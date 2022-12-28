ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BC sports announcer Carl Bryan dies at 77

By Jason Kotowski
 3 days ago

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Carl Bryan, longtime sports announcer for Bakersfield College, has died. He was 77.

Bryan, who died Wednesday, retired earlier this year after 35 years of announcing BC sporting events.

“Today, the Renegade family mourns one of its own,” BC Chancellor Sonya Christian said in a release. “Carl was a legend know as the Voice of the Renegades, his dedication to Bakersfield College athletics and his professionalism will be remembered by all who were fortunate to attend a sporting event.”

Reggie Bolton, BC athletics director, said Bryan’s sports knowledge and ability to capture details with accuracy made him a valuable part of the BC community.

“Carl’s legacy will be remembered by those who had the pleasure of attending our athletics events and hearing his enthusiasm for narrating the action,” Bolton said.

In 1973, Bryan started as a volunteer at BC home track events, serving as a high jump official for eight seasons. In 1981, he started announcing home track and field meets, which eventually led to invitations to announce meets throughout the county and San Joaquin Valley and at six State Community College Track & Field Championship meets.

Bryan also announced 13 high school Valley Championships, two National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics meets, two national Junior Olympics meets, the World Masters Track & Field Meet, the California State High School Track & Field Meet.

KGET

KGET

