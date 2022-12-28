ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

These streets will be closed for New Year’s Eve in Times Square

By Finn Hoogensen
PIX11
PIX11
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rY7He_0jwxk02S00

TIMES SQUARE, Manhattan (PIX11) – New York City’s iconic New Year’s Eve ball drop in Times Square will usher in 2023 on Saturday night.

The annual New Year’s Eve celebration is returning to pre-pandemic normalcy. After limiting the crowd size in recent years, there are no COVID-19 requirements for this year’s celebration.

NJ Transit, NYC transit changes during New Year’s Eve weekend

The party kicks off in Times Square in Manhattan around 6 p.m. Before the event, the NYPD will be closing streets around Times Square.

Streets in the area enclosed by 59th Street on the north, 38th Street on the south, Eighth Avenue on the west and Sixth Avenue on the east will be closed.

Vehicles will likely have trouble traveling across town around this part of Manhattan after 3 p.m., according to the Times Square Alliance.

PIX11

Safety protocols for Times Square New Year’s Eve celebration

TIMES SQUARE, Manhattan (PIX11) — Final preparations are underway for the New Year’s Eve celebration in Times Square. Confetti has been tested, and the Waterford crystal is in place, and for the first time in two years, the party will go on without any covid restrictions. But there are still tons of safety measures, street […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Raj guleria

More than 100 outdoor dining establishments demolished in NYC

On Tuesday, demolition work was being done across New York City by transportation crews on more than 100 outdoor dining buildings. Summary - About 170 abandoned or decaying outdoor dining sheds were taken down across New York City on Tuesday. Mayor Eric Adams declared the outdoor dining program is "here to stay" in August. The city's outdoor dining establishments have come under fire for everything from trash lawsuits to allegations of individuals doing drugs and having sex.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

NYC New Year’s Eve alternatives to the Times Square ball drop

NEW YORK (PIX11) — If cramming into Times Square next to thousands of rowdy revelers for hours on end — potentially in the rain — doesn’t sound like the best way to ring in 2023, New York City has no shortage of alternative New Year’s Eve events. Here are some ideas, including suggestions from PIX11 […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Finishing touches put on Times Square New Year’s Eve festivities

TIMES SQUARE, Manhattan (PIX11) — New Year’s Eve in Times Square is one of the biggest parties in the world, but it requires an equally massive effort to prepare. Finishing touches are being put on the plan Friday before the area is locked down early Saturday for the festivities. A final confetti test will be […]
MANHATTAN, NY
PIX11

Lightscape dazzles visitors at Brooklyn Botanic Garden

PROSPECT HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (PIX11) – Miles and miles away from the crowds and noise at Times Square on New Year’s Eve, there was a very peaceful and calming light show at the Brooklyn Botanic Garden. Many visitors who attended said the inclement weather made the experience even better. There was an eerie beauty in the […]
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Indoor amusement park opens in Brooklyn: ‘It was so much fun!’

SUNSET PARK, Brooklyn (PIX11) – There are more than 175 indoor amusement parks called Urban Air Adventure Park across the United States. But New York City never had one until New Year’s Eve. Bronx-born owner Michael Karlewicz had been looking for the perfect location in New York City for a while until he found 40,000 […]
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Police attacked by man with machete near Times Square on New Year’s Eve

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Three NYPD officers were attacked by a machete-wielding assailant who was swiftly shot by police near Times Square on New Year’s Eve, officials said. A 19-year-old assailant attacked three police officers at West 52nd Street and Eighth Avenue around 10:11 p.m., according to Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell. Unprovoked, the assailant approached […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

PIX11 Special: Best of NYC brunch in 2022

NEW YORK (PIX11) – New York City is a city built on dining out. From power lunches to romantic meals to celebrations with friends, New Yorkers love to eat – and perhaps no meal is more beloved in NYC than brunch. Join PIX11 Weekend Morning News as we recap some of our favorite New York […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

Fight over parking spot leaves man dead in NYC’s first homicide of 2023

The new year got off to a bloody start Sunday after a man was stabbed to death during a fight over a parking spot in the Bronx — marking the first homicide of 2023, according to police. The victim was identified by sources as Sergio Garcia, 63. He was stabbed along with a 38-year-old woman in front of a building on College Avenue near East 170th Street in Claremont Village shortly before 4 a.m., cops said. “They were involved in an altercation with an unknown group over parking,” a law enforcement source told The Post. “This guy got killed over a parking...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Brooklyn Daily Eagle

Fire at Brooklyn Heights high-rise injures two

A fire broke out on the ninth floor of a 27-story residential tower in Brooklyn Heights just before 8 p.m. Friday night, eliciting a massive response from FDNY. Twenty units and 78 fire personnel responded at 7:59 p.m. to 140 Cadman Plaza West, a 250-unit co-op at the corner of Middagh Street, according to an FDNY spokesperson.
BROOKLYN, NY
Commercial Observer

Times Square’s Crowne Plaza Hotel Hits Chapter 11 Bankruptcy

It seems like a less-than-happy new year for Argent Ventures’ newly reopened Crowne Plaza Hotel in Times Square. The owners of the financially strapped hotel filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection on Wednesday amid mounting legal challenges, The Real Deal reported Thursday. Argent reported $526 million in debt for...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

NYC museum preps for New Year’s Eve ball drop for kids

MANHATTAN (PIX11) — The Children’s Museum of Manhattan (CMOM) is gearing up for the highly anticipated return of its New Year’s Eve Ball Drop and Dance Party this weekend. The celebration is inspired by the popular Times Square event. CMOM’s Director of Public Programs David Rios says that the museum programs often mimic what’s happening […]
MANHATTAN, NY
Shore News Network

Cops are escaping from New York City and other blue cities nationwide, here’s why

Trevor Schakohl on December 30, 2022 NEW YORK, NY – New York City and other Democrat-run cities in America are losing police officers. Multiple media outlets reported that a large number of officers left the police forces of six Democrat-led major cities in 2022, with many moving to other departments. As a result of low morale, continuing violent crime, and higher paying police jobs in other places, scores of officers have resigned from police departments. According to Texas Christian University Associate Dean of Graduate Studies and policing professor Johnny Nhan, low morale has become a major issue for many police The post Cops are escaping from New York City and other blue cities nationwide, here’s why appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Subway rider creates poll asking about ‘favorite subway station’

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Transit is a topic that sparks conversation around New York. A subway commuter posted a Twitter poll asking people to choose their favorite stations.  Sunny Ng from Williamsburg is a software engineer. He created a spreadsheet and posted individual polls on his Twitter account earlier in December.  He seeded the brackets based […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Remington Write

Harlem Tenants Without Hot Water

Two and a half days of begging before finally getting repairs made. No showers for TriHill tenants in Harlem /Photo byTammy Remington. Tenants living at 120 West 112th Street, one of many buildings managed by TriHill Management, LLC, were facing the long holiday weekend without hot water. This is not a new situation for people in many of this company's buildings. As recently as two weeks ago, several tenants of 120 West 112th Street in Harlem were left without heat for weeks. It turned out to be a simple case of clearing the lines, but the inexperienced "interim super" that was sent didn't know how to do this.
MANHATTAN, NY
PIX11

PIX11

