Kiley speaks exclusively with members of Ukraine's Russian Legion, comprised of Russian defectors and volunteers who fled their country to protect Ukraine, about defending the city of Bakhmut and their hopes for Russia's future.
Streets of Tarkov Map Release Confirmed in Escape from Tarkov Patch 0.13 Trailer
The 0.13 Patch trailer was released on Monday, confirming that the first iteration of the long-awaited Streets of Tarkov map will be coming to Escape from Tarko
Moscow's exiled chief rabbi says Jews could be scapegoated for hardships caused by the war in Ukraine and should leave while they can
Pinchas Goldschmidt left his position as chief rabbi of Moscow earlier this year after refusing to support Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
KEYT
Putin says Russia could adopt US preemptive strike concept
MOSCOW (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin has declared that Moscow might think about adopting what he described as a U.S. concept of a preemptive military strike, noting that it has the weapons to do the job. Putin’s blunt statement comes amid soaring Russia-NATO tensions over Ukraine. He said Russia is “thinking about it,” adding that the U.S. wasn’t shy to talk about the policy openly in the past. For years, the Kremlin has expressed concern about U.S. efforts to develop the so-called Conventional Prompt Global Strike capability that envisions hitting an adversary’s strategic targets with precision-guided conventional weapons anywhere in the world within one hour.
Despite Putin's decree, fearful soldiers refuse to continue to fight- Now constantly pleading to leave the war early
Russia recently announced Putin's signing of a decree "increasing the number of army personnel by 137,000." This would bring the total number of Russian personnel to 1.15 million. The Institute for the Study of War (ISW) commented that this indicates "Putin is unlikely to order a mass mobilization." The ISW further asserts that Russia is unlikely to generate the decreed additional forces. The ISW points to the Russian army's pre-invasion numbers of roughly 850,000, stating, "The Russian military has not historically met its end-strength targets." [i]
Putin Says ‘Rightness’ Is on Russia’s Side After New Strikes on Ukraine
In his annual New Year’s address televised Saturday, Vladimir Putin told viewers that “moral, historical rightness” is on Russia’s side, The Moscow Times reported. Putin said 2022 was a year marked by “truly pivotal, fateful events" that laid “the foundation for our common future, for our true independence,” according to the newspaper. The midnight address to the nation is usually filmed in Moscow, but this year Putin broadcast the message surrounded by soldiers who had apparently served in Ukraine. His comments come as Ukrainian cities faced a New Year’s Eve bombarded by Russian airstrikes that killed at least one person, according to Ukrainian news outlets. The war is now in its eleventh month.
'Senseless barbarism': Russia pummels Ukraine's power and water sectors: Live updates
Russia once again targeted Ukraine's civilian infrastructure, weaponizing winter with its largest attack in weeks. Live updates.
Putin and Xi meet against backdrop of growing crises for both leaders
Russian President Vladimir Putin told his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping in a virtual meeting Friday that their partnership was more important than ever in the face of "unprecedented pressure" from the West, as Moscow's invasion of Ukraine leaves it increasingly isolated on the global stage.
Putin, Xi vow closer ties as Russia bombards Ukraine again
The Russian leader said he expected Xi to visit Moscow in the spring.
DBLTAP
New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
15K+
Post
255K+
Views
ABOUT
DBLTAP gives esports fans news from authentic and expert voices. We combine our fandom with insider knowledge to produce the stories fans want and need, catered to each community in esports and gaming. At DBLTAP, we aim to help esports grow by being the most reliable source for news, features, videos and game updates. Fans trust us because we are fans, too, and we give them what they most want to know. We do that while also providing an outlet for fans to have their voices heard through our unique platform in which anyone can contribute. The combination of fan and insider voices creates the most complete coverage in esports today!https://www.dbltap.com/
Comments / 0