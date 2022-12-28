ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

Former UNC cornerback announces transfer commitment to Penn State

The region has gone through some tough weather conditions lately, but there appears to be another storm incoming. Or rather, a Storm Duck. Storm Duck , a former defensive back from North Carolina , announced on his Twitter account on Wednesday he has committed to Penn State out of the transfer portal.

In 12 games for the Tar Heels this past season, Duck recorded 46 tackles, including 36 solo tackles and one tackle for a loss, forced one fumble and intercepted three passes. His addition will be an immediate boost to the depth chart as Penn State is set to lose Joey Porter Jr. early to the NFL draft in 2023.

Duck will be a graduate transfer upon his arrival in State College. He will have one final year of eligibility at his disposal with the Nittany Lions (he is also eligible for a sixth year from the NCAA due to the pandemic-stricken 2020 season if he chooses to take advantage of it).

Duck was a three-star recruit in North Carolina’s Class of 2019. The South Carolina native committed to the Tar Heels over offers from West Virginia, Temple, Appalachian State, Army, and a handful of FCS programs. Penn State was not among the schools listed by 247Sports as an interest in his high school recruiting process.

Penn State could still be on the lookout for some help from the transfer portal, especially on the offensive line and in the wide receiver department. Penn State could also be scouting the best available options still remaining in the recruiting process leading up to the traditional national signing day in February.

Penn State football locks in Class of 2023

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CAa43_0jwxjPjv00

