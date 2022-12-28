ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Comments / 0

Related
elkhornmediagroup.com

If You Plan to Celebrate the New Year with Fireworks, Know the Law

NORTHEAST OREGON – As we ring in the new year and say goodbye to 2022, many people choose to use fireworks as part of their celebrations. However, it is important to note that in Oregon there are laws related to fireworks that need to be adhered to. You can find more information on fireworks from the Orgon State Fire Marshal website, https://www.oregon.gov/osp/programs/sfm/Pages/Fireworks.aspx.
OREGON STATE
KGW

Record late-spring rain, ongoing drought: Oregon's 2022 climate story

PORTLAND, Ore. — Oregon saw no shortage of extreme weather events in 2022, and though the year didn't feature the attention-grabbing heat waves and wildfires of recent years, climate change still left its fingerprints on the Beaver State. Oregon State Climatologist Larry O'Neill said some of the state's weather...
OREGON STATE
tillamookcountypioneer.net

NEWS UPDATE FROM STATE REPRESENTATIVE DAVID GOMBERG: Hope for the New Year

I’m writing on Tuesday as Monday was a state holiday. (EDITOR’S NOTE – And the Pioneer is posting this on Thursday due to our power outage, weak/spotty internet, etc.) It was a stormy Christmas across the district, with winds, rain, and even some crucial landslides. Fortunately, the ice storms and snow subsided. And interestingly, Christmas Day coincided with the final day of Hannukah. Because Hannukah shifts with the lunar calendar, as Easter does, this common celebration has not occurred over the past 15 years.
OREGON STATE
kqennewsradio.com

PACIFIC POWER PROGRAMS AVAILABLE FOR THOSE WITH INCOME RESTRAINTS

Pacific Power has programs available to support customers who are experiencing income restraints. According to information released from the unitality company on Thursday, Pacific Power’s most vulnerable customers can access a variety of bill support programs through local community action agencies, including the Oregon Energy Fund, Oregon Energy Assistance Program, COVID Energy Assistance Program and Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program.
OREGON STATE
focushillsboro.com

Multnomah County Feel-free From Drought Although Much of Oregon is Still Suffering

Multnomah County Feel-free From Drought: Multnomah County has exited a drought thanks to a cold, wet, and frosty December, although most of the Western United States is still experiencing a severe drought. KOIN 6 Meteorologist Kelley Bayern explains that despite recent rains in the Pacific Northwest, the West’s drought conditions remain a serious issue. Bayern said that the recent significant rainfall “won’t quickly end the area drought.”
MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ Top Central Oregon stories of 2022

More of you have made the switch to Central Oregon Daily News in 2022. It’s been our privilege to bring you the news and the unique stories of the High Desert. Here is a look at the top stories from the region over the past year. Deadly shooting at...
BEND, OR
City Observatory

Flat Earth Sophistry

The science of induced travel is well proven, but state DOTs are in utter denial. Widening freeways not only fails to reduce congestion, it inevitably results in more vehicle travel and more pollution. The Oregon Department of Transportation has published a technical manual banning the consideration of induced travel in...
OREGON STATE
focushillsboro.com

Oregon Conservative, Rural Areas Indicate Early Support for the “Greater Idaho Movement”

Oregon Conservative: According to a press release issued by spokesman Matt McCaw, a petition for signature validation has been submitted on behalf of the “Greater Idaho Movement” in the hopes of adding a ballot initiative to the ballot that will be used in the election that will take place in Wallowa County in May of 2023. The petition’s signatures will be evaluated by the County Clerk, and if there are sufficient valid signatures, the proposed measure from the movement will be added to the ballot.
OREGON STATE
focushillsboro.com

After A Change In The Census Regulation, 13 Oregon Towns Are Now Considered “Rural”

13 Oregon Towns: Due to a new definition implemented by the United States Census Bureau for the next census in 2020, the status of slightly more than a dozen cities, towns, and unincorporated communities in the state of Oregon was altered from urban to rural. According to the bureau, these locations, which include Mount Hood Village, Boardman, and Irrigon, are now considered rural regions, joining more than 1,100 others throughout the country with a total population of 4.2 million people living in rural areas.
OREGON STATE
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ The 10 most-watched videos on centraloregondaily.com for 2022

Which videos got your attention on centraloregondaily.com in 2022? Here’s a look at the ten most-watched videos on our website. This first one doesn’t come from here in Central Oregon or even from the Pacific Northwest, but given the recent wave of winter weather we’ve had, it wouldn’t be a shock if it had been. It was an Iowa Department of Transportation camera video of a semi truck losing control on an icy highway. The trailer barely misses a pickup truck in the median before the rig skids sideways to a halt along the side of the road.
BEND, OR
pdxmonthly.com

Catching Up with Katie Harman, Oregon’s First (and Only) Miss America

In September of 2001, just 11 days after hijacked planes crashed into the Twin Towers, the Pentagon, and a Pennsylvania field, a 21-year-old from Gresham, Oregon, was crowned the 75th Miss America. Katie Harman, a petite Portland State University sophomore with a stunning, outsize soprano voice—she won the preliminary talent...
PORTLAND, OR
klcc.org

New law brings tenfold penalty increase for unlicensed real estate agents

Unlicensed real estate agents in Oregon will face dramatically steeper fines with a new law taking effect in January. The higher penalties are aimed at out-of-state agents who cross the border to sell homes in Oregon without paying for an Oregon license. The minimum fine for a first offense will increase from $100 to $1,000. The minimum fine for subsequent offenses will increase from $500 to $2,500.
OREGON STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy