ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Carolina State

Comments / 0

Related
etxview.com

Farm Bureau realigns SC leadership; executive director will be adviser to President Ott

CAYCE -- South Carolina Farm Bureau Federation has named Gary Spires as executive director of the organization. Prior to this appointment, Spires led the Government Relations Division. Under Spires’ leadership, South Carolina Farm Bureau has been recognized as the leading agricultural advocacy organization in the state. Spires brings years of...
CAYCE, SC
News19 WLTX

How will 2023 Medicaid cutbacks affect South Carolinians?

COLUMBIA, S.C. — With news that Medicaid coverage will end to many recipients beginning in April 2023, WLTX reached out to South Carolina Department of Health and Human Services (SCDHHS) to find out how that agency will handle notifications about eligibility within the state and how the federal action might impact South Carolinians.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
thecaycewestcolumbianews.com

Morris Lyles named Realtor of the Year

South Carolina Realtor (SCR) member and Columbia Realtor with ERA Wilder, Morris Lyles, has been named the association’s 2022 Realtor of the Year. The announcement was made during the association’s Awards Gala and Installation of Officers event at Junction 800 in Columbia. The South Carolina Realtor of the...
COLUMBIA, SC
News19 WLTX

Emergency allotments for SNAP to end Jan. 31, says SCDSS

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Federally-approved emergency allotments (supplement payments) to South Carolina households receiving Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) will end on January 31, 2023, according to South Carolina Department of Social Services (SCDSS). That date has been approved by the US Department of Agriculture Food and Nutrition Services as the state's 'transition' month to bring all SNAP households back to receiving their regular monthly benefit amount.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
News19 WLTX

Partnership between SC state agencies, universities to improve response to opioid addiction

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A new partnership among South Carolina state agencies and three research universities will "significantly improve the state’s ability to identify and treat South Carolinians suffering from addiction." South Carolina Department of Alcohol and Other Drug Abuse Services (DAODAS) Director Sara Goldsby and Governor Henry McMaster...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
abcnews4.com

DHEC Takes Emergency Actions at Multiple Assisted Living Facilities

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) is taking emergency actions at four community residential care facilities. DHEC determined that the conditions and practices existing at the facilities pose an immediate threat to the health, safety, and welfare of their residents. The...
COLUMBIA, SC
live5news.com

SC health dept. suspends 2 Charleston Co. assisted living facilities

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The state’s Department of Health and Environmental Control says it has taken emergency actions against four community residential care facilities including two in Charleston County to protect residents’ safety. A release from the agency states it determined conditions and practices at the facilities, commonly...
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
abccolumbia.com

SC Department of Corrections hiring Registered Nurses statewide

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The South Carolina Department of Corrections is hiring Registered Nurses statewide. Available positions include day and night shifts with flexible scheduling. Applicants will receive a $10,000 sign-on bonus, say SC Dept. of Corrections officials. For more information, visit governmentjobs.com.
myrtlebeachsc.com

Myrtle Beach License Readers allow SLED to run unauthorized spying operation

A lawsuit being filed by Greenville, S.C. based the Carpenter Law firm requests that the South Carolina Supreme Court look into an unauthorized license plate tag reader spying operation being conducted by the South Carolina State Law Enforcement Division. Legislation approving such a spying operation has never been passed by...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WYFF4.com

Changes announced for those who have SNAP benefits in South Carolina

GREENVILLE, S.C. — South Carolina Department of Social Services (SCDSS) is announcing an end to the federally-approved Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) emergency allotments (supplements) to all South Carolina households effective Jan. 31. Since March 2020, the assignment of emergency SNAP allotments (supplements) has brought all authorized households up...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
WIS-TV

S.C. demand for gun permits soars as Ga. drops requirement

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division sled is working to meet high demand for concealed weapons permits across the Palmetto State. The interest in applications increased when state law made permits free in August of last year. Open carry is only legal in South Carolina for...
GEORGIA STATE
wpde.com

SLED experiencing backlog of Concealed Weapons Permits; here's why

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Thousands are exercising their 2nd Amendment rights, however, newly released data from the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) shows there is a backlog in processing new Concealed Weapons Permits. SLED said ever since Gov. Henry McMaster signed Bill 3094 in 2021, which not...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
live5news.com

Red Cross of South Carolina looking for volunteers

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - As you think about your New Year’s resolutions, the Red Cross is encouraging you to make yours giving back to the community as a Red Cross volunteer. There are nearly 2,000 South Carolinians who volunteer, and they’re all a vital part of the organization’s efforts,...
TENNESSEE STATE
DogTime

Desperate South Carolina Shelter Pleas For Emergency Fosters

While it’s an unfortunate truth, winter is one of the worst times to be an adoptable dog. Many “Christmas puppies” given as gifts during the holiday season end up in shelters or abandoned when they become too time-consuming, noisy, or otherwise bothersome by doing things that dogs do. Four to six months after the holidays, […] The post Desperate South Carolina Shelter Pleas For Emergency Fosters appeared first on DogTime.
SUMMERVILLE, SC
News19 WLTX

News19 WLTX

Columbia, SC
35K+
Followers
10K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Columbia local news

 https://www.wltx.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy