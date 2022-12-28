Read full article on original website
Related
etxview.com
Farm Bureau realigns SC leadership; executive director will be adviser to President Ott
CAYCE -- South Carolina Farm Bureau Federation has named Gary Spires as executive director of the organization. Prior to this appointment, Spires led the Government Relations Division. Under Spires’ leadership, South Carolina Farm Bureau has been recognized as the leading agricultural advocacy organization in the state. Spires brings years of...
Midlands recipients not ready for emergency COVID SNAP benefits to end, say it will be an adjustment
COLUMBIA, S.C. — A new change from the South Carolina Department of Social Services means an adjustment for people who've been receiving an added benefit for nearly three years. Starting February 1, 2023, all SNAP households will go back to receiving their regular monthly benefit amount. Since the start...
How will 2023 Medicaid cutbacks affect South Carolinians?
COLUMBIA, S.C. — With news that Medicaid coverage will end to many recipients beginning in April 2023, WLTX reached out to South Carolina Department of Health and Human Services (SCDHHS) to find out how that agency will handle notifications about eligibility within the state and how the federal action might impact South Carolinians.
thecaycewestcolumbianews.com
Morris Lyles named Realtor of the Year
South Carolina Realtor (SCR) member and Columbia Realtor with ERA Wilder, Morris Lyles, has been named the association’s 2022 Realtor of the Year. The announcement was made during the association’s Awards Gala and Installation of Officers event at Junction 800 in Columbia. The South Carolina Realtor of the...
Emergency allotments for SNAP to end Jan. 31, says SCDSS
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Federally-approved emergency allotments (supplement payments) to South Carolina households receiving Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) will end on January 31, 2023, according to South Carolina Department of Social Services (SCDSS). That date has been approved by the US Department of Agriculture Food and Nutrition Services as the state's 'transition' month to bring all SNAP households back to receiving their regular monthly benefit amount.
Year in Review: Top 10 local news stories in 2022
View the top ten list under the story below. MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – 2022 is nearly over and it was a year packed full of local news. As we set our sites on 2023, let’s take a look at some of the biggest stories of this year: The new year began with some serious […]
Tax rebate 2022: Direct one-time $800 South Carolina check to be sent in one day
South Carolina taxpayers are set to receive a direct tax rebate worth up to $800 in one day.
Partnership between SC state agencies, universities to improve response to opioid addiction
COLUMBIA, S.C. — A new partnership among South Carolina state agencies and three research universities will "significantly improve the state’s ability to identify and treat South Carolinians suffering from addiction." South Carolina Department of Alcohol and Other Drug Abuse Services (DAODAS) Director Sara Goldsby and Governor Henry McMaster...
abcnews4.com
DHEC Takes Emergency Actions at Multiple Assisted Living Facilities
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) is taking emergency actions at four community residential care facilities. DHEC determined that the conditions and practices existing at the facilities pose an immediate threat to the health, safety, and welfare of their residents. The...
State senator’s pre-filed bill would require South Carolina school districts to livestream board meetings
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A pre-filed bill in the South Carolina Legislature would require school districts in the state to provide a livestream broadcast of their board meetings. The bill filed by District 28 state Sen. Greg Hembree says that if livestreaming is not an option then the district must make a clear audio […]
live5news.com
SC health dept. suspends 2 Charleston Co. assisted living facilities
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The state’s Department of Health and Environmental Control says it has taken emergency actions against four community residential care facilities including two in Charleston County to protect residents’ safety. A release from the agency states it determined conditions and practices at the facilities, commonly...
abccolumbia.com
SC Department of Corrections hiring Registered Nurses statewide
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The South Carolina Department of Corrections is hiring Registered Nurses statewide. Available positions include day and night shifts with flexible scheduling. Applicants will receive a $10,000 sign-on bonus, say SC Dept. of Corrections officials. For more information, visit governmentjobs.com.
All SCDMV offices experiencing network outage, unable to process transactions
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Statewide offices of the South Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles are experiencing a network outage and, as of noon on Wednesday, are unable to process customer transactions. SCDMV posted on social media that only the Blythewood Office was operating in the Midlands. Technicians are working to...
wpde.com
'It's government overreach:' Boat speeding law changes could wreck SC charter industry
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A North Atlantic right whale is a sight to behold...if you're lucky enough too. "I've seen one northern white whale," boater Englis Glover said. "I saw her with a calf. It was absolutely beautiful." Glover has spent 25 years on the waters off the...
myrtlebeachsc.com
Myrtle Beach License Readers allow SLED to run unauthorized spying operation
A lawsuit being filed by Greenville, S.C. based the Carpenter Law firm requests that the South Carolina Supreme Court look into an unauthorized license plate tag reader spying operation being conducted by the South Carolina State Law Enforcement Division. Legislation approving such a spying operation has never been passed by...
WYFF4.com
Changes announced for those who have SNAP benefits in South Carolina
GREENVILLE, S.C. — South Carolina Department of Social Services (SCDSS) is announcing an end to the federally-approved Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) emergency allotments (supplements) to all South Carolina households effective Jan. 31. Since March 2020, the assignment of emergency SNAP allotments (supplements) has brought all authorized households up...
WIS-TV
S.C. demand for gun permits soars as Ga. drops requirement
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division sled is working to meet high demand for concealed weapons permits across the Palmetto State. The interest in applications increased when state law made permits free in August of last year. Open carry is only legal in South Carolina for...
wpde.com
SLED experiencing backlog of Concealed Weapons Permits; here's why
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Thousands are exercising their 2nd Amendment rights, however, newly released data from the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) shows there is a backlog in processing new Concealed Weapons Permits. SLED said ever since Gov. Henry McMaster signed Bill 3094 in 2021, which not...
live5news.com
Red Cross of South Carolina looking for volunteers
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - As you think about your New Year’s resolutions, the Red Cross is encouraging you to make yours giving back to the community as a Red Cross volunteer. There are nearly 2,000 South Carolinians who volunteer, and they’re all a vital part of the organization’s efforts,...
Desperate South Carolina Shelter Pleas For Emergency Fosters
While it’s an unfortunate truth, winter is one of the worst times to be an adoptable dog. Many “Christmas puppies” given as gifts during the holiday season end up in shelters or abandoned when they become too time-consuming, noisy, or otherwise bothersome by doing things that dogs do. Four to six months after the holidays, […] The post Desperate South Carolina Shelter Pleas For Emergency Fosters appeared first on DogTime.
News19 WLTX
Columbia, SC
35K+
Followers
10K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT
Columbia local newshttps://www.wltx.com/
Comments / 0