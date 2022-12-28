ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York Post

COVID fraudsters face higher penalties under new bill signed by NY Gov. Hochul

By Caitlin Doornbos
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ezovR_0jwxlzXD00

Scammers will face higher penalties and tipsters will reap greater rewards in cases of COVID-19 pandemic fraud thanks to two new laws signed by New York Gov. Kathy Hochul on Wednesday.

The legislation is part of an effort to combat fraudsters taking advantage of state emergencies — as such schemes have drained billions in taxpayer dollars since 2020.

“We are sending a clear message: New York has zero tolerance for fraud, especially in our most critical times of need,” Hochul said in a statement.

“These new laws will protect New Yorkers and incentivize them to report fraud and assist with recovery efforts while cracking down on bad actors and their deceitful attempts to turn a profit during emergencies.”

Both laws were passed in the statehouse in Albany early this summer with overwhelming majorities.

The first empowers the attorney general to sue fraudsters for up to three times the amount stolen or $15,000, “whichever is greater.”

The second allows individuals “to file civil lawsuits on behalf of the government to help recover defrauded money” and receive a portion of the funds, according to the legislation .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xZXKw_0jwxlzXD00
The new laws will incentivize New Yorkers to report fraud and assist with recovery efforts.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GYxJg_0jwxlzXD00
New York is fed up with people taking advantage of state emergencies.
Getty Images/iStockphoto

“As with other states of emergency like superstorm Sandy or after September 11th, the need to respond swiftly creates opportunities for perpetrators of fraud,” lawmakers wrote in the bill . “With New York combating a pandemic, government funds are limited, and in such dire circumstances, we must incentivize whistleblowers to come forward with information to assist the state recover funds and deter criminal dealings.”

New York Attorney General Letitia James in a statement Wednesday said the laws will help her office continue its efforts to crack down on those who take advantage of the state during trying times

“My office has taken significant action to stop scams, combat price gouging of essential goods, and recover millions of dollars for consumers who were misled,” she said. “This new law will strengthen our ability to go after those trying to take advantage of New Yorkers.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hqhUr_0jwxlzXD00
Many fraudsters were overcharging on COVID-19 tests that were in high demand.
Getty Images/iStockphoto
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LmA98_0jwxlzXD00
State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli found that New York taxpayers lost billions of dollars in 2020.
Pacific Press/LightRocket via Ge

State Senator Zellnor Myrie (D-Brooklyn) said he helped sponsor the legislation to discourage pandemic-related fraud, but also hoped that the legislation would prevent scams in emergencies to come.

“This new law is a clear statement to would-be fraudsters and scammers: if you take advantage of New York consumers during this difficult time, your cost of doing business is about to get much higher,” he said. “… Increasing penalties for these white-collar crimes will help deter them now and during future crises.”

New York lost $11 billion in taxpayer cash to outright fraud and overpayments as unemployment claims soared during the height of the coronavirus pandemic in 2020, under then-Gov. Andrew Cuomo, State Comptroller Tom DiNapoli found last month.

“There was a good intent to get as much money out the door — but the problem was that it made the system even more susceptible to fraud, particularly with regard to identity theft,” he said in his report.

Comments / 77

Onondaga Hollow
3d ago

What a JOKE! You’re NOT Prosecuting Offenders Now! And you’re Letting Those that should be Jailed Go Free to Offend Again and Again!!! WTF are you signing new laws when you won’t enforce what we have?!? 🤬🖕🤬

Reply
27
Buzz Lightyear
3d ago

says the lady who's been forking money over to all her friends.... didn't she pay something like 600 million to her buddy for covid testing supplies when it only cost around 200 mil or something along those lines? yeah, no room for fraud unless it's the elite democrats reaping the benefits

Reply(1)
18
TiredOfRedumblicans
3d ago

it just keeps getting dumber from this woman. So now the courts will be clogged up even more with people looking for a quick buck whether or not they actually can prove or witnessed fraud.

Reply(1)
27
Related
Gothamist

New year, new laws: Here are some taking effect in NY on Jan. 1

New York Lt. Gov. Antonio Delgado, left, presides over the Senate during a special legislative session to consider new firearms regulations for concealed-carry permits in the Senate Chamber at the state Capitol in Albany. Some 39 bills will become law in New York on Jan. 1. The new measures include lengthening the voter registration period and compensation for college athletes. [ more › ]
NEW YORK STATE
New York Post

NY AG Letitia James’ George Santos probe faces ‘conflict of interest’

State Attorney General Letitia James said her office would be “looking into” truth-challenged Rep.-Elect George Santos — even though James took cash from his 2022 opponent. The newly elected Republican congressman is facing a growing torrent of criticism after he admitted to fabricating key parts of his personal and professional resume. In addition to James, Santos is under investigation by Nassau County’s Republican district attorney and federal prosecutors. James, a Democrat who was re-elected to her statewide post this year, took $1,000 from Ze Creative Communications in December 2020, records show. The company is owned by communications professional Robert...
New York Post

Hochul signs bill giving NY state legislators pay increase

Gov. Kathy Hochul has signed legislation granting state lawmakers a pay raise from $110,000 to $142,000 per year that will make them the highest paid legislators in the nation. “I believe that legislators need to be compensated for the hard work that they do. People don’t realize the sacrifice that they make being away from their families,” Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie (D-Bronx) said ahead of a special session held last week where legislators approved the salary increase. Signing the legislation bought Hochul some goodwill among members of the state Senate and Assembly on the eve of her inauguration as the first female...
Consumer Reports.org

New York Governor signs historic digital right to repair bill into law

Consumer Reports applauds Governor Hochul for signing the Digital Fair Repair Act, which will provide consumers with new rights when in need of repairs of their digital devices. Yonkers, NY — New York Governor Kathy Hochul signed the groundbreaking Digital Fair Repair Act (A7006B/S4104A) into law late last night. The...
NEW YORK STATE
yonkerstimes.com

Andrew Cuomo Best Bet For Dems in Next Presidential Election

Op-Ed by Gerard C. Savage, first published in Sedona.biz. Editor’s Note: I read this opinion piece online at Sedona.biz. I found Mr. Savage’s argument thoughtful and interesting. With NY Governor Kathy Hochul in office for another four years, if Andrew Cuomo wanted to run again, what office would he run for? Crazier things have happened, and the democratic list of Presidential hopefuls who can win in 2024 is thin.
INDIANA STATE
New York Post

COVID test firm linked to alleged Kathy Hochul pay-to-play scheme sues NY

A New Jersey company tied to an alleged $637 million pay-to-play scheme involving Gov. Hochul is now suing her administration — accusing Albany of wrongfully denying it additional business. Dayton, NJ-based Digital Gadgets claims the Department of Health violated its own contract rules by negotiating a deal for rapid COVID-19 tests last spring before opening up the bidding to other businesses who could not offer goods of the same quality. “Digital Gadgets brought this lawsuit to ensure the state consistently complies with the rules they established along with the bid process,” company spokesman John Gallagher told The Post after the suit was...
CALIFORNIA STATE
New York Post

Hochul legalizes ‘human composting’ for eco-friendly burials in New York

New Yorkers can now be king of the hill, top of the heap. Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul signed legislation on Saturday to legalize natural organic reduction, better known as “human composting.” The move makes New York the sixth state in the country to greenlight the eco-friendly burial. New York state Assembly Member Amy Paulin (D-Westchester) and state Sen. Leroy Comrie (D-Queens), co-sponsored the bill to legalize human composting as part of measures the state is putting in place to eliminate carbon emissions by 2050. Washington became the first state to legalize human composting in 2019. Colorado and Oregon followed suit in 2021 and Vermont...
COLORADO STATE
chautauquatoday.com

AG James Announces $2.1 Million Settlement with WNY Doctor Over Illegal Billing Practices

A doctor who runs multiple medical practices in Western New York, including Chautauqua County, will be paying more than $2.1 million as part of a recent civil settlement that resolves an investigation into illegal Medicaid billing practices for vein treatments. The investigation, led by New York Attorney General Letitia James, found that Dr. David DiMarco submitted more than 1,000 claims for procedures to Medicaid between March 2015 and October 2021 without sufficient documentation to show what procedures were actually performed or why the procedures were medically necessary, resulting in overpayment of Medicaid reimbursement. As a result of the settlement, DiMarco will pay $2,139,037 to Medicaid and will also withdraw from the New York State Medicaid program. Dr. DiMarco owns D.B. DiMarco and DiMarco Vein Centers, medical practices with several locations in Western New York, including Lakewood, Olean and Ellicottville.
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
R.A. Heim

Not one but two stimulus payments being sent to many New York families

Here's some great news for millions of eligible New York residents: some additional money is coming to you. The 2022–2023 New York State budget provides for one-time checks to eligible taxpayers for not one but actually two separate payments. The first payment is based on the Empire State child credit. If you're not familiar with the Empire State child credit, it is based on your taxable income. You will receive at least $100 per qualifying child if you make less than $75,000 single, $110,000 filing jointly or $55,000 married filing separately. (source)
NY1

Hochul set to make New York history on Sunday

Kathy Hochul may not have been anticipating to become governor in August 2021. It was all thanks to the Buffalo native’s selection as a running mate by former Governor Andrew Cuomo in 2014. Now on Sunday, Hochul will take the oath of office to become the first woman in...
NEW YORK STATE
Big Frog 104

Leave Me Alone: New 2023 Law Will Help New Yorkers With Telemarketers.

A new law on the books for 2023 in the state of New York will make it a little easier for you to deal with those annoying telemarketer calls. It happens to all of us. Usually MANY times a week. The dreaded call from that phone number you do not recognize or an "Unknown Number" on your caller ID. Then you are turning down an offer to extend your car's warranty or a donation to something you have probably already supported this year.
NEW YORK STATE
New York Post

New York has all it needs to reverse the crime crisis — except leadership

New York state had a violent-crime rate of 1,180.9 per 100,000 and a murder rate of 14.5 per 100,000 in 1990. By 2015, those measures had plummeted to 379.7 and 3.1. That achievement is even more eye-popping when one considers that serious violent crime was (and remains) concentrated in small slices of the state’s urban enclaves, among some of its least-advantaged residents. Gallons of ink have been spilled over the question of how the victory was achieved. Well, in the lead-up to that win, New York took more aggressive approaches to policing and criminal-justice policy — approaches the state’s new “progressive”...
NEW YORK STATE
NewsChannel 36

Gov. Hochul signs pay transparency law

ALBANY, NY (WENY)-- Gov. Kathy Hochul recently amended a labor law now requiring employers to disclose compensation to applicants and employees. The law establishes a statewide pay transparency that aims to address systematic pay inequity and discrimination. The law also prohibits retaliation and allows individuals to report violations to the...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
J.M. Lesinski

Hochul Approves Carlos’ Law

A shot of Silvercup Studios in the Bronx, New York.Photo byPhoto by J.M. Lesinski. New York State Governor Kathy Hochul recently passed legislation amending New York State Penal Law to up the penalty of criminal corporate liability in the event of an employee’s death or severe physical injury to a fine of up to five hundred thousand dollars.
iheart.com

Area Minimum Wage Earners Getting Another Raise

Minimum wage earners on our area are getting another raise. Their pay will go up tomorrow by a dollar an hour, to $14.20. The increase will take effect across Upstate New York. The minimum wage for home care aides, will rise to $16.20. Workers in New York City and its...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Shore News Network

‘Pack’ The Pews: Federal Judge Says New York’s Ban On Guns In Churches Is Unconstitutional

Bronson Winslow on December 30, 2022 NEW YORK, NY – New York’s gun ban in churches has hit a brick wall. According to court documents, a federal judge has ruled that New York’s ban on concealed weapons in churches is unconstitutional. According to the preliminary injunction granted by Judge John Sinatra of the Western District of New York, the state’s Concealed Carry Improvement Act (CCIA) is unconstitutional because it violates the gun rights of worshipers and prevents them from freely exercising their religious beliefs. As reported in The Reload, Spencer v. Nigrelli was the third case that found the law The post ‘Pack’ The Pews: Federal Judge Says New York’s Ban On Guns In Churches Is Unconstitutional appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEW YORK STATE
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
139K+
Followers
70K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy