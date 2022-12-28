LIVINGSTON – Maybe when it’s time to invite teams to the 2023 Livingston Holiday Classic, Calaveras’ invitation might accidentally get lost in the mail. For the third time since 2019 (there was no tournament in 2020), the Calaveras High School boys’ basketball team went undefeated during the three-day event and left as champions. And for the second time in as many years, the Red Hawks knocked off Livingston in the championship game.

LIVINGSTON, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO