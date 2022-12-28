ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thomasville, NC

Winston-Salem father charged with child abuse after newborn twins severely injured, Thomasville police say

By Dolan Reynolds
 3 days ago

THOMASVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — A father faces child abuse charges after his newborn twins were severely injured on Saturday, according to a Thomasville Police Department news release.

At 4:42 a.m., Thomasville officers were sent to the Novant Health Thomasville Medical Center when they were told two newborn twins had been injured.

Winston-Salem man dies on Christmas day 6 months after being hit by tractor-trailer at intersection of 27th Street, North Patterson Avenue, police say

The mother had recently given birth and was recovering at the hospital. The father and twins were with her in the hospital room.

Both babies were less than 48 hours old at the time and had severe injuries. They were taken to the Forsyth Medical Center where they are currently being treated.

Evidence gathered by detectives led them to charge the father, Tristan Scott Strupe, 26, of Winston Salem, with two counts of felonious child abuse.

Strupe was given a $65,000 secured bond and was taken to the Davidson County Jail.

