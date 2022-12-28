Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Heart Failure Patient Misses Life-Saving Transplant on Heels of Flight Cancelled Mid-AirSharee B.Seattle, WA
After Seattle Cuts the Police Budget by 17%, Crime Rates Surge to All-Time HighsEden ReportsSeattle, WA
Tacoma remains under flood watch as poor weather conditions continueEdy ZooTacoma, WA
Washington witness says disc-shaped object tried to camouflage itselfRoger MarshPuyallup, WA
14,000 People in Washington State Left Without Power on Christmas - What Really Happened?Ty D.Snohomish County, WA
Related
The Suburban Times
Make Music in 2023
Metro Parks Tacoma announcement. The studio at Eastside Community Center has the latest high-end Recording and Production equipment, as well as a Pro Drum Kit, Pro Keyboards and Guitars, Pro Drum Machine, Professional Microphones, Processing and the latest in Audio Plug-Ins. It uses industry-standard software like Pro Tools and Logic Pro, and the latest technology in Real-Time UAD signal processing.
The Suburban Times
PIT Count volunteers needed
Pierce County social media post. We’re looking for volunteers for the annual Homeless Point-In-Time (PIT) Count! The count is a one-day event where outreach workers and volunteers survey people experiencing homelessness in Pierce County. Learn more and register to volunteer: PierceCountyWa.Gov/PIT.
Alaska man who missed out on heart transplant opportunity coming to Seattle to be closer to hospital
Patrick Holland was on his way to Seattle from Fairbanks, Alaska, for a heart transplant when his plane was grounded because of the major winter storm that hit last week. “I felt destroyed. I had never experienced so many emotions, up and down rollercoaster, in my life,” Holland said. He was traveling with his brother. Shortly after his plane was grounded, he was informed the heart would go to someone else in need.
The Suburban Times
Lunar New Year Scavenger Hunt
City of Puyallup announcement. Celebrate Lunar New Year by finding the 12 zodiac animals hidden around the library. Search for them to get a small prize and learn more about each sign. Open to all ages!. The Puyallup Public Library is located at 324 S. Meridian.
Chronicle
Plummer, Hayes Lakes Get Cleaned Up Thanks to Multi-Agency Project in Centralia
There is a great egret — a tall, white bird — that frequents Hayes Lake beside the Centralia outlet mall, the Skookumchuck River and Interstate 5. This week, for the first time in a long time, Hayes and its neighbor, Plummer Lake, are as pristine as the egret’s feathers.
pethelpful.com
Dad Goes Above and Beyond After Hummingbird Feeder Freezes in Seattle
The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Winter Storm Elliot has been wreaking havoc across the United States throughout the week of Christmas, but there are still so many heartwarming moments that shine through despite it all. Just look at what one Seattle dad did when he noticed the frozen hummingbird feeder! After a hummingbird seemed to ask for help, he got creative with extension cables and a candle warmer.
mltnews.com
Updated: Gene Juarez Academy closes Mountlake Terrace location
The Gene Juarez Academy North Campus, located at 24255 Van Ry Blvd. #A4 in Mountlake Terrace, is no more as the cosmetology training location has closed. Crews were seen during the last week of December moving equipment and supplies out of the 15,000- square-foot commercial space and removing the outdoor signage.
The Suburban Times
Lane Sample, bringing history to life for over two decades
Metro Parks Tacoma announcement. Tacoma, WA — For over two decades, Lane Sample has guided generations of eager travelers through the portals of time back to 1855, to experience life as early settlers did, and to unlock the secrets of the Puget Sound region’s history. With a heart...
The Suburban Times
Lakewood Playhouse Auditions
Lakewood Playhouse announcement. Lakewood Playhouse will host auditions for Much Ado About Nothing on January 3 and 4 (starting at 7 pm). Performances will be March 3-26. Much Ado About Nothing, written by William Shakespeare and directed by Scott Campbell. Gender neutral casting. All BIPOC Actors are strongly encourages to...
