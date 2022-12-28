ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Terrell Owens Says He's Been in Contact With the Dallas Cowboys About a Possible Return

By Jonathan Howard
 3 days ago
(Photo by Casey Sykes/Fan Controlled Football/Getty Images)

Is it possible? At 49 years old Terrell Owens claims that he’s been in contact with the Dallas Cowboys about a potential return. Imagine T.O. in the NFL Playoffs in the year 2023 – kinda hard to believe, right? What is even harder to believe is that the receiver might be able to do it.

We have heard this pretty much every season since Terrell Owens was dropped from the league years ago. Could it actually be true this time? The last team that Owens suited up for as a professional player was the Knights of Degen in the Fan Controlled Football league.

Aaron Wilson, NFL writer for Sports Illustrated had the news. According to the details, Owens’ agent Gregory D.L Daniel, has contacted Jerry Jones and the Cowboys. He has talked to other NFL teams as well.

“We’ve been in constant communication with Jerry Jones’ office over the last few days about the possibility of him returning to the Cowboys,” Daniel explained. “Terrell is ready to contribute and play any role, big or small. He’s in outstanding shape. He looks no different than he did years ago. I watched him running routes full-speed with DeSean [Jackson] and he looked great. He didn’t drop a pass.”

The Hall of Famer has been working out and training. A video came out in August of Terrell Owens sprinting against some other athletes. He produced a very impressive 40-yard dash in the 4.40 range. That kind of speed is still going to be valued on the football field.

Do The Cowboys Need Terrell Owens?

There is always a debate this time of the year with teams – should they sign a late addition or role with the team as is? With free agents like Odell Beckham Jr. on the market, it’s interesting at least to think about. But does Terrell Owens bring the same value?

Owens is four years older than Tom Brady and hasn’t played an NFL game in 11 years. He’s done other things from indoor football to other leagues like FCF. Another former NFL receiver wants to see it happen, Chad Johnson. Ochocinco wants to see T.O. back in the league.

So, what do you do, Outsiders? If anything else, an extra receiver in playing shape isn’t a bad thing to have on the sideline. He could probably lay a mean block in the rushing game and during screen passes. Who knows, he might get loose for a massive play and make history as a 49-year-old skill player.

