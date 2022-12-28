Bridgerton has teased fans with a new image from its prequel spin-off series Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story. In the photo, Arsema Thomas is adorned in feathers, jewels and luxe fabrics as the young society maven Lady Danbury (played in her later years by Bridgerton star Adjoa Andoh). According to a press release, the series will center on Agatha who is married to a much older husband. Using his royal connections, she develops a friendship with new-to-the-throne monarch Charlotte (India Amarteifio) to find a way into society. The queen leans on Agatha’s social and marital expertise to guide her through her own...

