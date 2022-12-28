Read full article on original website
Overheard in the locker room: Michigan players react to TCU loss
GLENDALE, Ariz. — The Michigan football team's season came to a sudden close on Saturday night in a 51-45 loss to TCU in the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl. The Wolverines allowed 488 yards — including 263 on the ground — and surrendered two pick-sixes in the loss. On offense, U-M moved the ball well, but red-zone issues stymied several series.
Kirby Smart ripped Stetson Bennett in interview after comeback win
Stetson Bennett helped lead Georgia to a comeback win over Ohio State in the College Football Playoff semifinal game on Saturday night at the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl in Atlanta, but you wouldn’t know it based on Kirby Smart’s postgame interview. Smart was interviewed by ESPN’s Laura Rutledge after his Georgia Bulldogs came back to beat... The post Kirby Smart ripped Stetson Bennett in interview after comeback win appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Football World Reacts To The Disturbing C.J. Stroud Report
Earlier this week, Ohio State star quarterback C.J. Stroud's mother revealed he received death threats after the Michigan game. Stroud attempted to downplay the threats. “I don’t really look, but people have the audacity to call and talk to me and tell me what people say,” C.J. said on Thursday, per Ross Dellenger of Sports Illustrated. “It’s the nature of the beast. You accept the good with the bad. I thank God for a second chance at this game. We deserve to be here regardless of what happened that day.”
Robert Griffin III sprinted off ESPN’s TCU - Michigan broadcast after learning his wife went into labor
Robert Griffin III has been an excellent addition to ESPN’s college football broadcasts the last two seasons, but Saturday during the College Football Playoff semifinal game between No. 2 Michigan and No. 3 TCU, he had to bail early — but had an excellent excuse. On one of...
Eagles DE Sweat leaves game on stretcher after tackle
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Josh Sweat was removed from the field on a stretcher after he was injured on a tackle Sunday against New Orleans. Sweat did pound the ground with his hands before he was taken off the field. The entire Eagles team came over...
LeBron James Shares How He Overcame ‘Crushing’ Ohio State Loss
The adamant Buckeyes fan did his best to ring in the new year on a positive note.
Fantasy Football Week 17 Wide Receiver Rankings: Trust Davante Adams, Tyreek Hill?
Before we get to my Week 17 rankings for wide receiver, here are my thoughts on four of the biggest questions facing a position with quite a few big questions these days:. There's been no shortage of ups and downs with Adams in his first season in Las Vegas, but he enters Week 17 in the midst of his lowest point, with just nine catches for 114 touchdown-less yards over his past three games. And now he's going to be playing with Jarrett Stidham, making his first start after Derek Carr was benched. Oh, and Stidham is making his first start against the best defense in the NFL, the 49ers. It's not a good situation for Adams at all, and he's been moved down in the rankings as a result -- Adams has been a no-doubt No. 1 WR all season for me, and he would have remained so with Carr, but I've dropped him to the WR2 range with Stidham. That means I'm probably still starting him, though in one league, I am considering sitting him for Jerry Jeudy, at least. I'll go back and forth on that one, but I'll probably still end up with Adams in my lineup. I expect Stidham to lean heavily on Adams, as every quarterback who has ever played with him has. Those targets may be less valuable than they've been in the past, but Adams has dealt with inconsistent accuracy and still had massive upside this season, and I think that's what he still has. He's a risk, for sure, but I'm still probably rolling with him.
Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes completes first career pass to ... Patrick Mahomes
The first-ever Mahomes to Mahomes pass gained 6 yards for the Chiefs.
College basketball power rankings: UConn holds at No. 1, Arizona and UCLA are top-5, Alabama back into top 10
I hope you're having a cozy and calm week between Christmas and New Year's. Thanks for stopping by. Despite a lighter schedule in recent days, there was enough action across the country to validate refreshing the power rankings in the final week of 2022. On that note, if you missed it, we just published my '22 Year in Review, wherein I ranked the 22 biggest stories in college hoops over the past 12 months. What I didn't get to do in that story, and what I'd like to quickly do here before we get to the Hey Nineteen, is shine a light on my colleagues' work here at CBSSports.com from this year.
Brian Mason Named Special Teams Coach of the Year
Notre Dame assistant Brian Mason was named the Special Teams Coach of the Year by FootballScoop
Fantasy Football Week 17 Running Back Rankings: Cam Akers, Tyler Allgeier emerging as late studs
Before we get to my Week 17 running back rankings, here are my thoughts on five of the biggest questions about the position this week:. Stevenson has been one of the better backs in Fantasy this season, so his stinker in Week 16 – 30 rushing yards, two catches for 3 yards – was especially shocking. If you survived that game, however, there's no way I'm going away from Stevenson. He struggled Saturday, yes, but he also still played 91% of the snaps, so I think you can pretty fairly write it off as some bad variance. Now, maybe Stevenson isn't healthy – he's been dealing with an ankle injury over the past few weeks – and maybe Damien Harris comes back from his own injury and lessens Stevenson's role. But I'm not expecting that to be too big of a concern. Stevenson might lose a few carries to Harris, maybe, but he still has the pass-catching role, and that's the most important thing for me.
NFLPA Filing Grievance Over Playing Surface at Panthers’ Stadium
Lions quarterback Jared Goff criticized the field conditions last week.
Banks scores 31, Saint Bonaventure takes down UMass 83-64
ST. BONAVENTURE, N.Y. (AP) Daryl Banks III's 31 points led Saint Bonaventure past UMass 83-64 on Saturday. Banks was 9 of 17 shooting, including 6 for 12 from distance, and went 7 for 7 from the line for the Bonnies (7-7). Yann Farell added 22 points while shooting 9 for 17, including 4 for 11 from beyond the arc, and also had 10 rebounds. Moses Flowers recorded nine points and was 3 of 9 shooting (1 for 5 from distance).
Broncos' Courtland Sutton: No designation for Sunday
Sutton (hamstring) doesn't have a designation for Sunday's game in Kansas City, Aric DiLalla of the Broncos' official site reports. Sutton picked up a hamstring injury Week 13 at Baltimore and sat out the next two games as a result. He was able to return this past Sunday at the Rams, hauling in five of seven targets for 64 yards on a 79 percent snap share. Fellow wide receivers Jerry Jeudy (ankle) and Kendall Hinton (hamstring) are questionable for Week 17 action, so if one or both sit out Sunday, Sutton could be in line for even more targets.
Fantasy Football Week 17 Tight End rankings: George Kittle riding high entering the championship
If you have a star tight end heading into the Fantasy Football championship, you probably have a nice edge on your opponent. And with Dallas Goedert back and George Kittle and Evan Engram rolling, the number of viable starters might be a bit higher than we're used to. Before we get to my full Week 17 rankings at tight end, here are my thoughts on three big questions for the position in Week 17:
Daniel Jones, Saquon Barkley return on Giants' to-do list in offseason: report
The New York Giants will have two important decisions to make when it comes to Daniel Jones and Saquon Barkley this offseason. What will they do?
Cardinals' David Blough: Named as Week 17 starter
Blough will start Sunday's game in Atlanta with Colt McCoy bothered by concussion symptoms again, Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com reports. Blough signed with the Cardinals less than three weeks ago and now gets the nod over Trace McSorley, who had three turnovers and only 4.8 yards per pass attempt in last week's loss to Tampa Bay. While not as mobile as McSorley, the 27-year-old Blough is likely at least somewhat more accurate as a passer, though he completed only 54 percent of his throws while going 0-5 as a starter for the Lions back in 2019. He didn't have much help in his Detroit days, and that could be the case again this Sunday with DeAndre Hopkins uncertain due to a late-week knee injury.
Browns' Amari Cooper: Sheds injury designation
Cooper (hip) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game against Washington, JP Finlay of NBC Sports reports. Cooper was kept out of practice Wednesday for rest purposes, but he logged limited sessions Thursday and Friday, which was enough to confirm his availability. His chemistry with quarterback Deshaun Watson has been slowly improving, as Cooper has raised his yardage total in each of Watson's first four starts, going from 40 in Week 13 to 72 in Week 16.
Broncos' Kendall Hinton: Practices in limited fashion
Hinton (hamstring) will be a limited participant in Thursday's practice, Jeff Legwold of ESPN.com reports. After not practicing in any capacity the past two weeks while sitting out a win over the Cardinals and a loss to the Rams, Hinton has now turned in a pair of limited practices to begin Week 17 prep. Fellow receivers Courtland Sutton (hamstring) and Jerry Jeudy (ankle) have joined Hinton as limited participants in both of the Broncos' first two practices of the week, but since those two played in the Christmas Day loss to Los Angeles, they both appear to be good bets to suit up Sunday in Kansas City. Hinton, on the other hand, may need to graduate to full participation at Friday's practice to prove his injury is behind him and guarantee his availability for Sunday.
Texans' Brandin Cooks: Misses practice Thursday
Cooks did not participate in Thursday's practice and was listed as "Not Injury Related - Personal" on the Texans' injury report. Cooks' absence was thus unrelated to the calf injury that forced him to miss three games before participating in last week's win over the Titans. He not only participated but caught the go-ahead touchdown against Tennessee. Houston offensive coordinator Pep Hamilton told Jonathan M. Alexander of the Houston Chronicle that he expects Cooks to practice Friday.
