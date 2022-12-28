ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Top Ten Posts of 2022

New 2023 Georgia Sport Fishing Regulations Guide

“The Georgia Sport Fishing Regulations Guide is always a great place to start planning a fishing trip, whether you are brand new to fishing or an experienced angler,” said Scott Robinson, Chief of the WRD Fisheries Management Section. “We develop this publication with the help of fisheries biologists and staff to ensure it has the most current and accurate information on regulations and new opportunities, and we make sure that anglers can access it in multiple ways, including online, from our Outdoors GA app or in the printed copy.”
Ga Dept of Labor: Regional Commissions See Dip in November Unemployment Rates

Georgia Labor Commissioner Mark Butler said recently that all Regional Commissions recorded a decrease in unemployment rates in November. “We are seeing job numbers continue to rise across the state as Georgians secure employment,” said Commissioner Butler. “Unemployment rates also dropped in all of our regional commissions in November as we entered the holiday employment period.”
Georgia Fishing Report: December 30, 2022

As we say “good-bye” to 2022, we want to heartily thank all of you for fishing in Georgia. Your support of fishing, and purchases of fishing equipment and fishing licenses enable the Georgia Wildlife Resources Division to continue to do important research, protect natural resources, maintain and operate public fishing areas and so much more. We can’t wait to hear your fish tales for 2023!
Fireworks laws in Georgia for New Year's Eve celebrations

ATLANTA — New Year's Eve is just around the corner, which means one thing; fireworks!. However, before stocking up for a weekend of festivities, be sure you're aware of the various laws surrounding where you can set off these combustible items and which you can legally purchase in the first place.
Ohio and Georgia governors make friendly wager on Peach Bowl outcome

COLUMBUS, Ohio — As the College Football Playoff semifinal between The Ohio State University and the University of Georgia approaches, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and Georgia Governor Brian Kemp have placed a friendly wager on the outcome of the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl. The two governors have exchanged gifts featuring products from their respective states as part of the wager.
Georgia Lottery: End-of-year Mega Millions Jackpot Surges to $640M

UPDATE: Looks like the jackpot has grown.. The very last Mega Millions jackpot of 2022 is sparking fireworks across Georgia. The estimated jackpot prize for Friday’s drawing is $640 million ($328.3 million cash), the sixth largest in the game’s history. This is by far the largest Mega Millions prize ever offered in the final week of any year and could provide someone with a very happy New Year’s celebration.
