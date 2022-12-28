Read full article on original website
elkhornmediagroup.com
If You Plan to Celebrate the New Year with Fireworks, Know the Law
NORTHEAST OREGON – As we ring in the new year and say goodbye to 2022, many people choose to use fireworks as part of their celebrations. However, it is important to note that in Oregon there are laws related to fireworks that need to be adhered to. You can find more information on fireworks from the Orgon State Fire Marshal website, https://www.oregon.gov/osp/programs/sfm/Pages/Fireworks.aspx.
KGW
Record late-spring rain, ongoing drought: Oregon's 2022 climate story
PORTLAND, Ore. — Oregon saw no shortage of extreme weather events in 2022, and though the year didn't feature the attention-grabbing heat waves and wildfires of recent years, climate change still left its fingerprints on the Beaver State. Oregon State Climatologist Larry O'Neill said some of the state's weather...
tillamookcountypioneer.net
NEWS UPDATE FROM STATE REPRESENTATIVE DAVID GOMBERG: Hope for the New Year
I’m writing on Tuesday as Monday was a state holiday. (EDITOR’S NOTE – And the Pioneer is posting this on Thursday due to our power outage, weak/spotty internet, etc.) It was a stormy Christmas across the district, with winds, rain, and even some crucial landslides. Fortunately, the ice storms and snow subsided. And interestingly, Christmas Day coincided with the final day of Hannukah. Because Hannukah shifts with the lunar calendar, as Easter does, this common celebration has not occurred over the past 15 years.
kqennewsradio.com
PACIFIC POWER PROGRAMS AVAILABLE FOR THOSE WITH INCOME RESTRAINTS
Pacific Power has programs available to support customers who are experiencing income restraints. According to information released from the unitality company on Thursday, Pacific Power’s most vulnerable customers can access a variety of bill support programs through local community action agencies, including the Oregon Energy Fund, Oregon Energy Assistance Program, COVID Energy Assistance Program and Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program.
MAP: Multnomah County is drought-free, but much of Oregon remains in drought
A cold, wet and icy December has brought Multnomah County out of a drought, but much of the Western U.S. still faces a severe drought.
focushillsboro.com
Multnomah County Feel-free From Drought Although Much of Oregon is Still Suffering
Multnomah County Feel-free From Drought: Multnomah County has exited a drought thanks to a cold, wet, and frosty December, although most of the Western United States is still experiencing a severe drought. KOIN 6 Meteorologist Kelley Bayern explains that despite recent rains in the Pacific Northwest, the West’s drought conditions remain a serious issue. Bayern said that the recent significant rainfall “won’t quickly end the area drought.”
These 13 Oregon towns suddenly ‘rural’ after Census rule change
Just over a dozen Oregon cities, towns and unincorporated areas had their status changed from urban to rural, the result of a new definition the U.S. Census Bureau for the 2020 census. Those places — including Mount Hood Village, Boardman and Irrigon — joined more than 1,100 nationwide, with a...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Top Central Oregon stories of 2022
More of you have made the switch to Central Oregon Daily News in 2022. It’s been our privilege to bring you the news and the unique stories of the High Desert. Here is a look at the top stories from the region over the past year. Deadly shooting at...
City Observatory
Flat Earth Sophistry
The science of induced travel is well proven, but state DOTs are in utter denial. Widening freeways not only fails to reduce congestion, it inevitably results in more vehicle travel and more pollution. The Oregon Department of Transportation has published a technical manual banning the consideration of induced travel in...
focushillsboro.com
Oregon Conservative, Rural Areas Indicate Early Support for the “Greater Idaho Movement”
Oregon Conservative: According to a press release issued by spokesman Matt McCaw, a petition for signature validation has been submitted on behalf of the “Greater Idaho Movement” in the hopes of adding a ballot initiative to the ballot that will be used in the election that will take place in Wallowa County in May of 2023. The petition’s signatures will be evaluated by the County Clerk, and if there are sufficient valid signatures, the proposed measure from the movement will be added to the ballot.
kptv.com
Oregon residents who receive SNAP benefits and lost food in power outages may get replacement benefits
SALEM, Ore. (KPTV) - Oregonians in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program who lost food in power outages can request replacement benefits, according to the Oregon Department of Human Services. SNAP recipients must request replacement benefits within 10 days of food loss. They may request replacement food benefits equal to one...
focushillsboro.com
After A Change In The Census Regulation, 13 Oregon Towns Are Now Considered “Rural”
13 Oregon Towns: Due to a new definition implemented by the United States Census Bureau for the next census in 2020, the status of slightly more than a dozen cities, towns, and unincorporated communities in the state of Oregon was altered from urban to rural. According to the bureau, these locations, which include Mount Hood Village, Boardman, and Irrigon, are now considered rural regions, joining more than 1,100 others throughout the country with a total population of 4.2 million people living in rural areas.
KGW
The new year means a new set of Oregon laws are in effect
Effective Jan. 1, Oregon has 16 new laws on the books. They include help for crime victims, overtime for farm workers and diversity goals for schools.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Our favorite stories of 2022: Oregon’s only state-owned gravel highway
We at Central Oregon Daily News have been thrilled to bring you the stories of the High Desert and beyond these past 12 months. We wanted to look back and not only re-share with you some of our favorites, but tell you why we love them so much. “I love...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ The 10 most-watched videos on centraloregondaily.com for 2022
Which videos got your attention on centraloregondaily.com in 2022? Here’s a look at the ten most-watched videos on our website. This first one doesn’t come from here in Central Oregon or even from the Pacific Northwest, but given the recent wave of winter weather we’ve had, it wouldn’t be a shock if it had been. It was an Iowa Department of Transportation camera video of a semi truck losing control on an icy highway. The trailer barely misses a pickup truck in the median before the rig skids sideways to a halt along the side of the road.
The governor-elect of Oregon is a former Catholic and now Episcopalian
Tina Kotek is the governor-elect of Oregon after her election win in November. Gleaning from an article on New Ways Ministry from June 21, 2022, by Andru Zodrow, she is a 66-year-old transplant from York, Pennsylvania who moved to Oregon after dropping out of Georgetown University and coming out as a lesbian.
elkhornmediagroup.com
Steelhead fishing restrictions continue in new year in mid-Columbia and John Day, Walla Walla rivers
JOHN DAY – (Press Release from the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife) Due to ongoing low returns of upriver summer steelhead in the Columbia Basin, fishing restrictions will continue in the new year in the Columbia River mainstem upstream of The Dalles Dam and in the John Day and Walla Walla Rivers.
pdxmonthly.com
Catching Up with Katie Harman, Oregon’s First (and Only) Miss America
In September of 2001, just 11 days after hijacked planes crashed into the Twin Towers, the Pentagon, and a Pennsylvania field, a 21-year-old from Gresham, Oregon, was crowned the 75th Miss America. Katie Harman, a petite Portland State University sophomore with a stunning, outsize soprano voice—she won the preliminary talent...
Oregon’s five biggest lottery winners of 2022
A handful of Oregon lottery players became millionaires this year.
klcc.org
New law brings tenfold penalty increase for unlicensed real estate agents
Unlicensed real estate agents in Oregon will face dramatically steeper fines with a new law taking effect in January. The higher penalties are aimed at out-of-state agents who cross the border to sell homes in Oregon without paying for an Oregon license. The minimum fine for a first offense will increase from $100 to $1,000. The minimum fine for subsequent offenses will increase from $500 to $2,500.
