Visiting Disney Aulani? Here are Some Things to Know Before You Go!Tiffany T.Honolulu, HI
Thousands of feral chickens are taking over downtown HonoluluPolarbearHonolulu, HI
Oahu Homeowners Appalled By Skyrocketing Property Values, TaxesTaxBuzzHonolulu County, HI
Hawaiian Airlines requires emergency mass casualty response after 11 passengers seriously injuredBrenna TempleHonolulu, HI
chatsports.com
Penn State transfer commits to Hawaii women’s volleyball
Mandi Morioka, a defensive specialist/libero, has committed to join the University of Hawaii women’s volleyball program as a transfer from Penn State. You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription.
kslsports.com
BYU Football Offensive Lineman Sione Veikoso Dies In Accident
PROVO, Utah – BYU football offensive lineman Sione Veikoso has tragically passed away. He was 22 years old. Veikoso was involved in an accident in his hometown of Kailua, Hawaii, during the holiday break. The accident was a construction job that saw a retaining wall collapse. Veikoso was the only person in the accident that has passed away. Three others were seriously injured, according to reports.
BYU football player, 22, dies in tragic accident
BYU football player Sione Veikoso has died in a tragic construction accident, according to the school's football program. He was 22.
Hawaii women’s basketball rallies past UC Davis in Big West Conference opener
Hawaii opened its Big West Conference slate at UC Davis on Thursday.
hawaiinewsnow.com
BYU football player dead, 3 injured after 15-foot retaining wall collapses in Kailua
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A BYU football player is dead and three others were seriously injured after a 15-foot retaining rock wall collapsed in Kailua on Friday, authorities said. According to a recent post the school’s website, the 6-foot-7 Kailua High School graduate played football for BYU as a redshirt freshman...
KHON2
Poke By The Pound
High Surf Advisory: Kauai Southwest, Kohala, Kona, Maui Windward West, Niihau, Oahu North Shore, Waianae Coast. For this Terrific Thursday edition of Food 2Go, we’re visiting a food place in Kalihi that serves up fresh fish along with hot dishes. Joining us with all the details on Poke By...
hawaiimomblog.com
Dinner at The Clubhouse at Mililani
I am a huge fan of The Clubhouse Mililani's breakfast and lunch menu, and I finally went for dinner and ordered their sushi (starts at 2pm). Everything was delish as usual (although I did think the dry mein was a bit overcooked). The family devoured everything!. All the sushi was...
nomadlawyer.org
Kailua: Best 8 Places To See The Real Nature Beauty in Kailua, Hawaii
Kailua, Oahu is a beautiful town that combines old and new in a quaint way. Its beautiful beaches and friendly people make it a great destination for a vacation. You can find a wide range of activities to choose from, from water sports to hiking. Tourist Attractions And Nature Beauty...
hawaiinewsnow.com
‘Very dangerous’: HFD battles large fire at Hawaii Kai home
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu firefighters battled a two-alarm building fire Friday afternoon in the Hawaii Kai area. Flames broke out around 1 p.m. from the home located on Kaumaka Place. A witness who lives next door said the resident of the house was in the shower when the fire started...
Ala Moana Blvd. accident prompts road closure
A road closure has been announced by Honolulu City and County.
Macy’s Stores ‘Sudden Permanent Closure’ of Pure Beauty Salon Leaves Stylists in ‘Disbelief,’ According to Announcement From Salon Staff
Pure Beauty salons, a chain that operates in rented spaces in Macy’s stores nationwide, among other retail outposts, joins a list of companies experiencing closures in 2022, with the latest occurring in Hawaii. According to an announcement posted to doors outside a location in Hawaii, “all Macy’s Salons” with permanently close on Dec. 31, adding that the outpost was informed that it only has a matter of days left to operate before closure. “It is with great sadness to announce the PERMANENT CLOSURE of all Macy’s Salons on December 31, 2022,” the statement read. “We want to thank you for your many...
‘Multiple patient incident’ in Kailua leaves 1 dead, 3 in serious
KAILUA, Hawaii (KHON2) — Officials were called to the site of an unspecified incident in Kailua, which was first called in around 11:53 a.m. Officials said there were six males involved in the incident, three were in serious condition but stable and a fourth individual was pronounced dead at the scene. Dr. Ireland of Emergency […]
Hiker rescues on Maunawili Trail, Koʻolau Summit Trail
O'ahu has many hikes and trails that both residents and visitors enjoy.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Entertainment: Obama spotted hitting the links in Hawaii
Comedian Pauly Shore is coming to Honolulu and Howie Mandel is performing on Maui. Plus, members of our HNN team are getting married! Congratulations to Davis and Melanie!. AVATAR: THE WAY OF WATER earned over 400 million dollars world wide in its opening weekend which more than covered the 350 million dollars it cost to make. But is it a good movie? My view is that it’s a grandiose science fiction spectacle, featuring some of the most innovative filming techniques and visual effects ever devised. But although I admired its dazzling 3-D cinematography, I was disappointed by its cliched storyline and clunky dialogue. Plus, at three hours and 12 minutes, it’s just too long. Many fans will love this movie; others will not be impressed, but nearly everyone will feel exhausted when it finally ends.
hawaiinewsnow.com
HFD urges hikers to remain vigilant throughout New Year’s weekend
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - This New Year’s Eve weekend, many residents and visitors alike are flocking to Hawaii’s scenic trails. The Honolulu Fire Department reminds the public to remain vigilant and hike safely. Authorities said emergency crews rescued three sets of Oahu hikers on Friday. Around 2 p.m., a...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Blaze rips through single-story home in Kailua, killing 3 family dogs
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Firefighters extinguished a blaze that tore through a single family home in Kailua Friday, the Honolulu Fire Department said. HFD inspectors said three family dogs were located during overhaul that were overwhelmed during the fire and found deceased. Officials said no occupants were home at the time...
honolulumagazine.com
HONOLULU’s Top 10 Stories of 2022
We get it. In Hawai‘i, we love to eat, discover new restaurants and be guided to the best places and dishes around the island. But we also love our older eateries and relish opportunities to celebrate those that have withstood the test of time (and other challenges) to keep serving up local specialties. Not including Frolic Hawai‘i stories, which are likewise eating centric, here are HONOLUU and HONOLULU Family’s most popular web stories of 2022.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Firefighters extinguish blaze at abandoned Nanakuli home
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A fire broke out at an abandoned home in Nanakuli early Friday, the Honolulu Fire Department said. The first unit arrived around 5 a.m. to find smoke and flames emanating from the single-story structure. Firefighters quickly put out the flames around 6 a.m. Officials said firefighters determined...
hawaiinewsnow.com
On Oahu’s North Shore, state celebrates a rare success story in battle against illegal seawalls
"All of a sudden I heard loud voices and ice cubes being thrown all over the place," a witness said. For the first time in over a decade, electricity prices may increase on Kauai. Updated: 48 minutes ago. |. "All of a sudden I heard loud voices and ice cubes...
