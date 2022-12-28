ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Odessa, TX

SouthWest Bank announces new Odessa market president

By Odessa American
Odessa American
Odessa American
 3 days ago

SouthWest Bank announced via press release on Wednesday the appointment of Phil George as Odessa market president.

The press release detailed George currently serves as SouthWest Bank’s senior vice president of commercial lending. George replaces Paul Weaver, who has been elected as the bank’s next chief executive officer, effective Jan. 1, 2023. George will utilize his depth of banking experience and extensive business network to support the growth of SouthWest Bank’s customer base in the market where their headquarters is located.

George has 19 years of experience in the banking industry. He graduated from Texas State University with a bachelor’s degree in finance.

“Phil’s vast experience in lending, proven track record of serving his customers, and knowledge of the Odessa community make him the perfect person to lead the Odessa market,” CEO Dewey Bryant stated in the press release. “In the 14 years he’s been at SouthWest Bank, he’s made a significant impact on our growth, and we look forward to his continued leadership.”

George previously served on the board of directors for the Odessa Housing Authority, Odessa College Foundation, Catholic Charites, Young Professionals of Odessa, and on the Odessa Parks and Recreation Advisory Board. He resides in Odessa with his wife and two daughters.

