Read full article on original website
Related
YAHOO!
Newark woman dead, son in custody as Licking County Sheriff investigates
A Newark man is in custody and is considered a person of interest in the death of his mother, according to the Licking County Sheriff's Office. In a release from Sheriff Randy Thorp, deputies were sent on a welfare check on Dec. 23 for Debra Perrine, 67, on Darlene Drive in Newark because family members had not had contact with her for roughly a week.
YAHOO!
Missing son in Shiloh homicide found; now incarcerated in Wyandot County Jail
UPPER SANDUSKY ― The missing son of a 76-year-old Shiloh man found dead in his bed on Christmas Eve has been found. Wyandot County Sheriff Todd Frey said Thursday morning that Robert Len Hamman, 53, is incarcerated in the Wyandot County Jail in Upper Sandusky on a charge of probation violation warrant out of the Ohio Adult Parole Authority.
Comments / 0