CBS Sports
Shaquille O'Neal surprises customers at Houston restaurant by paying for their meals on Christmas Eve
Shaquille O'Neal is known for a few different things, most notably his legendary NBA career. In his post-NBA life, Shaq is also known for his random acts of kindness. The latest example came on Christmas Eve, when O'Neal spread some holiday cheer by paying for meals at a Houston deli and restaurant. In a post shared to Facebook earlier in December, Kenny and Ziggy's New York Delicatessen explained the encounter.
Los Angeles Lakers And New York Knicks Are Reportedly Headlining Early Trade Talks In The NBA
NBA executives suggested that both franchises were generating the buzz on the trade market.
CBS Sports
On LeBron James' birthday, what's the trade destination to present if the Lakers don't move to improve?
LeBron James is many things, but subtle isn't one of them. "I'm a winner, and I want to win," James said after his Los Angeles Lakers fell to 14-21 on Wednesday. "And I want to win and give myself a chance to win and still compete for championships." Right now, that isn't happening with the Lakers. Despite his offseason promise to be a "caretaker" of LeBron's legacy, Lakers president Rob Pelinka has not yet traded the team's two available first-round picks to surround James with talent. When a reporter asked James if the recent injury suffered by Anthony Davis would make the team less likely to do so, he told that reporter to ask Pelinka.
CBS Sports
Trail Blazers' Jusuf Nurkic: Back on injury report
Nurkic is probable for Friday's game against Golden State due to right calf soreness. Nurkic has been able to play in his team's last three contests since returning from a calf injury, so he appears to be in a good place to suit up Friday evening. The Blazers should provide confirmation of his availability closer to tipoff.
CBS Sports
Timberwolves' Rudy Gobert: Underutilized again Saturday
Gobert notched nine points (3-3 FG, 3-6 FT), 10 rebounds and two blocks in 28 minutes during Saturday's 116-104 loss to Detroit. Gobert returned from a one-game absence but continued to be a non-factor, especially on the offensive end. From an outsider's perspective, all is not well in Minnesota right now. The team has simply not been able to incorporate Gobert, highlighted by the fact he has attempted fewer than eight shots in five of his past six games. The hope is that they get things figured out at some point, although time is certainly not on their side.
Football World Reacts To The Disturbing C.J. Stroud Report
Earlier this week, Ohio State star quarterback C.J. Stroud's mother revealed he received death threats after the Michigan game. Stroud attempted to downplay the threats. “I don’t really look, but people have the audacity to call and talk to me and tell me what people say,” C.J. said on Thursday, per Ross Dellenger of Sports Illustrated. “It’s the nature of the beast. You accept the good with the bad. I thank God for a second chance at this game. We deserve to be here regardless of what happened that day.”
Kirby Smart ripped Stetson Bennett in interview after comeback win
Stetson Bennett helped lead Georgia to a comeback win over Ohio State in the College Football Playoff semifinal game on Saturday night at the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl in Atlanta, but you wouldn’t know it based on Kirby Smart’s postgame interview. Smart was interviewed by ESPN’s Laura Rutledge after his Georgia Bulldogs came back to beat... The post Kirby Smart ripped Stetson Bennett in interview after comeback win appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
CBS Sports
Golden Knights' William Karlsson: Generates assist in win
Karlsson notched an assist, two shots on goal and two blocked shots in Saturday's 5-4 overtime win over the Predators. Karlsson helped out on a Reilly Smith tally in the second period. While Karlsson has no goals in his last eight games, he's picked up six assists in that span to salvage some value for fantasy managers. The 29-year-old continues to be a solid playmaker on the second line with seven tallies, 19 helpers, 72 shots on net and a plus-2 rating through 39 contests.
CBS Sports
College basketball rankings: Kentucky falls from Top 25 And 1 as John Calipari critics grow louder
John Calipari entered this season under more pressure than he's ever faced from Kentucky fans because he A) lost to Saint Peter's in the first round of the NCAA Tournament last March, B) produced the worst season in modern UK history two years ago, C) hasn't made a Final Four since 2015, and D) still has just one national title in 13 years at UK despite regularly enrolling recruiting classes that rank tops nationally.
CBS Sports
Titans' Bud Dupree: Moves to injured reserve
The Titans placed Dupree (pectoral) on injured reserve Thursday, Jim Wyatt of the team's official site reports. After departing last weekend's matchup versus Houston with a pectoral injury, Dupree has since found himself on Tennessee's injured reserve, where he'll be sidelined for at least the next four games. Given the plethora of injuries to the Titans' linebacker corps, Tarell Basham, Monty Rice, Andrew Adams and Rashad Weaver figure to operate as the team's starters Thursday night against Dallas.
CBS Sports
Coyotes' Jakob Chychrun: Nets power-play tally
Chychrun scored a power-play goal on three shots in Thursday's 6-3 win over the Maple Leafs. Chychrun went 10 games without a goal, but he still had 10 helpers in that span. The 24-year-old's tally in the second period Thursday tied the game at 2-2. The defenseman continues to do all that's asked of him with four tallies, 17 points, 62 shots on net and a plus-11 rating through 18 appearances this season. If he's still on the waiver wire, he should be scooped up in anticipation of him eventually being traded to a contender.
CBS Sports
Wizards' Bradley Beal: Questionable Sunday
Beal (hamstring) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Bucks. Beal has missed the last two games due to a sore left hamstring, but he'll be in the mix to return against Milwaukee. If he remains out, Corey Kispert will likely continue to garner a starting role for Washington.
CBS Sports
Cardinals' David Blough: Named as Week 17 starter
Blough will start Sunday's game in Atlanta with Colt McCoy bothered by concussion symptoms again, Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com reports. Blough signed with the Cardinals less than three weeks ago and now gets the nod over Trace McSorley, who had three turnovers and only 4.8 yards per pass attempt in last week's loss to Tampa Bay. While not as mobile as McSorley, the 27-year-old Blough is likely at least somewhat more accurate as a passer, though he completed only 54 percent of his throws while going 0-5 as a starter for the Lions back in 2019. He didn't have much help in his Detroit days, and that could be the case again this Sunday with DeAndre Hopkins uncertain due to a late-week knee injury.
CBS Sports
Smith has 20 as Radford knocks off Presbyterian 69-51
RADFORD, Va. (AP) DaQuan Smith had 20 points in Radford's 69-51 victory over Presbyterian in a Big South Conference opener on Saturday. Smith shot 8 for 11, including 4 for 4 from beyond the arc for the Highlanders (7-8). Bryan Antoine scored 13 points while shooting 4 for 11 (2 for 5 from 3-point range) and 3 of 4 from the free throw line, and added three steals. Madiaw Niang was 3 of 4 shooting and 3 of 5 from the free throw line to finish with nine points. The Highlanders ended a five-game slide with the victory.
CBS Sports
Bucks' Joe Ingles: Sneaky double-double Friday
Ingles contributed 14 points (5-9 FG, 4-7 3Pt), five rebounds and 10 assists across 24 minutes during Friday's 123-114 victory over the Timberwolves. Ingles had easily his best game as a Buck, compiling a sneaky double-double during his 24 minutes. With Jrue Holiday (illness) sidelined, Ingles assumed the role of chief playmaker, something he did quite often during his time with the Jazz. Nights like this are unlikely to come around all too often but if you can catch him at the right time, he could have some value as an assists streamer.
CBS Sports
Golden Knights' Jonathan Marchessault: Moved to IR
Marchessault (lower body) was placed on injured reserve Friday, per CapFriendly. Marchessault has already missed three games so he'll be eligible to return once he's healthy, though his status for Saturday's matchup with Nashville is uncertain. The 32-year-old has 14 goals and 27 points on the year. Sheldon Rempal was promoted in a corresponding move.
CBS Sports
Wizards' Will Barton: Outside of rotation
Barton has been a DNP-Coach's Decision across the past two games. Barton has struggled after being traded from Denver to Washington during the offseason. The veteran is shooting just 37.1 percent from the field and has the worst point differential on the team (-11.4 per 100 possessions). It's not clear if he'll re-enter the rotation, and the front office may look to unload him at the deadline.
CBS Sports
Golden Knights' Reilly Smith: Finds twine Saturday
Smith scored a goal and added two PIM in Saturday's 5-4 overtime win over the Predators. Smith wrapped up December with a goal, his eighth marker in 15 outings this month. He also had four assists, though he took a minus-4 rating. The 31-year-old winger has 18 tallies and 10 helpers in 39 contests this season, giving him a very good chance of earning his fifth 20-goal campaign by the end of the year. He's added 102 shots on net and a plus-3 rating.
CBS Sports
No. 22 New Mexico takes 13-0 record to Wyoming
No. 22 New Mexico is off to its best start in 55 years at 13-0 as it heads into its Mountain West game Saturday against Wyoming in Laramie, Wyo. The Lobos (13-0, 1-0 MWC) are chasing the 1967-68 squad that started 17-0 before finishing 23-5 and ranked No. 6 in the final Associated Press poll.
CBS Sports
Penguins' Evgeni Malkin: Breaks away for marker
Malkin scored a first-period goal during a 4-2 loss to the visiting Devils on Friday. Executing a turnover, Malkin scored his first goal in four games on a breakaway, giving the Penguins a 1-0 lead. The 36-year-old center was coming off a shotless outing against the Red Wings on Wednesday, marking the second time in five games he was denied a shot on goal. Malkin on Friday contributed three shots and two hits in 22:01 of ice time, including 12:28 on the power play.
