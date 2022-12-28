Falcons Sign A Player + Rumors On TRADING Kyle Pitts, Brady & Payton To NOLA? Falcons News & Rumors

Read full article on original website
Football World Reacts To The Disturbing C.J. Stroud Report
Earlier this week, Ohio State star quarterback C.J. Stroud's mother revealed he received death threats after the Michigan game. Stroud attempted to downplay the threats. “I don’t really look, but people have the audacity to call and talk to me and tell me what people say,” C.J. said on Thursday, per Ross Dellenger of Sports Illustrated. “It’s the nature of the beast. You accept the good with the bad. I thank God for a second chance at this game. We deserve to be here regardless of what happened that day.”
Overheard in the locker room: Michigan players react to TCU loss
GLENDALE, Ariz. — The Michigan football team's season came to a sudden close on Saturday night in a 51-45 loss to TCU in the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl. The Wolverines allowed 488 yards — including 263 on the ground — and surrendered two pick-sixes in the loss. On offense, U-M moved the ball well, but red-zone issues stymied several series.
Kirby Smart ripped Stetson Bennett in interview after comeback win
Stetson Bennett helped lead Georgia to a comeback win over Ohio State in the College Football Playoff semifinal game on Saturday night at the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl in Atlanta, but you wouldn’t know it based on Kirby Smart’s postgame interview. Smart was interviewed by ESPN’s Laura Rutledge after his Georgia Bulldogs came back to beat... The post Kirby Smart ripped Stetson Bennett in interview after comeback win appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Browns Rumors, News: Davante Adams Trade? Greg Newsome For Jerry Jeudy + Top 25 Free Agents For 2023
Top chat Some messages, such as potential spam, may not be visible Live chat All messages are visible. Welcome to live chat! Remember to guard your privacy and abide by our community guidelines. Browns Report by Chat Sports • 5 min ago • 0 votes. Should the Browns...
Robert Griffin III sprinted off ESPN’s TCU - Michigan broadcast after learning his wife went into labor
Robert Griffin III has been an excellent addition to ESPN’s college football broadcasts the last two seasons, but Saturday during the College Football Playoff semifinal game between No. 2 Michigan and No. 3 TCU, he had to bail early — but had an excellent excuse. On one of...
3 Players The Detroit Pistons Could Trade This Season
The likes of Bojan Bogdanovic, Alec Burks, and Hamidou Diallo are some of the players likely to be traded.
Chiefs vs. Broncos Thursday injury report: One Chiefs player added to the report
On New Year’s weekend, Kansas City hosts Denver for a Week 17 matchup. Each practice day of the season, the Kansas City Chiefs release an official injury report leading up to the next game. On Sunday, the Chiefs will host the Denver Broncos at Noon Arrowhead Time. Here is...
NFL Draft Profile: Noah Ruggles, Kicker, Ohio State Buckeyes
NFL Draft profile scouting report for Ohio State K Noah Ruggles
Lakers: Chris Broussard Criticizes Recent LeBron James Play, Despite Numbers
The Lakers needed almost every one of King James's 47 points Friday.
Chiefs have Khalen Saunders back in action vs. Broncos. Here are the Week 17 inactives
The Chiefs enter Sunday’s game against the Denver Broncos with a relatively healthy roster.
Ohio State losing Marvin Harrison Jr to concussion on hard hit 'absolutely' had impact on game, coach says
Ohio State lost wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. late in the third quarter due to a concussion and after his exit the game turned on its head and Georgia won.
NEN Social Blitz & Game Picks: Dolphins at Patriots
The New England Nation crew gives their game picks for a Week 17 matchup between the Dolphins and Patriots. The Pats are slight favorites against their division foe.
Why They Win: How Patriots Down Dolphins, Raise Playoff Hopes
The New England Patriots end their regular season against familiar opponents. They'll need a big win to end it in the familiar territory of the postseason.
Clemson Tiger QB Cade Klubnik: 'There's a lot of plays I want back'
When asked about how he would grade himself after his first start at quarterback, Klubnik used the opportunity to praise the coaches and players that helped him throughout the 2022 season.
Dodgers: Freddie Freeman's First Season in Blue an Unmitigated Success
The Dodger infielder can propel off a great first year in Los Angeles.
Jalen McDaniels Career Year has Gone Under the Radar
The Former 52nd Pick in the 2019 Draft is Flourishing
Next Man Up: Browns Daylen Baldwin loves gospel music, gun ranges and good meals
Each week, News 5’s Camryn Justice chats with a Browns player you might not know much about...yet. We call this feature "Next Man Up."
Texans' Expectations For Rookie LB Christian Harris Continue to Grow
Houston Texans rookie linebacker, third-round pick Christian Harris, is finishing the season strong with 60 tackles, one interception
NEN Roundtable: Do the Patriots deserve to make the playoffs?
Morey Hershgordon, Andy Gresh, Sam Knox and Taylor Begley discuss the big topics before kickoff. Do the Patriots deserve to make the playoffs? Will Bill O'Brien be the offensive coordinator next season and will Matt Patricia slide to the defensive side if Jerod Mayo takes a head coaching job?
