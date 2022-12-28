ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Comments / 4213

Rocky Johnson
3d ago

I laugh when I read liberal headlines like this one. They all include the same words "may have" or "could have" but never Trump did. Put up or shut up. You've been trying to dig up dirt for seven years and you've got nothing.

Reply(102)
217
GN58
3d ago

go to the capitol and fight like hell or you're going to lose your country, PS. find me 11780 votes Brad or it's not going to go well for you.

Reply(475)
617
Anita Kanita
3d ago

if Obama did 1/30th of what Trump has done, he would have at least rotten in jail. Those who think the GOP and Democrat politicians are equally bad, kindly name Obama's or Biden's people who were charged, indicted or pled guilty. I can give you at least ten just from trump's corrupted people alone.

Reply(82)
127
ARIZONA STATE
