Tacoma, WA

The Suburban Times

Make Music in 2023

Metro Parks Tacoma announcement. The studio at Eastside Community Center has the latest high-end Recording and Production equipment, as well as a Pro Drum Kit, Pro Keyboards and Guitars, Pro Drum Machine, Professional Microphones, Processing and the latest in Audio Plug-Ins. It uses industry-standard software like Pro Tools and Logic Pro, and the latest technology in Real-Time UAD signal processing.
TACOMA, WA
The Suburban Times

PIT Count volunteers needed

Pierce County social media post. We’re looking for volunteers for the annual Homeless Point-In-Time (PIT) Count! The count is a one-day event where outreach workers and volunteers survey people experiencing homelessness in Pierce County. Learn more and register to volunteer: PierceCountyWa.Gov/PIT.
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Alaska man who missed out on heart transplant opportunity coming to Seattle to be closer to hospital

Patrick Holland was on his way to Seattle from Fairbanks, Alaska, for a heart transplant when his plane was grounded because of the major winter storm that hit last week. “I felt destroyed. I had never experienced so many emotions, up and down rollercoaster, in my life,” Holland said. He was traveling with his brother. Shortly after his plane was grounded, he was informed the heart would go to someone else in need.
SEATTLE, WA
The Suburban Times

Lunar New Year Scavenger Hunt

City of Puyallup announcement. Celebrate Lunar New Year by finding the 12 zodiac animals hidden around the library. Search for them to get a small prize and learn more about each sign. Open to all ages!. The Puyallup Public Library is located at 324 S. Meridian.
PUYALLUP, WA
pethelpful.com

Dad Goes Above and Beyond After Hummingbird Feeder Freezes in Seattle

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Winter Storm Elliot has been wreaking havoc across the United States throughout the week of Christmas, but there are still so many heartwarming moments that shine through despite it all. Just look at what one Seattle dad did when he noticed the frozen hummingbird feeder! After a hummingbird seemed to ask for help, he got creative with extension cables and a candle warmer.
SEATTLE, WA
mltnews.com

Updated: Gene Juarez Academy closes Mountlake Terrace location

The Gene Juarez Academy North Campus, located at 24255 Van Ry Blvd. #A4 in Mountlake Terrace, is no more as the cosmetology training location has closed. Crews were seen during the last week of December moving equipment and supplies out of the 15,000- square-foot commercial space and removing the outdoor signage.
MOUNTLAKE TERRACE, WA
The Suburban Times

Lane Sample, bringing history to life for over two decades

Metro Parks Tacoma announcement. Tacoma, WA — For over two decades, Lane Sample has guided generations of eager travelers through the portals of time back to 1855, to experience life as early settlers did, and to unlock the secrets of the Puget Sound region’s history. With a heart...
TACOMA, WA
The Suburban Times

Lakewood Playhouse Auditions

Lakewood Playhouse announcement. Lakewood Playhouse will host auditions for Much Ado About Nothing on January 3 and 4 (starting at 7 pm). Performances will be March 3-26. Much Ado About Nothing, written by William Shakespeare and directed by Scott Campbell. Gender neutral casting. All BIPOC Actors are strongly encourages to...
LAKEWOOD, WA
riptidefish.com

Squidding in Puget Sound, Washington

Seattle’s Puget Sound is bountiful with fishing choices, and although Salmon seems to overshadow all the rest, one event that draws out legions of locals is the annual squid migrations. Depending on the time of year and what the report is, squidding around here can be a boat or pier affair, both during the day or night.
SEATTLE, WA
Flying Magazine

Historic Hangars of the Pacific Northwest

“How old is that hangar? It looks like something out of the 1920s.”. One of my learners made this remark after landing at Jefferson County International Airport (0S9) in Washington. The hangar is a weather-beaten metal structure with lines of square windows at the roofline. You half expect to see the doors being pushed open by men wearing coveralls and newsboy caps so that an open cockpit biplane occupied by a pilot wearing a leather helmet can be pushed onto the ramp.
SEATTLE, WA
petguide.com

Adoptable Dog of the Week - Chase

Aptly named, this energetic pooch is looking for active owners to share adventures with! Our Adoptable Dog of the Week is Chase, a little over 3 years old Treeing Walker Coonhound from Seattle, Washington. He is neutered, up to date on his vaccines, and microchipped. Chase needs a home without cats or young children but does get along well with other dogs so a canine sibling wouldn't be an issue.
SEATTLE, WA
The Suburban Times

Polar Bear Plunge

Metro Parks Tacoma announcement. January 1, 2023 at Pt. Defiance Marina Public Boat Launch. 11:30 am Cub Plunge (ages 10 and younger) Kick off the new year by plunging into Puget Sound! Costumes are welcome but not required. Shoes/foot protection highly recommended. For the safety of participants, life jackets will be available, and lifeguards will be stationed on the docks.Parking is located at Point Defiance Marina Boat Launch. Sign up online in advance. In-person registration begins at the event at 10 am.
TACOMA, WA
Golf.com

The 10 best golf courses in Washington (2022/2023)

As part of GOLF’s course rating process for 2022-23, our fleet of 100-plus expert panelists identified the best golf courses in Washington. Browse the links below to check out all of our course rankings, or scroll down to see the best courses in Washington. GOLF’s other course rankings: Top...
SEATTLE, WA
The Suburban Times

Lakewood City Manager December 30 Info Bulletin

Read the Lakewood City Manager's (John Caulfield) December 30 Info Bulletin to the Mayor and City Council online by clicking here.
LAKEWOOD, WA
q13fox.com

Tacoma to reduce speed limits starting Jan. 1, 2023

TACOMA, Wash. - The City of Tacoma is hoping to save lives by lowering speed limits in the new year. The speed limit changes take effect on Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023 as part of Tacoma's Vision Zero plan to eliminate traffic deaths by 2035. The speed limit on residential streets...
TACOMA, WA

