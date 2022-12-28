Read full article on original website
justme
4d ago
it's sad that crime is so high that we have to be the law to protect our property from criminals. the cops are so overwhelmed. can't blame the man from protecting his property
5
Man disguised as gas worker reports gas leak, then robs Mississippi store and shoots store clerk, sheriff reports
Mississippi officials are warning business owners to report any suspicious activity regarding individuals identifying themselves as gas workers after an armed robbery of a Dollar General. Officials with the Hinds County Sheriff’s Office report that a Black male disguised as a gas worker entered a Dollar General on Pocahintas Road...
WLBT
Jackson man arrested after shoplifting, hitting vehicle during police pursuit
CLINTON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Jackson man was arrested Friday afternoon for shoplifting in Clinton. According to the Clinton Police Department, officers pursued a shoplifting suspect from Home Depot onto Interstate 20 around 3 p.m. The suspect then collided with another vehicle and was taken into custody near Highway 18.
Company truck crashed during armed robbery in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss (WJTV) – A man was arrested in connection to an armed robbery that happened on Lawrence Road in Jackson on Wednesday, December 28. Officials with the (JPD) said officers responded to the 200 block of the road around 1:40 p.m. Upon arrival, crew workers said that they were held at gunpoint by three […]
Former Mississippi police officer killed in Atlanta
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A former Jackson police officer was killed in Atlanta on Thursday, December 29. James Thomas, 24, was a deputy for the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) in Georgia at the time of his death. He joined the sheriff’s office in August after leaving the Milledgeville Police Department. FCSO officials said Thomas […]
Contractor at Mississippi construction site shoots at thieves who robbed workers, stole truck
Mississippi police say a contractor shot at thieves who robbed workers at a Mississippi construction site and stole a truck Wednesday. Police believe at least one robbery suspect was struck by a bullet in the incident. Officials with the Jackson Police Department say two plumbers were robbed at the worksite...
WLBT
Protesters march in Taylorsville demanding answers in Rasheem Carter death
TAYLORSVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - Protesters marched in Smith County Saturday demanding answers in the death of Rasheem Carter. Carter, 25, lived in Laurel, but worked in Taylorsville. He went missing in October and was last seen at a Laurel hotel. His remains were found in early November, just outside Taylorsville.
WLBT
Coroner on scene of fatal vehicle crash in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Hinds County Coroner is on the scene of a vehicle crash that left one person dead Friday. It happened on Clinton Boulevard near Flag Chapel Road and Carolyn Avenue in Jackson. The crash appears to be a head-on collision between a Ford Escape and a Sedan.
darkhorsepressnow.com
16-year-old charged with attempted murder in Thursday shooting in Pearl
Pearl Police have arrested a 16-year-old male from Clinton and charged him with two counts of attempted murder and one count of drive-by shooting in what is believed to be a drug-related shooting Thursday. Pearl Investigators, along with Pearl Special Operations and the Clinton Police Department served a warrant for...
WLBT
Teen airlifted to UMMC after being shot twice in Pearl
PEARL, Miss. (WLBT) - A teen has been airlifted to UMMC after being shot in Pearl, according to Pearl spokesperson Greg Flynn. The shooting happened Thursday afternoon on 356 South Sweet Home Church Road. The 17-year-old, who was shot twice in the abdomen, was flown to UMMC. There is no...
WLBT
Silver Alert issued for Jackson man
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a silver alert for a Jackson man. Robert Earl Smith, 60, of Jackson, is described as 6′0″ tall with black and gray hair and brown eyes. He was last seen Thursday, September 8 around 5 p.m. MBI...
WLBT
Jackson announces water distribution sites for Monday, January 2
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Four distribution sites will be set up Monday for residents to get bottled water. They are listed below:. Metrocenter Mall near old Dillard’s loading dock - 2 p.m. Triumph the Church at Flag Chapel Road - 2 p.m. Near Smilow Prep, corner of Northside Drive...
WLBT
Victims shot after tracking down their stolen car, JPD says
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson Police say victims who tracked down their car were shot once they found it. On Monday, authorities say the owner of a Chrysler 300 was able to use a tracking device to track their vehicle to 400 Mason Boulevard. The victim fell in behind the...
darkhorsepressnow.com
Three Shot In Two Separate Incidents In Brookhaven
The Daily Leader reports that three people were shot in two separate incidents this week. Two of the people shot were juveniles. On Monday, at 11 p.m., shots were fired into a home. Assistant Chief of Police, Clint Earls told the Daily Leader that one person inside the home was struck and wounded by shrapnel.
Identity of body found near Mississippi casino hotel released. Police have not ruled out foul play.
Police have released the identity of a man whose body was found in a wooded area near a Mississippi casino hotel. According to Vicksburg Police Department spokesperson Deputy Chief Mike Bryant, the body found near the Ameristar Hotel is thought to be that of Michael Shane Harris, 47 of Vicksburg.
Two Mississippi brothers arrested after Christmas Day disturbance turns into hostage situation
A domestic disturbance on Christmas Day led to the arrest of two brothers at an address on First North Street in Vicksburg. At approximately 6:08 a.m. Sunday, officers with the Vicksburg Police Department responded to the address in reference to a disturbance involving a firearm. When officers arrived, they spoke with the complainant outside who explained that two friends of his, brothers Terrance Carter, 42 of Clinton, and Reginald Carter, 44 of Vicksburg, had gotten into a fight inside the house and then Terrance Carter fired a gun.
WLBT
Man resembling escaped Mississippi inmate spotted in Texas before getting away
CISCO, TX. (WLBT) - Police say that two men in a car driving through Cisco, Texas, may have been the two inmates who escaped a Mississippi prison on Christmas Eve. Both of the men who escaped from the Raymond Detention Center in Hinds County, Mississippi, on Christmas Eve are accused of violent crimes - and one is accused of murder.
Lyft Driver Recounts Being Kidnapped and Shot 7 Times: 'I'm Not Going to Make It. This Is How I Die'
Rideshare driver Brandy Littrell's routine ride turned into a nightmare Brandy Littrell had been a rideshare driver for five years in Mississippi when, on the late morning of Nov. 2, 2021, she picked up a routine ride from an apartment complex in Jackson. The young man she picked up "just seemed like somebody that was trying to get to work," she tells PEOPLE. "He was like, 'How you doing? I need to pick up my friend and then we're going to work.'" At the first stop, he said he...
WLBT
North Jackson restaurant to reopen Tuesday, after being shut down for a week by water crisis
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A North Jackson restaurant is slated to reopen Tuesday, after being closed for the last week due to the city’s latest water crisis. Jeff Good, the co-owner of Broad Street Bakery & Cafe, says water pressure is back up and, as a result, the establishment will reopen at 7 a.m. on January 3.
Mississippi inmate’s artistic talents lead to multiple Christmas parade wins for Simpson County Sheriff’s Office
The Simpson County Sheriff’s Department enjoyed a yuletide gift as the winner of three local Christmas parade contests thanks to the artistic talents of an MDOC inmate. Brian Dolan, MDOC#M2062, is serving 43 years for mostly drug charges and is assigned to the Joint State County Work Program in Simpson County. There, he used his talents for the creation of an 8-by-6-foot painted model of the county’s century-old courthouse, down to the window panes and bricks. Dolan painstakingly color-matched his model to render a life-like recreation for use on the sheriff’s float. The department won first place for parades in Mendenhall, Magee, and D’Lo this month with the theme of “Hometown Christmas.”
WLBT
South Jackson residents without water amid latest water crisis
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Capital city residents were asked yet again to conserve water during the latest water crisis after the O.B. Curtis Water Treatment Plant suffered another setback on New Year’s Day. The city said in a release around 12 p.m. on New Year’s Day that customers can...
