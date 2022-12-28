Read full article on original website
Lex Brodie’s Ending Oil Recycling Program
The County of Hawaii announces that effective January 1, 2023, Lex Brodie’s Tire and Service in Hilo will no longer be participating in the Do-It-Yourself Used Motor Oil Recycling Program. Do not abandon used motor oil at this site. Visit http://www.hawaiizerowaste.org for more information on used motor oil collection sites.
Big Island backyard fireworks are popular, but be safe while ringing in 2023
Thousands of people have descended upon Big Island fireworks vendors this week in preparation for New Year’s Eve celebrations. Pikake Kahele, manager at J. Hara Store in Volcano, estimates more than 3,000 fireworks customers have come to the store since fireworks and fireworks permits went on sale Monday on the Big Island.
Repairs ongoing for transmitter issue impacting HNN reception for Neighbor Island viewers
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Repairs are still ongoing after a strong winter storm that swept the state caused transmitters to go down, impacting Hawaii News Now reception for some Neighbor Island viewers. HNN’s Engineering team said transmitters on Maui and Hilo on Hawaii Island are experiencing outages and no relay signals....
Parker Ranch partners with Waimea Butcher Shop to double down on Big Island-grown products
One of the largest and oldest cattle ranches in the United States is partnering with a whole-animal specialty butcher shop and deli to ensure year-round availability of Big Island-grown products. Waimea Butcher Shop and Parker Ranch Inc. recently announced that they have signed an agreement for a strategic alliance. Under...
Re-ZOO-venation Days begin in 2023 at Panaʻewa Rainforest Zoo and Gardens
The Pana’ewa Rainforest Zoo and Gardens in Hilo will have some extra time in 2023 for a little R&R in an effort to enhance its grounds, facilities and animal areas. Re-ZOO-venation Days will begin Jan. 5, and be observed the first Thursday of each month thereafter next year. Re-ZOO-venation Days will allow zoo staff the time to undertake larger enhancement projects and the opportunity to participate in professional development to increase their skills.
Missing men found in good health
Hawai‘i police report that two men, reported missing in separate instances, were both located in good health. John Beitler, who was reported missing on Thursday, was located that same day on Oahu. In an unrelated case, 88-year-old Kenneth Kubo, who was reported missing earlier this morning, was located in...
Police seek missing Hilo man
Big Island police are asking the public for its assistance with locating a missing Hilo man. The Hawai’i Police Department says 53-year-old John Beitler was last seen Dec. 9 in the area of Banyan Drive in Hilo. Beitler is described as being 5 feet, 7 inches tall, 165 pounds and Caucasian, with black hair and brown eyes.
Hawai‘i Police Department’s new chief comes aboard in January
During a special meeting Thursday morning in Hilo, the Hawai‘i County Police Commission appointed Assistant Chief Andrew Burian to serve as acting chief until Benjamin T. Moszkowicz takes his post as the island’s new top cop in January. Burian’s appointment comes as the current interim chief Kenneth Bugado...
17 DUI arrests on Big Island this past week
Big Island police released their weekly DUI numbers for the week of Dec. 19 through Dec. 25.
3 dogs dead after house fire in Pahoa
On Friday. around 6:29 p.m., fire alarms sounded and first responders reported to the structure fire.
Hawai‘i police seek public help finding missing and endangered man
Authorities are asking for the public’s assistance in locating 88-year-old Kenneth Kubo, who was reported missing and is considered endangered. Kubo was last seen on Friday, December 30, 2022, at 6:50 a.m., in the 400 block of Hinano Street, in Hilo. He is described as Asian, 5 feet 6 inches tall, 135 pounds, with white hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing dark colored pants and velcro shoes, carrying a dark blue Big Island Federal Credit Union logo bag with white lettering.
Hawai‘i Police seek public help finding runaway teen
Authorities seek the public’s help locating a teen reported as a runaway. Seventeen-year-old Deandre Moore was last seen on Aug. 20 at 10 a.m., in the area of the 1700 block of Kino‘ole Street in Hilo. He is described as being around 5 feet 7 inches tall, 140 to 160 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. Moore is known to frequent the Puna area.
Police Department’s 96th Recruit Class Graduates
The Hawaiʻi Police Department’s 96th Police Recruit Class Recognition Ceremony was held on Friday, December 30, 2022, at the Hilo Hawaiian Hotel in Hilo. This was an invite-only ceremony limited to police personnel, guest speakers, and family members of the recruits. The 96th Police Recruit Class began their...
Big Island youth in foster care revel in Teen Day activities
More than 20 Big Island teenagers in foster care ranging from 12 to 17 years old had the chance last month to rub shoulders with judges, attorneys, social workers and others while learning about their rights and the services available to them. The activities were part of Teen Day on...
33-year-old woman from Waimea reported missing by family
Hawai‘i Island police are asking for the public’s help in locating 33-year-old Mary Kaniho of Waimea. She was reported missing by her family. Kaniho was last contacted on Dec. 9, 2022, in the Waimea area. She is described as Hawaiian, 5 feet 1 inch tall, 120 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. She has tattoos on the right side of her face and neck.
UH-Hilo baseball team faces challenging 2023 slate
Nothing like kicking off your season with facing off against a defending conference champ. That’s exactly what the University of Hawai‘i at Hilo baseball team faces as it begins a challenging 2023 slate with back-to-back series Feb. 1 against Augustana out of the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference, which finished 47-13-1 overall a year ago with an appearance in the NCAA Super Regional round.
