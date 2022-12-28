ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TCU's defense holds on in Fiesta Bowl win over Michigan

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — TCU’s defense, built for speed, turned off Michigan’s power in a dominating first half. When the Fiesta Bowl turned into a touchdown party, the Horned Frogs kept the lights on just long enough to earn a chance to play for their first national championship since 1938. TCU returned two interceptions for touchdowns and its defense held on when things got wild in the second half for a 51-45 win over Michigan in the Fiesta Bowl. The Horned Frogs held Michigan to three points in three trips inside the TCU 25-yard line in the first half and made key stops when the game turned into a flurry of touchdowns.
Here is the latest Big 12 Conference sports news from The Associated Press

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Max Duggan accounted for four touchdowns, TCU returned two interceptions for scores and the third-ranked Horned Frogs withstood a frenetic second-half surge by No. 2 Michigan to win the Fiesta Bowl 51-45 and advance to the College Football Playoff national championship. TCU, the most unlikely team to ever reach the four-team playoff in its nine-year history, has one more game to play in its improbable season and it will come against No. 1 Georgia, a 42-41 semifinal winner over No. 4 Ohio State, on Jan. 9 for the national championship at Sofi Stadium in Inglewood, California. The Horned Frogs will try to win the program’s first national championship since 1938.
Perry scores 20 in North Texas' 72-57 victory against FIU

DENTON, Texas — Led by Tylor Perry's 20 points, the North Texas Mean Green defeated the Florida International Panthers 72-57 on Saturday night. The Mean Green are now 11-3 on the season, while the Panthers dropped to 6-7.