The Suburban Times
Local Animal Shelter to Take in Around 50 Cats and Kittens From Home
Submitted by Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County. On Dec. 15, the Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County began taking in around 50 cats and kittens from an overwhelmed community member. As of Dec. 29, the shelter has taken in 20 of the cats and kittens with more...
The Suburban Times
Swearing-in Ceremony for New, Returning Councilmembers at First Council Meeting of 2023
Pierce County Council announcement. The Pierce County Council will hold a swearing-in ceremony during the Council meeting scheduled for 3 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023, in the Pierce County Council chambers on the 10th floor of the County-City Building (930 Tacoma Avenue South, Room 1046 in Tacoma). The Council will also elect officers for the year.
riptidefish.com
Squidding in Puget Sound, Washington
Seattle’s Puget Sound is bountiful with fishing choices, and although Salmon seems to overshadow all the rest, one event that draws out legions of locals is the annual squid migrations. Depending on the time of year and what the report is, squidding around here can be a boat or pier affair, both during the day or night.
Flying Magazine
Historic Hangars of the Pacific Northwest
“How old is that hangar? It looks like something out of the 1920s.”. One of my learners made this remark after landing at Jefferson County International Airport (0S9) in Washington. The hangar is a weather-beaten metal structure with lines of square windows at the roofline. You half expect to see the doors being pushed open by men wearing coveralls and newsboy caps so that an open cockpit biplane occupied by a pilot wearing a leather helmet can be pushed onto the ramp.
petguide.com
Adoptable Dog of the Week - Chase
Aptly named, this energetic pooch is looking for active owners to share adventures with! Our Adoptable Dog of the Week is Chase, a little over 3 years old Treeing Walker Coonhound from Seattle, Washington. He is neutered, up to date on his vaccines, and microchipped. Chase needs a home without cats or young children but does get along well with other dogs so a canine sibling wouldn't be an issue.
Chronicle
Housing One of Biggest Predictors of Getting Kicked Out of Washington Schools
Shambrika Crawford caught her daughter trying to board a Seattle city bus to avoid the school bus outside the homeless shelter they moved into this summer. Kids pick on her, her daughter said, and call her a "little dirty shelter kid." Crawford has advised her three school-age children to keep...
The Suburban Times
Polar Bear Plunge
Metro Parks Tacoma announcement. January 1, 2023 at Pt. Defiance Marina Public Boat Launch. 11:30 am Cub Plunge (ages 10 and younger) Kick off the new year by plunging into Puget Sound! Costumes are welcome but not required. Shoes/foot protection highly recommended. For the safety of participants, life jackets will be available, and lifeguards will be stationed on the docks.Parking is located at Point Defiance Marina Boat Launch. Sign up online in advance. In-person registration begins at the event at 10 am.
Golf.com
The 10 best golf courses in Washington (2022/2023)
As part of GOLF’s course rating process for 2022-23, our fleet of 100-plus expert panelists identified the best golf courses in Washington. Browse the links below to check out all of our course rankings, or scroll down to see the best courses in Washington. GOLF’s other course rankings: Top...
The Suburban Times
Lakewood City Manager December 30 Info Bulletin
Read the Lakewood City Manager’s (John Caulfield) December 30 Info Bulletin to the Mayor and City Council online by clicking here. The above news or information was provided by the person or entity noted above. If you have news or information you'd like to share with 30,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how.
KING-5
'A lot of stuff to get done': New Thurston County sheriff hopes to increase safety, diversify department
OLYMPIA, Wash. — At 29 years old, Derek Sanders has been told he’s the youngest sheriff ever in Thurston County, if not Washington state history. Sanders, whose father is Black, also said he is the first mixed-race sheriff in the county, something that made his family proud. “That's...
q13fox.com
Tacoma to reduce speed limits starting Jan. 1, 2023
TACOMA, Wash. - The City of Tacoma is hoping to save lives by lowering speed limits in the new year. The speed limit changes take effect on Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023 as part of Tacoma's Vision Zero plan to eliminate traffic deaths by 2035. The speed limit on residential streets...
Comments / 1