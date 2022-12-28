ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Shaq Thompson Explains the Panthers’ Turnaround Under Steve Wilks

Matt Rhule's stint as the head coach of the Carolina Panthers lasted just two seasons and some change. He was fired after a 1-4 start to the 2022 season, following a 37-15 defeat at the hands of the San Francisco 49ers. Rhule had a history of turning programs around, albeit...
CHARLOTTE, NC
The Spun

What Josh Norman Was Doing Before Signing With Panthers

The Panthers signed a familiar face this week in cornerback Josh Norman. He'll try to help out their secondary for the final two weeks of the regular season. Norman played for the Panthers from 2012-2015. In his final season with the team, he had 56 tackles, 18 passes defended and four interceptions.
CHARLOTTE, NC
CBS Boston

Patriots Week 17 injury report: Both Jones cornerbacks out vs. Dolphins

FOXBORO -- The Patriots will be without both Marcus Jones and Jack Jones on Sunday against the Dolphins.Marcus was officially listed as out for Sunday's game due to a concussion, while Jack is out again due to his knee injury.On the positive front, Jalen Mills has not been ruled out, as the veteran cornerback was listed as questionable with his groin injury.The Jones rookies have played a big role in the secondary the last few months, so not having either is a big blow to the New England defense. But in getting Mills back, potentially, the Pats could roll with...
FOX Sports

Safety Ha Ha Clinton-Dix says he's retiring as a Packer

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Safety Ha Ha Clinton-Dix is retiring as a Green Bay Packer after spending his first 4 1/2 seasons with that franchise. Green Bay general manager Brian Gutekunst announced Thursday that Clinton-Dix had informed the team of his decision to retire with the Packers. The...
GREEN BAY, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy