Las Vegas, NV

NFL Analyst Hints At Two Teams That Could Land Derek Carr In 2023

By Cameron Flynn
Athlon Sports
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1py8Wg_0jwxin5600

The Las Vegas Raiders shocked football fans Wednesday afternoon when news broke of the team benching veteran quarterback Derek Carr in favor of Jarrett Stidham.

Reactions to today's announcement have been plentiful. One NFL analyst is already looking ahead to how Carr's benching might impact the quarterback market next season.

Shortly after the news crossed his Twitter timeline this Wednesday, ESPN's Dan Orlovsky offered two teams that might make sense for Carr in 2023 should the Raiders cut ties at the end of this season.

"Are they not still mathematically alive? Wild that this move happens… Jets 2023? Panthers?" Orlovsky tweeted Wednesday.

Orlovsky is correct in asserting that the Raiders aren't mathematically eliminated from postseason yet. At 6-9, though, Las Vegas would need to win out and receive a lot help from around the AFC to slip into a Wild Card berth.

Speaking of AFC teams, the Jets could certainly use Carr next season given the disappointing 2022 campaign put forth by second-year signal caller Zach Wilson.

Injured to start the year, Wilson returned in Week 4 and led the Jets to four straight wins. That good fortune didn't last, however, as Wilson was benched following several poor performances which culminated in a disastrous, 10-3 Week 11 loss to New England.

Wilson was then benched again last Thursday night as he threw for just 102 yards in a loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars. A report emerged Wednesday that Wilson's time in New York could be over.

Carolina, the other franchise mentioned by Orlovsky, also has experienced its fair share of quarterback issues this season.

After the failed Baker Mayfield experiment to start the year, Carolina has turned to P.J. Walker and Sam Darnold to lead its passing attack. Neither have stood out in a positive way.

Carr inked a three-year deal with the Raiders this past offseason, but due to his contract structure , Las Vegas could cut him after this season and save roughly $27 million against the cap.

That's not necessarily the plan, however, according to a report from ESPN's Jeremy Fowler earlier today. Per Fowler, keeping Carr healthy is the Raiders' top priority and benching him for the rest of 2022 will give the team more options as they head into the offseason.

Jarrett Stidham will make his first career start against the San Francisco 49ers this Sunday.

