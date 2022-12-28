Effective: 2023-01-02 06:00:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-03 18:00:00 CST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Target Area: Antelope; Boone; Burt; Cedar; Colfax; Cuming; Dodge; Knox; Madison; Pierce; Platte; Stanton; Thurston; Wayne WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH TUESDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation possible. Total snow accumulations ranging from 4 to 10 inches near the South Dakota border to 2 to 4 inches elsewhere. Ice accumulations of one tenth to two tenths of an inch possible. Winds could gust as high as 35 mph Tuesday. * WHERE...Portions of west central Iowa and east central and northeast Nebraska. * WHEN...From Monday morning through Tuesday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

ANTELOPE COUNTY, NE ・ 2 HOURS AGO