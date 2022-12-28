Read full article on original website
New warden named for Kaua‘i Community Correctional Center
The Hawai‘i Department of Public Safety announced Friday that Kaua‘i Community Correctional Center in Līhuʻe has a new warden. Jerry Jona, who has been employed at the correctional center since 1999, will become the facility’s next chief administrator effective Jan. 3, 2023. Jona has been the acting warden at the jail since Neal Wagatsuma retired from the post in December 2021. He started his career as a social working at Kaua‘i Community Correctional Center, or KCCC, before being promoted to corrections supervisor.
Development consultant appointed to run land department draws criticism
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Gov. Josh Green’s appointee to manage state lands and the environment could already be in trouble as the environmental community organizes opposition. Dawn Naomi S. Chang spent years working for developers — and some say she crossed the line especially in a high profile native burials...
Applicants Sought for District Family and/or District Court of the Third Circuit (Hawaii Island) Per Diem Judges
The District Family and/or District Court of the Third Circuit is accepting applications from attorneys interested in serving as per diem judges. Applications for consideration should be submitted by February 01, 2023. An original and three copies of completed applications may be mailed or hand-delivered to:. Committee to Evaluate Qualifications...
Gov. Green Announces Additional Appointments
Gov. Josh Green, M.D. announced today a third round of nominees to serve as Director and/or Deputy Directors and other appointed positions for state departments. “These exceptional and experienced individuals will work to advance our community’s quality of life, sustainably develop our economy, and modernize our systems to increase government efficiency and cross-collaboration. I am confident that today’s nominees and appointments will serve the people of Hawaiʻi wholeheartedly and hit the ground running to produce these promised results,” said Gov. Green.
Fireworks Rules For New Year Celebrations Detailed
HILO, Hawaiʻi - Concerned about illegal aerial fireworks, police are reminding the public about the fireworks rules in order to have a safe New Year’s celebration. (BIVN) – This week, the Hawaiʻi Police Department offered a few reminders about the rules for legal use of fireworks ahead of the New years holiday.
Hawai‘i Police Department’s new chief comes aboard in January
During a special meeting Thursday morning in Hilo, the Hawai‘i County Police Commission appointed Assistant Chief Andrew Burian to serve as acting chief until Benjamin T. Moszkowicz takes his post as the island’s new top cop in January. Burian’s appointment comes as the current interim chief Kenneth Bugado...
From catalytic converters to campaign spending: These new laws are taking effect Jan. 1
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - New year, new laws. The state Legislature passed several new measures that will kick into gear at 12:01 a.m. Sunday. Act 88 was passed after a spike in catalytic converter thefts in Hawaii and across the nation. The measure seeks to crack down by putting new restrictions...
Hawai‘i Police releases weekly outstanding warrants list for Dec. 30, 2022
DISCLAIMER: This list is active as of Dec. 30, 2022. Interested parties reading this list in the future should be aware that some individuals will have cleared up the matters of an outstanding warrant with the police department by then. They may no longer have a warrant out for their arrest, and the circumstances for which the original warrant was issued may be resolved absent serious penalties.
Public asked weigh in on proper kahako, okina for Hawaiian street names
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - You can help make sure street signs with Hawaiian names along the Leeward coast have proper diacritical markings. The state announced Thursday that kahako and okina will be added to signs as part of efforts to support and revitalize the Hawaiian language. They’re seeking public comments through...
Long-time mental health expert named new state director for trauma care
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Gov. Josh Green announced his pick to head a new state agency tasked with helping people deal with childhood trauma and other mental health issues. Tia Roberts Hartsock will be the new director of the Governor’s Office of Wellness and Resilience as of Jan. 17. She’s...
‘Steward’ of remote West Oahu beach to fight charges against him in court
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A west side man accused of harassing beachgoers made his second appearance in court on Thursday. Just a few hours later, he was posted back at Makua Beach. People in the area know the man, Samson Souza, as “Brother Sam.”. Officials said Souza was charged with...
$2.7 million in grants to help small-scale agriculture throughout Hawaiʻi
The Hawai‘i Department of Agriculture has awarded 579 grants totaling $2.7 million for small-scale agriculture, including home gardening, herding and livestock operations in areas that face food insecurity. Of the nearly 600 grants, 133 are coming to the Big Island. More than 7,400 applications were received this fall under...
Big Island backyard fireworks are popular, but be safe while ringing in 2023
Thousands of people have descended upon Big Island fireworks vendors this week in preparation for New Year’s Eve celebrations. Pikake Kahele, manager at J. Hara Store in Volcano, estimates more than 3,000 fireworks customers have come to the store since fireworks and fireworks permits went on sale Monday on the Big Island.
New Hawaii Laws to Take Effect January 1st
Hawaii House Speaker Scott K. Saiki today shared a list of laws taking effect on January 1, 2023. Act 15, SLH 2022 (SB2376 SD1) – Relating to Tobacco Taxes. Repeals and eliminates the deferred payment purchase option for cigarette tax stamps. Requires licensees to pay for stamps at the time of purchase using cash, certified check, or bank transfer.
Big Island Year in review: 2022 started with tragedy and ended with erupting volcanoes
2022 is coming to a close. Reflecting on the past 12 months, the Big Island community experienced extreme weather, earthquakes, fires and two erupting volcanoes; mourned tragedies and the death of a revered kumu hula; and witnessed the loss of historic buildings, including the Hōlualoa Theater. This year, with...
Cooperation on stewardship of forest and crop lands spans more than 125 years in Hawai‘i
Stewardship efforts in Hawai‘i’s forest and crop lands have been connected for years, and forestry and agricultural interests have been intertwined in the Hawaiian Islands since well before statehood. The Board of Agriculture and Forestry was established in 1903 while the islands were still a U.S. territory. Creation...
Hawai‘i Police seek public help finding runaway teen
Authorities seek the public’s help locating a teen reported as a runaway. Seventeen-year-old Deandre Moore was last seen on Aug. 20 at 10 a.m., in the area of the 1700 block of Kino‘ole Street in Hilo. He is described as being around 5 feet 7 inches tall, 140 to 160 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. Moore is known to frequent the Puna area.
High bacteria count notification for Wai‘ohai Beach canceled
Update: The Hawai‘i Department of Health has canceled the high bacteria count notification for Wai‘ohai Beachi. Water sample retesting results show that enterococci levels no longer exceed the threshold level. Original story: The Hawai‘i Department of Health is retesting Wai‘ohai Beach on Kaua‘i for high levels of bacteria....
Mother: Son fatally shot by Maui police officer suffered from mental health issues
KAHULUI (HawaiiNewsNow) - The corner of Pu’ukani Street and South Pu’unene Avenue in Kahului seemed back to normal on Friday with lots of traffic buzzing by. But in one home, Leodelfa Antallan is mourning the loss of her son. “I miss my son, he doesn’t deserve to die,”...
LIST: laws that will take effect in Hawaii in the new year
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- With a new year comes new state laws that will go into effect on January 1st, 2023. Most of the 317 bills passed this past session already became law, but some that go into effect into the new year, include new rules on stolen catalytic converters, as well as special elections.
