Fatal single-car accident on Christmas Day, DUI arrest over holiday weekend
The San Andreas branch of the California Highway Patrol (CHP) has released details of two vehicle accidents that took place over the holiday weekend, one of which was fatal. In a fatal accident on Dec. 25, a 60-year-old unidentified male from Murphys died in a single-car collision near Rail Road Flat.
Major flooding limits New Year's Eve travel
Update: As of 2 p.m. on New Years Eve, the Calaveras County Office of Emergency Services proclaimed a state of emergency due to widespread flooding, according to an updated press release. The update stated that a second emergency shelter has been opened, at the Murphys Fire Department Training Room at...
Bret Harte ends the preseason with 12 wins after picking up 2 victories at El Dorado Tournament
PLACERVILLE – It had been 25 days since the Bret Harte High School girls’ basketball team lost a game. During that stretch, the Bullfrogs went 7-0. Bret Harte’s winning streak came to an end after nearly a month of avoiding the loss column in the opening round of the 25th annual Jan Vitel Tournament at El Dorado High School, which ran Tuesday through Thursday.
Bullfrogs are unable to capture a victory at Oakdale Tournament
OAKDALE – The Bret Harte High School boys’ basketball team played three games at the Oakdale Rotary Tournament and were unable to capture a victory. Two of Bret Harte’s three losses were both by four points. On the opening day of the tournament, the Bullfrogs had a...
Red Hawks win the Livingston Holiday Classic for a third year in a row
LIVINGSTON – Maybe when it’s time to invite teams to the 2023 Livingston Holiday Classic, Calaveras’ invitation might accidentally get lost in the mail. For the third time since 2019 (there was no tournament in 2020), the Calaveras High School boys’ basketball team went undefeated during the three-day event and left as champions. And for the second time in as many years, the Red Hawks knocked off Livingston in the championship game.
Photo Gallery: Calaveras Boys' Basketball at Livingston (12/30/22)
Calaveras boys' basketball beat Livingston 50-47 in the championship game of the Livingston Tournament on Dec. 30 in Livingston. Photos by Guy Dossi.
