I laugh when I read liberal headlines like this one. They all include the same words "may have" or "could have" but never Trump did. Put up or shut up. You've been trying to dig up dirt for seven years and you've got nothing.
go to the capitol and fight like hell or you're going to lose your country, PS. find me 11780 votes Brad or it's not going to go well for you.
if Obama did 1/30th of what Trump has done, he would have at least rotten in jail. Those who think the GOP and Democrat politicians are equally bad, kindly name Obama's or Biden's people who were charged, indicted or pled guilty. I can give you at least ten just from trump's corrupted people alone.
