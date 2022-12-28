ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Spun

Tom Brady's Reaction To Jalen Hurts Stats Going Viral

During Thursday's press conference, Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady was asked a question about Eagles star Jalen Hurts. The reporter said, "I just wanted to ask if you've been paying attention at all to what Jalen Hurts is doing in Philadelphia with the QB sneak, kind of at an unprecedented rate this year. He's done it 29 times."
CBS Philly

Eagles cheerleaders, Swoop surprise local team heading to nationals

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A local cheerleading team got a surprise from the Philadelphia Eagles cheerleaders and mascot Swoop right here at CBS Philadelphia's studios.The George Washington High School Eagles cheer team was performing a few Eagles chants when Swoop and the Eagles cheerleaders made a surprise entrance.The team was all smiles when they met up with the Birds a few days before George Washington's cheer team to become first Philly Public League school to head to NationalsOn New Year's Day, the Washington Eagles cheer team will be joining the Phlladelphia Eagles cheer team and performing at halftime at Lincoln Financial Field....
