ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Worcester County, MD

Comments / 0

Related
WBOC

Heavy Winds and Old Doors Are Not a Good Mix

PRINCESS ANNE, Md. -- A few days ago, one of the big bay doors at the Princess Anne Volunteer Fire Company collapsed. It's forced firefighters to adapt to a 'new normal' until the door is replaced. The door blew out on December 18 during a heavy storm. While the fire...
PRINCESS ANNE, MD
WBOC

Mail Truck Overturns in Wicomico County

DELMAR, Md.- The Delmar Fire Department responded to an overturned mail truck in Delmar on Thursday. Officials say they arrived on the scene at the intersection of Rum Ridge and Melson Road and found a two car t-bone type crash. Someone was also trapped in the overturned truck. Parsonsburg fire officials were also called to the scene to assist. They were able to free the person from the mail truck in under 10 minutes, according to the Delmar Fire Department. The victim was taken to Tidal Health Peninsula Regional and is in stable condition.
DELMAR, MD
WBOC

Mixed Feelings About Minimum Wage Increasing

MARYLAND -- The minimum wage in Maryland will increase on January 1st of 2023. Many workers are happy about this fast-approaching boost in pay, but some say this may not be the best time to increase minimum wage. For employers with 15 or more employees, minimum wage will increase to...
MARYLAND STATE
WBOC

Pedestrian Killed in Lewes Crash

LEWES, Del. - A Pennsylvania man is dead after being struck by a car while crossing a highway. According to Delaware Police, on Dec. 30 around 9:53 p.m. a truck was driving south on Coastal Highway south of Postal Lane when a man walked across the highway, directly in its path. Police say the man was not using a crosswalk, carrying a light, or wearing reflective clothing.
LEWES, DE
WBOC

DSP: Road Closed for Deadly Accident in Lewes

LEWES, Del.-Delaware State Police say the southbound lane on Coastal Highway at Postal Lane is closed for a fatal accident. DSP tweeted the announcement Friday night. More information will be released as it becomes available.
LEWES, DE
WBOC

Canceled New Year's Eve Celebrations Due to Overnight Washout

GEORGETOWN, Del. --- After a year of waiting, the Georgetown New Year's ball won't make it out of storage this year. Their planned celebration has been canceled, thanks to Mother Nature. The end of 2022 is forecasted to be "washed away" with moderate to heavy rainfall. People like, Mark Mitchell, and Georgetown seems to be understanding.
GEORGETOWN, DE
WBOC

3 Hurt in Building Collapse

East New Market, MD - - The Dorchester County Sheriff's office says 3 people fell 16 feet this morning. We are told they were working on the roof of a building under construction on Cambridge Rd. when parts of the wooden frame gave way around 10:30. All the victims were helicoptered out by state police, but there's no word on their condition.
DORCHESTER COUNTY, MD
WBOC

Harrington Raceway and Casino to Reopen Saturday

HARRINGTON, Del.- The Harrington Raceway and Casino will be reopening Saturday, December 31st at 10 a.m. The casino made the announcement Friday night on their Facebook page. Days prior, the company was forced to close due to what they called 'technical difficulties' The casino says New Year's Eve festivities will be celebrated as planned.
WBOC

Man Killed in Willards Crash

WILLARDS, Md.- A man was killed after he ran into a utility pole and irrigation system Thursday night in Willards. The Wicomico County Sheriff's Office says that Kevin Michael Lewis was driving in the 8700 Block of Bethel Road around 8:30 p.m. when he drove off the road for unknown reasons.
WILLARDS, MD
WBOC

William Henry Cuddy, III

William H Cuddy III (Butch), age 64, passed away in Ocean Pines, Maryland on December 27, 2022. Born March 31, 1958, in Baltimore, Maryland, he lived in Ocean Pines, Maryland and worked as a Construction Superintendent until starting a family business in 2007 and retiring in 2017. To read full...
OCEAN PINES, MD
WBOC

Police Searching for Suspect in Fatal Hit-and-Run in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, Md. - State police are asking for the public's help in locating the suspected driver in a fatal hit-and-run. According to Maryland State Police, on Dec. 23 troopers responded to a car crash on Route 313 north of Knife Box Road in Caroline County. Police say a Toyota Camry...
GREENSBORO, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy