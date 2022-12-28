ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NYC cops searching for couple connected to fatal shooting of Bronx man

By Craig McCarthy
New York Post
 3 days ago

Police are looking to question a couple in connection to the fatal shooting of a 29-year-old man in the Bronx earlier this week, cops said Wednesday.

Terrence Williams was walking with a friend in Van Nest just after 9 p.m. Monday when he and the unidentified pair — a man and woman in their 20s — got into an argument, cops said.

The man pulled out a gun and shot Williams in the chest before he and his gal pal ran off.

Williams was found near the corner of Melville Street and Van Nest Avenue. He was rushed to Jacobi Medical Center but could not be saved.

Police investigate the shooting of Terrence Williams’ fatal shooting.
William Miller

Cops released surveillance photos of the couple from inside what appears to be a deli and asked for the public’s help to identify them.

The man can be seen wearing a green hoodie under a black jacket, gray jeans, green sneakers, a black face mask and a white hat. His female friend had on a white jacket, black and white pants and red UGG boots.

Comments / 33

Strongheart
3d ago

once again these got dam ski mask..... what needs to happen???? if you want yo catch about 75% of shooters stop these idiots wearing these ski mask asap!!!!!! save a life bring ba k stop and frisk!!!!!!

Reply(4)
4
Ndlovukazi Zenabi
3d ago

NY...they'll be released, no bail, no charges, but lawful Citizens are legislated against & criminalized for carrying a firearm...!

Reply(3)
4
Timothy
3d ago

Hope they catch her first, once she hear you’re being charged with murder the other Coward will be in custody soon after.

Reply
3
 

