Plane crashes upon landing at airport along Idaho-Wyoming border
Bonneville County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to the Idaho/Wyoming border this morning just before 10am to a report of an airplane crash at the end of the Alpine Airport Runway. Fire and Emergency Personnel from Alpine, Wyoming responded to the scene, finding no injuries to both occupants of the plane and minor damage. Deputies interviewed the pilot, who advised icy conditions on the runway as he was landing prevented him from...
Amid delays and late arrivals, toilets break at JAC
JACKSON, Wyo. — It’s been an eventful day at the Jackson Hole Airport, with delays and late arrivals due to winter weather and an aircraft sliding into a snowbank. Now the toilets are broken. According to Megan Jenkins, Jackson Hole Airport communications manager, there is a clog in...
Sheriff's report – Dec. 22 to Dec. 29
At 4:49 a.m., a medical emergency was reported. At 1 p.m., a chimney fire caused mostly smoke damage. At 4:02 p.m., a child accidentally called 911 from a kids’ tablet. At 4:11 p.m., a fraud was reported. At 6:09 p.m., a red truck driving north in a southbound lane...
SNAPPED: Elk move in herds of hundreds on the Refuge
JACKSON, Wyo. — Thousands of elk have made their way to the National Elk Refuge in Jackson as part of the ungulates’ annual migration into their winter range. Earlier this month, a weekly wildlife count conducted by Eric Cole, senior wildlife biologist at the National Elk Refuge, determined that current elk numbers on the Refuge were four times higher than what is typically seen this time of year.
The 8 Best Restaurants in Afton Wyoming
The town of Afton is located in Lincoln County, Wyoming, United States. The city is a part of the Cheyenne, Wyoming, Metropolitan Statistical Area. Afton boasts a vast choice of fantastic restaurants that are sure to satisfy your cravings. There’s something for everyone here, from all the best restaurants in...
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Idaho
Photo byPhoto by amirali mirhashemian on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Idaho and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Idaho that are highly praised for their food and service.
