Read full article on original website
Related
nfldraftdiamonds.com
Carolina Panthers defensive tackle says the players want Steve Wilks as their next head coach
The Carolina Panthers look like a different team under Steve Wilks. Sam Darnold is playing lights out right now and let’s face it the Panthers are winning. The Panthers made Steve Wilks their interim head coach and now the players are backing him and want him to be the head coach.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Shaq Thompson Explains the Panthers’ Turnaround Under Steve Wilks
Matt Rhule's stint as the head coach of the Carolina Panthers lasted just two seasons and some change. He was fired after a 1-4 start to the 2022 season, following a 37-15 defeat at the hands of the San Francisco 49ers. Rhule had a history of turning programs around, albeit...
Michael Irvin on 49ers QB Brock Purdy: “Why wasn’t it like this with Trey Lance?”
Rookie quarterback Brock Purdy has been impressive in the last four games for the San Francisco 49ers. The team lost Jimmy Garoppolo—after losing Trey Lance early in the season—and hasn't missed a beat with the seventh-round draft pick at the helm of Kyle Shanahan's offense. Purdy's not just a seventh-rounder but the last overall pick in this year's draft.
What Josh Norman Was Doing Before Signing With Panthers
The Panthers signed a familiar face this week in cornerback Josh Norman. He'll try to help out their secondary for the final two weeks of the regular season. Norman played for the Panthers from 2012-2015. In his final season with the team, he had 56 tackles, 18 passes defended and four interceptions.
Carson Wentz will start at quarterback Week 17 vs. Browns
The Washington Commanders will start Carson Wentz at quarterback in their Week 17 game against the Cleveland Browns. Per Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, head coach Ron Rivera informed the quarterbacks of the move before it was revealed to the media. Wentz relieved Taylor Heinicke in the fourth quarter...
49ers injury updates on Jimmy Garoppolo, Kerry Hyder; Deebo Samuel could return to practice on Thursday
Deebo Samuel could return to practice as early as Thursday, says San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan. Of course, that all depends on how today goes. "I think he has a chance to practice tomorrow," Shanahan told reporters before the first full practice of the week. "It depends on how today's workout goes and stuff."
Browns QB Deshaun Watson Backs HC Kevin Stefanski, Talks About Main Focus in Cleveland
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson backed up head coach Kevin Stefanski in today's press conference.
Texans' Kenyon Green back, Tytus Howard practicing after concussion
“Some of the players that didn’t play last week, like Kenyon Green, hopefully they will be available for us.”
Raiders, 49ers Final Week 17 injury report: WR Deebo Samuel ruled OUT
The 49ers got good news this week with Deebo Samuel returning to practice. It means he is likely to be available for the playoffs. But despite practicing the past two days, his return will have to wait at least a week. The All Pro receiver has been ruled OUT against the Raiders on Sunday.
Patriots Week 17 injury report: Both Jones cornerbacks out vs. Dolphins
FOXBORO -- The Patriots will be without both Marcus Jones and Jack Jones on Sunday against the Dolphins.Marcus was officially listed as out for Sunday's game due to a concussion, while Jack is out again due to his knee injury.On the positive front, Jalen Mills has not been ruled out, as the veteran cornerback was listed as questionable with his groin injury.The Jones rookies have played a big role in the secondary the last few months, so not having either is a big blow to the New England defense. But in getting Mills back, potentially, the Pats could roll with...
FOX Sports
Safety Ha Ha Clinton-Dix says he's retiring as a Packer
GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Safety Ha Ha Clinton-Dix is retiring as a Green Bay Packer after spending his first 4 1/2 seasons with that franchise. Green Bay general manager Brian Gutekunst announced Thursday that Clinton-Dix had informed the team of his decision to retire with the Packers. The...
Comments / 0