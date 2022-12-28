The Pana’ewa Rainforest Zoo and Gardens in Hilo will have some extra time in 2023 for a little R&R in an effort to enhance its grounds, facilities and animal areas. Re-ZOO-venation Days will begin Jan. 5, and be observed the first Thursday of each month thereafter next year. Re-ZOO-venation Days will allow zoo staff the time to undertake larger enhancement projects and the opportunity to participate in professional development to increase their skills.

