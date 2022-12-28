ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno County, CA

IDENTIFIED: Woman killed after driving into Fresno County canal

By Dom McAndrew
YourCentralValley.com
 3 days ago

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. ( KSEE/KGPE ) – The woman killed after the vehicle she was driving went off the road into a canal full of water in Fresno County on Tuesday was identified by the Fresno County Coroner’s Office on Wednesday.

Officials say 38-year-old Yolanda Arias of Firebaugh was the person killed after the car she was driving came to a stop upside down in the canal.

Officers say shortly before 4:00 p.m., Arias driving in the area of Colorado Road and Levee Road, southeast of Tranquility, went off the road due to what officials say was the weather conditions at the time and the driver’s high rate of speed.

According to the CHP, the vehicle overturned in the canal and the driver was unable to get out. A passenger in the vehicle was able to pull the driver out – but Arias was pronounced dead at the scene. It is unknown if she was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the incident.

The passenger is described as not sustaining any serious injuries.

YourCentralValley.com is the home of KSEE24 and CBS47 and covers Fresno news along with news from across the Central Valley and the latest in weather and sports.

