Top New Years Resolutions for Georgia Hikers Include Highest, Lowest, Longest and More
By nature, hikers tend to be an adventurous group, always up for a new challenge. Thus, it's no surprise that when setting New Years resolutions, Georgia's hikers tend to focus on goal-oriented achievements.
Top Ten Posts of 2022
This entry was posted in --EMANUEL COUNTY GA--, --GLYNN COUNTY GA--, --HANCOCK COUNTY GA--, --HART COUNTY GA--, --JEFF DAVIS COUNTY GA--, --MCINTOSH COUNTY GA--, --MERIWETHER COUNTY GA--, --PUTNAM COUNTY GA--, --SCREVEN COUNTY GA--, --WILCOX COUNTY GA--, Hartwell GA, Shellman Bluff GA, St. Simons Island GA and tagged © Brian Brown/Vanishing Media, Endangered Places in Georgia, Famous Georgians, Georgia Architecture, Georgia Black History & Culture, Georgia Landmarks, Georgia Log Structures, Georgia Natural History, Georgia Restaurants, Georgia Rivers Creeks & Lakes, Georgia Vernacular Architecture, Lost Structures & Landmarks of Georgia on December 31, 2022.
Georgia witness says triangle object overhead was size of football field
A Georgia witness at Statesboro reported watching a triangle-shaped object the size of a football field slowly moving overhead at about 10:20 p.m. on October 25, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
On the Farm: Not even 2022 could defeat Georgia's farmers and ag workers
MACON, Ga. (WGXA)- 2022 may not have been the luckiest number for any of us, especially due to the turbulent economy. But one thing is certain: the year that sometimes felt impossible to overcome could not break Georgia's farmers and ag workers. In this edition of "On the Farm," we...
New 2023 Georgia Sport Fishing Regulations Guide
“The Georgia Sport Fishing Regulations Guide is always a great place to start planning a fishing trip, whether you are brand new to fishing or an experienced angler,” said Scott Robinson, Chief of the WRD Fisheries Management Section. “We develop this publication with the help of fisheries biologists and staff to ensure it has the most current and accurate information on regulations and new opportunities, and we make sure that anglers can access it in multiple ways, including online, from our Outdoors GA app or in the printed copy.”
Georgia Today: Judge accused of misconduct, UGA helping farmers, good news about sea turtles
On the Friday Dec. 30 edition of Georgia Today: Georgia judge accused of misconduct faces state judicial discipline panel, UGA researchers are helping farmers, good news about sea turtle populations. Peter Biello: Welcome to the new Georgia Today podcast from GPB News. Today is Friday, Dec. 30. I'm Peter Biello....
Ga Dept of Labor: Regional Commissions See Dip in November Unemployment Rates
Georgia Labor Commissioner Mark Butler said recently that all Regional Commissions recorded a decrease in unemployment rates in November. “We are seeing job numbers continue to rise across the state as Georgians secure employment,” said Commissioner Butler. “Unemployment rates also dropped in all of our regional commissions in November as we entered the holiday employment period.”
52-year-old Midwest manufacturing company expanding in Georgia looking for individuals
52-year-old Midwest manufacturing company expanding in Georgia looking for individuals with experience in agriculture or construction who are interested in building their own business, using Christian business principles. Send background information to jonathan.miller2@outlook .com.
Georgia Fishing Report: December 30, 2022
As we say “good-bye” to 2022, we want to heartily thank all of you for fishing in Georgia. Your support of fishing, and purchases of fishing equipment and fishing licenses enable the Georgia Wildlife Resources Division to continue to do important research, protect natural resources, maintain and operate public fishing areas and so much more. We can’t wait to hear your fish tales for 2023!
Georgia economic trends to watch in 2023
As Georgia bids adieu to 2022, here are some trends to watch for in the New Year.
Fireworks laws in Georgia for New Year's Eve celebrations
ATLANTA — New Year's Eve is just around the corner, which means one thing; fireworks!. However, before stocking up for a weekend of festivities, be sure you're aware of the various laws surrounding where you can set off these combustible items and which you can legally purchase in the first place.
New law in Georgia makes business easier for food trucks
SAVANNAH, Ga. — A new Georgia law, going into effect on January 1, 2023, makes it a lot easier for food trucks to do business all over the state. For Jim Hood, owner of The Naked Dog food truck -- House Bill 1443 is a breath of fresh air.
Ohio and Georgia governors make friendly wager on Peach Bowl outcome
COLUMBUS, Ohio — As the College Football Playoff semifinal between The Ohio State University and the University of Georgia approaches, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and Georgia Governor Brian Kemp have placed a friendly wager on the outcome of the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl. The two governors have exchanged gifts featuring products from their respective states as part of the wager.
'Our whole goal is to spread happiness: New food truck law cooking in Georgia, goes in effect Sunday
MACON, Ga. — New year-- new laws. Starting Sunday-- January 1st, Georgia will see some different rules on the books. One impacts food trucks. Soon-- owners will be able to sell food anywhere in the state with a single permit. Members of the general assembly passed "house bill 1443"...
Report: Georgia's revenues exceeded expenses during the last 15 years
(The Center Square) — Georgia saw its revenues exceed expenses overall during the past 15 years, a new report reveals. The Peach State’s total revenue as a share of expenses during fiscal 2006-20 was 102.6%, according to a new analysis from Pew Trusts. That’s in line with the 50-state median of 102.7%.
FOX Forecast Center tracking potential severe weather outbreak in the South on Monday
The new year could start off with severe thunderstorms tearing across the South.
Georgia Lottery: End-of-year Mega Millions Jackpot Surges to $640M
UPDATE: Looks like the jackpot has grown.. The very last Mega Millions jackpot of 2022 is sparking fireworks across Georgia. The estimated jackpot prize for Friday’s drawing is $640 million ($328.3 million cash), the sixth largest in the game’s history. This is by far the largest Mega Millions prize ever offered in the final week of any year and could provide someone with a very happy New Year’s celebration.
School funding formula back on the minds of Georgia lawmakers
Georgia lawmakers may try again to change their school funding formula as Georgia falls behind other states in per-pupil funding.
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Georgia
Georgia might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Georgia.
Advocates push for transit connections to Georgia’s two-year colleges
Only 28% of Georgia’s 140 community and technical college campuses are within walking distance of a public transit stop.
