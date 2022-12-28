Read full article on original website
Cloud9 parts ways with LCS Championship-winning head coach ahead of 2023
Cloud9’s former head coach Max Waldo has officially departed from the organization today after breaking into the North American League of Legends scene with the team over the last two years. The 23-year-old will be pursuing content creation as his next career path, leaving behind a short but memorable...
These are the best Dr. Mundo builds in League of Legends
Dr. Mundo has always been an underrated pick in League of Legends. While he might not be a popular pick at high elos and professional play, his friendly kit as well as straightforward gameplay make him a widespread presence among normal levels of play. Halfway through season 11, Dr. Mundo...
How to hunt 10 Wildlife in a single Fortnite match
Veteran fans of Epic Games’ battle royale, Fortnite, may remember the introduction of wildlife back in Chapter 2 Season 6. While initially only an aesthetic addition to Fortnite’s ever-growing map, both the population and function of the wild have changed over time. Now, sources of healing and mobility, wildlife around the shrinking map are now the subject of a weekly challenge.
The 5 least played legends in Apex Legends
A natural consequence of creating a hero shooter with different characters and abilities is that some characters prove to be more popular than others. While developers usually try to create characters with abilities that fit into a variety of play styles and player preferences, there will inevitably be some characters with more useful abilities than others, or that are simply more fun for most people to use. And that’s also the case in Apex Legends.
New York Excelsior doubling down on plan to build OWL roster of marginalized-gender individuals
Despite pushback from the Overwatch League community on its plans to build a roster around players of underrepresented genders, the New York Excelsior is seemingly moving forward with the plan—with a few key changes. Management has decided to continue recruiting and signing players who identify as a marginalized gender,...
Five League of Legends teams to watch out for in 2023
As the year comes to a close, so does one of the most hectic offseasons in League of Legends history. Almost all of the defending champions roster leaving DRX, the formation of a new North American superteam, and two new organizations helming LEC spots for the upcoming season: it is time to see which teams are stacked as the dust settles on the 2022 offseason with spring splits across the globe right on the horizon.
These were the best Apex Legends teams of 2022
Apex Legends is a team game at its core, and the Apex Legends Global Series is that team game’s greatest stage. There is no better barometer for a team’s skill and relative strength in the game. Thankfully, 2022 was also the year that Apex returned to LAN and...
Most memorable moments of 2022 in Apex Legends
Apex Legends esports had its best year to date in 2022. After long periods of online-only play thanks to COVID-19, the Apex Legends Global Series finally brought the international Apex community back together for LAN tournaments which were viewed by hundreds of thousands of people all across the world. While...
These are the worst CS:GO roster moves of 2022
CS:GO is a game of skill and teamplay, so finding the proper blend of roles and personalities in a squad is always going to be the key to success. Not all roster changes work out, though, and sometimes the best choice is to part ways as quickly as possible. If nothing else, at least some of the damage can be mitigated that way. Still, the disappointment (and the memes) linger long after the benching.
The 5 best Dota 2 content moments of 2022
Dota 2 is a living organism, and a lot happens throughout a calendar year. From patches to epic plays, the game continues to deliver memorable content and memories for the fans. Considering Dota 2 had one of its more successful years in recent times, the quality of content has also...
Biggest storylines from Magic: The Gathering for 2023
Magic: The Gathering is coming off a commercially successful year, but it was not one devoid of controversy. From $1,000 proxy booster packs to product overload, Magic was faced with several issues that brought the soaring game back down to Earth from the lofty highs of 2020 and 2021. It...
Silent but not so deadly: How the small M4A1-S nerfs have begun warping the CS:GO meta
Over a month ago, Valve dropped a short but huge announcement for an update to CS:GO. While most fans were shocked to see the Active Duty map switch and the exit of Dust II, another huge change to the game was hidden further down in the post. After dominating the...
Toast signs most of his VALORANT roster while facing name decision and other teams ‘sniping’ him
Content creator and chessboxing winner DisguisedToast is getting closer and closer to completing his pro VALORANT roster, despite facing the setbacks that typically befall other new esports organization founders. Toast, who announced his plans to put together a pro competitive VALORANT roster back in October, recently confirmed on stream that...
Best signings in League heading into 2023
Every offseason, esports organizations around the world rebuild their League of Legends divisions in order to improve their results or stay on top. This year was no different. Many teams from the four major regions geared up by bringing in both veteran and up-and-coming players. The former group offers the necessary experience to survive the pressure in pivotal games throughout the season, while the latter is often the key to having strong firepower. Finding the perfect blend is a key part of any championship-winning team.
Nadeshot explains why he hopes for ‘a string of years where CoD just flops’
Sitting at the top for so long can make anyone complacent, whether you’re a star esports player, a top esports organization, or even the creator of the most popular first-person shooter game in the world. Sometimes, the only way to prompt improvement is through failure, which is what 100 Thieves founder Matthew “Nadeshot” Haag believes could help Call of Duty return to its former glory.
The best players in League going into 2023
A lot can change with the turn of the calendar, and with 2023 on the horizon, a lot looks different in the world of professional League of Legends. It has been a chaotic offseason with new superteams forming, the return of a certain G.O.A.T to the only place that feels right, and some very intriguing imports across the globe. With all that being said, there are a few players League fans should watch out for come next year.
Natus Vincere parts ways with CS:GO stand-in sdy and temporarily promotes academy player
Ukrainian CS:GO rifler Viktor “sdy” Orudzhev has parted ways with Natus Vincere today following a long stint as a temporary stand-in for former in-game leader Boombl4. It’s unclear at this moment who NAVI will sign to replace sdy permanently. As of now, the organization added its NAVI Junior player, Andrii “npl” Kukharskyi, to the main roster, who will be a full-time player of the org at IEM Katowice 2023 and other January events. Npl already participated in a few NAVI matches during BLAST Premier World Final 2022, though he only produced a 0.67 rating during the three maps at the event, according to HLTV.
A superstar mid laner and Worlds finals MVP has joined LNG Esports for 2023
After six memorable years with Edward Gaming, one of League of Legends’ most talented players has begun a new chapter of his competitive adventure in 2023. Lee “Scout” Ye-chan has officially joined LNG Esports today, marking the end of his extensive tenure with EDG since joining back in 2016. This will only be the third team in Scout’s career so far after playing for SK Telecom T1 as a trainee at the beginning of his career.
Sacy locked out of his VALORANT account shortly after arriving in NA
Sentinels player Gustavo “Sacy” Rossi has pleaded for Riot’s help after he was unable to play VALORANT on his account following his move to North America. Sacy, who used to play on the Brazilian server, asked his followers on Twitter last night whether it was possible to transfer his account to North America so he can play on the VALORANT servers.
These are all of the tribal lords in MTG Dominaria United
Dominaria United was Magic: The Gathering’s return to its home plane for the first time since Dominaria in 2018. The set was the first set of the major Phyrexian story arc’s shift into high gear with the multiversal threat becoming more serious. The return to a beloved set...
