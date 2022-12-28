Read full article on original website
Escape from Tarkov Twitch Drops New Year's 2023: How to Get
Here's a breakdown of everything you need to know about the Escape from Tarkov Twitch Drops.
Streets of Tarkov Map Release Confirmed in Escape from Tarkov Patch 0.13 Trailer
The 0.13 Patch trailer was released on Monday, confirming that the first iteration of the long-awaited Streets of Tarkov map will be coming to Escape from Tarko
Biggest Game Releases in 2023
2023 is shaping up to be a huge year in gaming, with numerous massive releases set to grace PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo and PC.
Hell Bent Loba Skin Apex Legends: How to Get
The new Legendary "Hell Bent" Loba skin has arrived in Apex Legends as part of the End of Year Sale. Fresh off the heels of the Wintertide Collection Event, as well as accompanying ongoing Prime Gaming and Twitch Drops promotions, it appears there are some more limited-time discounts to be had right before the new year. Here's a breakdown of everything you need to know about the Hell Bent Loba skin in Apex Legends.
WhosImmortal Shows Powerful Long-Range LMG Build in Warzone 2
Call of Duty: Warzone 2 expert WhosImmortal showed a long-range LMG loadout that can be a top-tier weapon. Calling the loadout a weapon with "unmatched power," the Warzone 2 player created a build that's ideal for battling opponents during long-range battles. WhosImmortal Creates a Top-Tier LMG Loadout for Long-Range Hits.
Metaphor Reveals 'DMR 2.0' Warzone 2 Rifle With Two-Shot Potential
Content creator Metaphor recently posted a new YouTube video revealing what he thinks is a scary option to use at the moment in Call of Duty: Warzone 2. As most longtime Warzone players can likely attest, the DMR 14 tactical rifle in its heyday was perhaps the most overpowered weapon ever seen in the game's history. The DMR 14 tactical rifle was so overpowered throughout the entirety of the Black Ops Cold War era's Season 1 that players in the community started calling the game DMRzone. Even with full plates, the DMR 14 was a two-shot kill to the head, and a one-shot kill to the head with stopping power rounds. If you weren't using a DMR 14, you pretty much stood no chance in-game at the time.
Final Fantasy 16 and Silent Hill 2 Remake to be "Excluded" From Xbox
Microsoft has revealed that third-party games such as Final Fantasy 16, Silent Hill 2 remake and Bloodborne are subject to "exclusion" agreements which prevents them from releasing on Xbox.
Pokémon GO Hisuian Avalugg: How to Catch
Tips on how to catch Hisuian Avalugg in the mobile game Pokémon GO.
Is the Heavy Shotgun Back in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1?
Is the fan-favorite Heavy Shotgun back in Fortnite? Here's what you need to know. Part of Fortnite's charm is its ever-changing rotation of weapons and items to use on the quest for the Victory Royale. With the start of Chapter 4 Season 1, there's been plenty of new weapons enter the pool, including the Ex-Caliber Rifle and the Thunder Shotgun.
What is Streets of Tarkov?
Here's a breakdown of everything you need to know about the Streets of Tarkov in Escape from Tarkov.
Metaphor Shows Off 'Best Sniper Support in Warzone 2' SMG Build
Content creator Metaphor recently posted a new YouTube video revealing what he thinks is the "best sniper support" option to use at the moment in Call of Duty: Warzone 2. As most Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 players are likely well aware, the Fennec 45 has already been well-regarded as one of, if not the best SMG for battle royale.
Content Crossovers and the Death of Movie Tie-In Games
A look at the decline of movie-tie video games and the growing trend of movie and video game crossovers popularized by Fortnite and Dead By Daylight.
Kyurem Pokemon GO Raid Guide
Pokemon GO will have a legendary Ice- and Dragon-type Pokemon in its second half of a winter holiday 2022 event. Beginning on Dec. 23 and ending on Dec. 31, players will be able to fight this special Pokemon during a five-star raid.
Pokémon GO January 2023 Spotlight Hours: Full List
Full list of the Pokémon featured in Pokémon GO's Spotlight Hours
Primal Ritual Shell Trinket in Dragonflight Explained
You may be wondering what Primal Ritual Shell after using your harpoon on a lunker or receiving a reward for the community feast, but sadly, it's not a pet or rare item.
Pokémon GO Login Issues: How to Check Servers
Guide to troubleshooting login issues recently occurring in the mobile game Pokemon GO
Is Resident Evil Village VR Mode Free?
Resident Evil Village is getting a VR mode. But will it be free?
Genshin Impact Crystal Core Location Guide: Where to Find
Here's a guide on where to find Crystal Cores in Genshin Impact.
Pokémon GO Friend List Size Limit
Pokemon GO Friend List size limit is currently capped at 400 players.
