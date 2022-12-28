Read full article on original website
kmaland.com
KMAland Basketball (12/31): Bishop Neumann girls beat Lourdes Central Catholic
(KMAland) -- Bishop Neumann beat Lourdes Central Catholic in KMAland girls basketball action Saturday. GIRLS: Bishop Neumann 68 Lourdes Central Catholic 38. BOYS: Bishop Neumann vs. Lourdes Central Catholic (MISSING) No Stats Reported.
kmaland.com
Red Oak girls seeking first win, continued growth
(Red Oak) -- Red Oak girls basketball enters 2023 at 0-9, but optimistic as they turn to the second half of their Hawkeye Ten Conference slate. The Tigers suffered defeats to East Mills, Clarinda, Lewis Central, Shenandoah, Kuemper Catholic, Treynor, Riverside, Harlan and Denison-Schleswig before the holiday break. "We're in...
kmaland.com
Rutha Sweatman, 79, Grant, IA
Funeral Home:Walker-Merrick-Billings & Wolfe-Billings Funeral Chapels.
kmaland.com
Frederick C. Fichter, 74, Randolph, IA
Notes: Condolences may be left at www.gudefuneralhomes.com.
kmaland.com
gotodestinations.com
The BEST Pizza Spots in Omaha – (With Cheesy Photos!)
È l’ora della pizza! Are you looking for a pizza spot in Omaha that will send your taste buds to pizza heaven?. Then…read on fellow pizza traveler and discover the best pies Omaha has to offer! Divertiti!. Noli’s Pizzeria. Noli’s Pizzeria has excellent New York-style pizzas...
WOWT
West Iowa man killed in head-on crash with semi
ADAIR, Iowa (WOWT) - A 36-year-old man from Atlantic was killed Thursday morning in a crash with a semi-truck on a road just off Interstate 80. According to the Iowa State Patrol report, Adam Skog was driving a Chevy Cruze southbound on White Pole Road a few miles southwest of Adair, located about halfway between Omaha and Des Moines, when he crossed the center line for an unknown reason and hit a Peterbilt truck head-on around 9:15 a.m.
klkntv.com
WATCH: Biggest ice jam in decades clogging the Missouri River near Omaha
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Nebraska State Patrol is sharing some very cool video of an ice jam in the Missouri River. The agency captured aerial footage of the jam near Washington and Douglas Counties on Sunday. The National Weather Service said there are no concerns of flooding at...
kiwaradio.com
Investigation Underway Into Fatal Cherokee Hit-And-Run
Cherokee, Iowa — Multiple law enforcement agencies are looking for a driver involved in a fatal hit-and-run collision that happened in Cherokee earlier this week. Authorities say the report of a hit-and-run crash at the intersection of North 5th and West Willow Street, which is on the northeast corner of the Cherokee County Courthouse complex, was received about 8:30 this past Monday evening.
omahamagazine.com
Waverle Monroe: Remaining Unapologetically Herself
Since joining ABC affiliate KETV in 2017, viewers have come to know Waverle Monroe as a high-energy Omaha native with a passion for community storytelling. Now they know her as a cancer warrior, too. Last July, Monroe shared on social media her stage 1 cancer diagnosis, regularly updating followers about...
nwestiowa.com
Ridge Creek adds Sioux Center housing
SIOUX CENTER—Schelling Construction of Sioux Center is continuing to provide more housing options for the community through its Ridge Creek development. Started in 2020, the company began work on a new eight-unit apartment complex and six two-story town houses at its seven-acre property at 1893 13th Ave. SE, just north of The Ridge Golf Course and west of the wastewater treatment plant.
Three arrested in Mills County
(Glenwood) The Mills County Sheriff’s Office reports three arrests. On Thursday, 21-year-old Nicholas Turnbull, of Red Oak, was arrested for Driving Under Suspension. 38-year-old Lambert Campuzano, of Columbus, NE, and 35-year-old Clayton Shane Geick, of Council Bluffs, were arrested in separate incidents on Friday. Campuzano is charged with OWI 1st and Geick Violated a No Contact Order.
kmaland.com
Atlantic man killed in two-vehicle Adair County crash
(Adair) -- An Atlantic man was killed in a two-vehicle accident in Adair County Thursday morning. The Iowa State Patrol says shortly before 9:20 a.m. a 2018 Chevy Cruze, driven by 36-year-old Adam Skog of Atlantic, was traveling northbound on White Pole Road west of Adair when it, for unknown reasons, crossed the center line colliding head on with a northbound 2003 Peterbuilt driven by 30-year-old Cody Huges of Scranton. Authorities say Skog sustained fatal injuries in the accident. No other injuries were reported.
kmaland.com
Sieck among lawmakers hoping for clarity on future GRC uses
(Glenwood) -- One of KMAland's state lawmakers is looking ahead to the next steps following the Glenwood Resource Center's anticipated closing in 2024. Earlier this year, Governor Kim Reynolds announced the state would close the state-run facility that provides residential care for Iowans with intellectual and developmental disabilities in the wake of a federal investigation into abuses by staff. Among the lawmakers gearing up for the 2023 Legislative Session is State Representative David Sieck representing the House's 16th district, including Mills County. Sieck says there is still some back and forth between the U.S. Department of Justice's perspective on state-run institutions and the constituents in his district.
kmaland.com
Glenwood woman booked for drug possession
(Glenwood) -- A Glenwood woman was booked on a drug charge Friday morning. The Glenwood Police Department says 19-year-old Seven Barrett was arrested for possession of a controlled substance. Barrett was taken to the Mills County Jail and held on $1,000 bond.
Sioux City PD looking for suspects of multiple burglaries
The Sioux City Police Department is asking for the public's help to identify suspects in multiple burglaries.
Iowa home-care nurse who stole patient’s painkillers surrenders her license
A 63-year-old Iowa nurse convicted of stealing a patient’s painkillers has agreed to surrender her nursing license. According to court records and documents from the Iowa Board of Nursing, Anita Hoyt of Rockwell City was criminally charged earlier this year with unlawful possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of a prescription drug, theft, and […] The post Iowa home-care nurse who stole patient’s painkillers surrenders her license appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Warren Buffett jumps into local politics to fight Omaha streetcar
Buffett wrote a letter to the editor of the Omaha World-Herald and met with the mayor this week to lobby against the $306 million project and urge the city to let residents vote on it.
Sioux City Journal
New downtown Sioux City bar creating one-of-a-kind cocktails in a comfortable setting
A green room is the place where entertainers chill before and after a performance. The recently opened Green Room at 1227 Fourth St. is where patrons can chill between shows at The Marquee, which is next door at 1225 Fourth St. "Actually, The Green Room is a pretty cool place...
