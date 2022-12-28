ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 2

Related
kauainownews.com

New warden named for Kaua‘i Community Correctional Center

The Hawai‘i Department of Public Safety announced Friday that Kaua‘i Community Correctional Center in Līhuʻe has a new warden. Jerry Jona, who has been employed at the correctional center since 1999, will become the facility’s next chief administrator effective Jan. 3, 2023. Jona has been the acting warden at the jail since Neal Wagatsuma retired from the post in December 2021. He started his career as a social working at Kaua‘i Community Correctional Center, or KCCC, before being promoted to corrections supervisor.
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Development consultant appointed to run land department draws criticism

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Gov. Josh Green’s appointee to manage state lands and the environment could already be in trouble as the environmental community organizes opposition. Dawn Naomi S. Chang spent years working for developers — and some say she crossed the line especially in a high profile native burials...
bigislandgazette.com

Applicants Sought for District Family and/or District Court of the Third Circuit (Hawaii Island) Per Diem Judges

The District Family and/or District Court of the Third Circuit is accepting applications from attorneys interested in serving as per diem judges. Applications for consideration should be submitted by February 01, 2023. An original and three copies of completed applications may be mailed or hand-delivered to:. Committee to Evaluate Qualifications...
HAWAII STATE
bigislandgazette.com

Gov. Green Announces Additional Appointments

Gov. Josh Green, M.D. announced today a third round of nominees to serve as Director and/or Deputy Directors and other appointed positions for state departments. “These exceptional and experienced individuals will work to advance our community’s quality of life, sustainably develop our economy, and modernize our systems to increase government efficiency and cross-collaboration. I am confident that today’s nominees and appointments will serve the people of Hawaiʻi wholeheartedly and hit the ground running to produce these promised results,” said Gov. Green.
HAWAII STATE
bigislandvideonews.com

Fireworks Rules For New Year Celebrations Detailed

HILO, Hawaiʻi - Concerned about illegal aerial fireworks, police are reminding the public about the fireworks rules in order to have a safe New Year’s celebration. (BIVN) – This week, the Hawaiʻi Police Department offered a few reminders about the rules for legal use of fireworks ahead of the New years holiday.
HAWAII STATE
bigislandnow.com

Hawai‘i Police Department’s new chief comes aboard in January

During a special meeting Thursday morning in Hilo, the Hawai‘i County Police Commission appointed Assistant Chief Andrew Burian to serve as acting chief until Benjamin T. Moszkowicz takes his post as the island’s new top cop in January. Burian’s appointment comes as the current interim chief Kenneth Bugado...
HILO, HI
bigislandnow.com

Hawai‘i Police releases weekly outstanding warrants list for Dec. 30, 2022

DISCLAIMER: This list is active as of Dec. 30, 2022. Interested parties reading this list in the future should be aware that some individuals will have cleared up the matters of an outstanding warrant with the police department by then. They may no longer have a warrant out for their arrest, and the circumstances for which the original warrant was issued may be resolved absent serious penalties.
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Public asked weigh in on proper kahako, okina for Hawaiian street names

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - You can help make sure street signs with Hawaiian names along the Leeward coast have proper diacritical markings. The state announced Thursday that kahako and okina will be added to signs as part of efforts to support and revitalize the Hawaiian language. They’re seeking public comments through...
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Long-time mental health expert named new state director for trauma care

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Gov. Josh Green announced his pick to head a new state agency tasked with helping people deal with childhood trauma and other mental health issues. Tia Roberts Hartsock will be the new director of the Governor’s Office of Wellness and Resilience as of Jan. 17. She’s...
HAWAII STATE
bigislandnow.com

$2.7 million in grants to help small-scale agriculture throughout Hawaiʻi

The Hawai‘i Department of Agriculture has awarded 579 grants totaling $2.7 million for small-scale agriculture, including home gardening, herding and livestock operations in areas that face food insecurity. Of the nearly 600 grants, 133 are coming to the Big Island. More than 7,400 applications were received this fall under...
HAWAII STATE
bigislandnow.com

Big Island backyard fireworks are popular, but be safe while ringing in 2023

Thousands of people have descended upon Big Island fireworks vendors this week in preparation for New Year’s Eve celebrations. Pikake Kahele, manager at J. Hara Store in Volcano, estimates more than 3,000 fireworks customers have come to the store since fireworks and fireworks permits went on sale Monday on the Big Island.
HILO, HI
bigislandgazette.com

New Hawaii Laws to Take Effect January 1st

Hawaii House Speaker Scott K. Saiki today shared a list of laws taking effect on January 1, 2023. Act 15, SLH 2022 (SB2376 SD1) – Relating to Tobacco Taxes. Repeals and eliminates the deferred payment purchase option for cigarette tax stamps. Requires licensees to pay for stamps at the time of purchase using cash, certified check, or bank transfer.
HAWAII STATE
kauainownews.com

Cooperation on stewardship of forest and crop lands spans more than 125 years in Hawai‘i

Stewardship efforts in Hawai‘i’s forest and crop lands have been connected for years, and forestry and agricultural interests have been intertwined in the Hawaiian Islands since well before statehood. The Board of Agriculture and Forestry was established in 1903 while the islands were still a U.S. territory. Creation...
bigislandnow.com

Hawai‘i Police seek public help finding runaway teen

Authorities seek the public’s help locating a teen reported as a runaway. Seventeen-year-old Deandre Moore was last seen on Aug. 20 at 10 a.m., in the area of the 1700 block of Kino‘ole Street in Hilo. He is described as being around 5 feet 7 inches tall, 140 to 160 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. Moore is known to frequent the Puna area.
HILO, HI
kauainownews.com

High bacteria count notification for Wai‘ohai Beach canceled

Update: The Hawai‘i Department of Health has canceled the high bacteria count notification for Wai‘ohai Beachi. Water sample retesting results show that enterococci levels no longer exceed the threshold level. Original story: The Hawai‘i Department of Health is retesting Wai‘ohai Beach on Kaua‘i for high levels of bacteria....
KITV.com

LIST: laws that will take effect in Hawaii in the new year

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- With a new year comes new state laws that will go into effect on January 1st, 2023. Most of the 317 bills passed this past session already became law, but some that go into effect into the new year, include new rules on stolen catalytic converters, as well as special elections.
HAWAII STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy