Dallas Spec's Special Bourbon Event Drew a Massive CrowdLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Famous Restaurants and Bakeries That Closed Doors in Austin RecentlyTy D.Austin, TX
4 Amazing Burger Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Body Found: Missing Flower Mound Student Tanner Hoang Found Dead According to Reportsjustpene50Flower Mound, TX
5 Delicious Sushi Places in Austin, TexasBryan DijkhuizenAustin, TX
pacificnwsports.com
7 Takeaways from Washington Huskies 27-20 Alamo Bowl Win
In a close game, the Washington Huskies outlasted Texas 27-20 in the Alamo Bowl. Here are our 7 takeaways. As many expected, this game was close; the Washington Huskies outlasted Texas 27-20. They executed when they had to on offense, and the defense made key stops. Here are our top seven takeaways.
Hug a Texas fan after telling them this TCU fact after national championship berth
Sonny Dykes’ overwhelming success at TCU is not the greatest look for Texas in the slightest. At one point in time, Sonny Dykes could have been the head coach of the Texas Longhorns and not the TCU Horned Frogs. Back when Texas athletic director Chris Del Conte was looking...
Texas Football: 4 overreactions after the underwhelming Alamo Bowl loss
Texas football and head coach Steve Sarkisian rounded out the 2022 campaign on a disappointing note on the night of Dec. 29, with a loss to the No. 12 ranked Washington Huskies and first-year head coach Kalen DeBoer in the Alamo Bowl snapping a two-game winning streak. Texas had quite a few opportunities to take control of this game in the second half.
No. 6 Longhorns vs. Oklahoma: Live In-Game Updates
The Texas Longhorns open up Big 12 play with a matchup against the Oklahoma Sooners on New Year's Eve.
Who is Still Left on 2023 Recruiting Board for Texas?
Texas Longhorns Recruiting Tracker: Check back often as we keep you up-to-date on Longhorns news as Texas looks to improve on an already impressive class
3 Texas football players that could enter the portal after the Alamo Bowl
The day of the Alamo Bowl has arrived for head coach Steve Sarkisian and No. 20 ranked Texas football as this team looks to end the 2022 campaign on a high note against first-year head coach Kalen DeBoer and the No. 12 ranked Washington Huskies. This will be an important...
6 Uninterrupted Minutes in the Pregame World of Kalen Deboer
SAN ANTONIO, Texas — Kalen DeBoer answers to more than 100 University of Washington football players, 10 assistant coaches, another 40 on his support staff, recruits, donors, media members, fans and his athletic director. It's difficult for this Husky football coach — the 30th in school history and the...
Viral Video Shows Texas’s Sarkisian Berating Crew Member Before Alamo Bowl
It was not a good look for the Longhorns coach.
Longhorns' Alamo Bowl Comeback Attempt Falls Short in 27-20 Loss: Live Game Log
The Longhorns make a return to the Alamo Bowl once again on Thursday, this time taking on the Huskies.
Seahawks versus Jets final injury report: Seattle gets good news
The Seahawks desperately need a victory in Week 17 over the New York Jets to keep their playoff hopes alive. Seattle is getting an important player back. However, many other important guys might not go. But let’s start with the very good news. Receiver Tyler Lockett broke his finger in...
Golf.com
The 10 best golf courses in Washington (2022/2023)
As part of GOLF’s course rating process for 2022-23, our fleet of 100-plus expert panelists identified the best golf courses in Washington. Browse the links below to check out all of our course rankings, or scroll down to see the best courses in Washington. GOLF’s other course rankings: Top...
elisportsnetwork.com
Tumwater Football and the EVCO 2A will look a lot different in the Fall of 2023
Tumwater’s Head Football coach Bill Beattie announced his retirement earlier this month and could open the door for all the longtime assistants to decide it is time to turn the program over. Beattie took charge 6 years ago for legendary coach Sid Otton who remains the winningest coach in Washington state history. Beattie played for Coach Otton back in the 70’s and was an all-state defensive tackle before going on to be a multiple year starting offensive tackle at Central Washington University.
Central Washington State Metro Area Jumps Toward top of Nation's List for Rising Costs
The cost of living has skyrocketed in Seattle over recent years, but it could be worse. At least you don’t live in Wenatchee. According to an analysis of all U.S. metro areas by Bloomberg, Wenatchee has risen fastest in the rankings of America’s costliest places to live since 2010.
Chronicle
A Washington Metro Topped Nation's List for Rising Costs — and It Wasn't Seattle
The cost of living has skyrocketed in Seattle over recent years, but it could be worse. At least you don't live in Wenatchee. According to an analysis of all U.S. metro areas by Bloomberg, Wenatchee has risen fastest in the rankings of America's costliest places to live since 2010. Wenatchee...
These high-interest laws go into effect in Washington state in 2023
OLYMPIA, Wash. — A number of new laws go into effect Jan. 1, 2023, in Washington state, including some that will impact jobs and the environment. The state minimum wage for 2022 was $14.49 per hour. Workers 14 or 15 years old may be paid $12.32 per hour. Some...
riptidefish.com
Squidding in Puget Sound, Washington
Seattle’s Puget Sound is bountiful with fishing choices, and although Salmon seems to overshadow all the rest, one event that draws out legions of locals is the annual squid migrations. Depending on the time of year and what the report is, squidding around here can be a boat or pier affair, both during the day or night.
fox7austin.com
Another front on the way to start 2023
Another front is expected in Central Texas, and with that brings rain chances. FOX 7 Austin chief meteorologist Scott Fisher has your forecast.
US News and World Report
The 21 Best Restaurants in Seattle
Surrounded by the water and home to thick evergreen forests and snowcapped peaks, Seattle is as much known for its striking natural beauty as for its robust food scene. Thanks to its forward-thinking and sustainable ethos – plus influences from diverse cultures – foodies can expect creativity on every plate.
Longtime Seattle family restaurant shares recipe for NYE parties
SEATTLE — This year marks the first time the Space Needle will welcome back in-person crowds since the COVID-19 pandemic began in 2020. Recent changes in pandemic guidelines have also prompted more people to host their own in-person New Year's Eve gatherings. To help people get ready for the...
seattlemedium.com
Another Electrical Substation Vandalized
This crime is no stranfer to the news cycle. A fourth electrical substation was vandalized late on Christmas Day in Washington state. Homes in Kapowsin and Graham were temporarily without power according to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office. The first substation was vandalized at about 5:30 a.m. Sunday, followed by a second substation, according to Tacoma Public Utilities. The outages affected about 7,300 customers in an area southeast of Tacoma. Just before noon, the utility had restored power to all but 2,700 customers whose power was estimated to be restored at about 6:30 p.m. Sunday.
