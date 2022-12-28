Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
So You Want To See A Rocket Launch While You're In Florida? Here's What You Need To Know.Mark StoneCape Canaveral, FL
On Christmas Day, two teenagers were discovered dead in the Palm Bay neighborhood known as "The Compound".EddyEvonAnonymousPalm Bay, FL
Florida's "Surfing Santas" May Be in For a Tough Ride This Christmas EveL. CaneCocoa Beach, FL
Visiting the FREE Vero Beach Indian River Citrus MuseumKristin Leigh WilsonVero Beach, FL
Brevard County opens new Hurricane Ian disaster recovery center today; three other Florida centers closedAmarie M.Brevard County, FL
Related
fox35orlando.com
Man allegedly beats roommate's raccoon • Man takes FL officer's taser • FL business partners kill each other
A Florida man allegedly beat his roommate's pet raccoon, a man grabbed a Marion County deputy's taser during a struggle, two Kissimmee business partners shoot and kill each other over an ongoing business dispute, Florida man is accused of recording video while firing shots out of Lamborghini arrested, and a Florida bartender receives a special award following a shooting. Here is FOX 35's Week in Review.
fox35orlando.com
3 people shot outside Orange County laundromat: Deputies
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Three people were taken to the hospital after they were shot outside an Orange County laundromat early Saturday morning. Deputies said around 1:40 a.m., someone who was involved in an argument outside the Super Coin Laundry in the 5200 block of Silver Star Road fired multiple shots.
fox35orlando.com
2 dead, 1 hurt in shooting at Orange County home, deputies say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Two people are dead, and one person is hurt after a shooting at an Orange County home early Sunday, according to deputies. The Orange County Sheriff's Office said it happened shortly after 1 a.m. at a home on Fordham Creek Lane. Inside the home, deputies found...
Osceola County shooting part of long-running feud, neighbors say
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — The overnight shooting that sent two people to the hospital in Buenaventura Lakes Friday morning was the latest in an ongoing dispute between neighbors over a woman, according to multiple people living on the street. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Deputies responded...
fox35orlando.com
3 Florida men caught with 13 stolen catalytic converters in car: Deputies
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. - Three South Florida men were taken into custody after deputies found 13 stolen catalytic converters in a stolen car driven by the men Wednesday. Deputies said they were alerted to a car with a stolen license plate that had been reported out of Osceola County on Dec. 17. The car was traveling on Palm Coast Parkway when deputies utilized stop sticks on the car, hitting two tires that began to deflate.
click orlando
New records show what led to hourslong standoff with Cocoa police officer
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – Records released Friday provided new details into what led up to the hourslong standoff at a Melbourne home that ended with the arrest of a Cocoa police officer. According to the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to a home along Framura Lane around...
Affidavit: Cocoa officer had been drinking, threatened to kill fellow officers
COCOA, Fla. — Cocoa Police Officer Patrick Kelly had a bad day at work, started drinking after he returned home, and threatened numerous people before starting an armed stand-off with Brevard County deputies, his arrest affidavit reported. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Kelly, a 15-year veteran...
westorlandonews.com
Another Orlando Traffic Stop Finds Guns & Drugs
In another story of Orlando officers finding illegal drugs and guns around the city, OPD Tactical Officer’s were recently on the beat when they conducted a traffic stop in the 3100 block of S. Orange Ave. The Orlando Police Department said a probable cause search of the vehicle resulted...
westorlandonews.com
More Drugs & Another Gun Off Orlando Streets
If it seems like you hear this story a lot, you’re not wrong – but local police have taken more drugs and another gun off the Orlando streets. Before the holidays this month, the Orlando Police Department reported that North Patrol Officers stopped a vehicle near West Colonial Drive and Fairvilla Road.
Osceola County deputies search for burglary suspects in St. Cloud after a Walmart transaction
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a suspect after multiple credit cards were fraudulently used in St. Cloud. Deputies said they’ve been investigating multiple vehicle burglaries on Hidden Springs Circle in Kissimmee as of Dec. 24. This traced back to credit...
click orlando
Man choked Uber driver in Merritt Island carjacking, deputies say
MERRITT ISLAND, Fla. – An Uber driver in Merritt Island was choked and carjacked on Wednesday by a 33-year-old man receiving a ride, according to the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office. Derek Strang was arrested and faces a charge of carjacking with a firearm or weapon, records show. [TRENDING:...
Florida officer arrested after armed standoff with SWAT team
A Florida police officer is in jail after an hourslong armed standoff with a sheriff's office SWAT team, during which he fired shots inside his home, authorities said Thursday.
Florida officer arrested after lengthy standoff; victim reportedly was able to escape from house
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — An officer in Florida was arrested after a lengthy standoff following a domestic incident, according to officials. Brevard County Sheriff’s Office in a news release Thursday said Cocoa Police Department’s officer, Patrick Kelly, 39, was arrested after reportedly barricading himself in his house in Viera, Florida, after a domestic incident.
Florida couple adopts newborn surrendered under safe haven law
After waiting on an adoption list for over two years, Philip and Laci Neary received what they’re calling a Christmas miracle — a newborn baby girl. The Largo, Florida couple told ABC Action News that they received an unexpected phone call last week from their adoption agency, letting them know that an infant had just been surrendered at a hospital.
fox35orlando.com
Man, woman found dead inside senior living apartment in Mount Dora: police
MOUNT DORA, Fla. - Two people were found dead inside a senior living community apartment in Mount Dora Saturday afternoon, according to police. The Mount Dora Police Department said its officers responded to a report of potentially suspicious activity at Waterman Village on Waterman Avenue around 4 p.m. When officers arrived, they found a man and a woman dead.
calleochonews.com
Latest on the propeller theft ring busted in Florida
The missing propellers are valued at $73,000 and were being sold by a trio of thieves. On December 15, 2022, three suspects related to the missing boat propeller case were arrested. Belonging to a propeller theft ring in Florida, they were involved in stealing high-end boat propellers worth nearly $73,000.
click orlando
79-year-old man killed in Melbourne crash after striking tree, police say
MELBOURNE, Fla. – A 79-year-old man died in a Melbourne crash after striking a tree on Friday afternoon, according to police. Officers said they responded to the single-vehicle wreck shortly before 4 p.m. near Post Road and west of Wickham Road. According to authorities, the Melbourne man was driving east on Post Road when he left the travel lanes and struck a tree.
veronews.com
Police investigating fatality in Vero Beach
VERO BEACH — Police are investigating a fatality that led officers to briefly close a portion of southbound U.S. 1 Friday. The incident involved one vehicle, but was not a crash, Vero Beach police spokesperson Kelsea Marty said. Vero Beach police were alerted to the incident in the evening...
‘An avoidable tragedy’: Business partners kill each other in Polk County shooting, sheriff says
A shooting at a Lakeland business left two men dead following a dispute, according to the Polk County Sheriff's Office.
WESH
Police: Man dies after crashing into tree in Brevard County
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — ABOVE: Take a look at some of today's top headlines. Melbourne police said a driver was killed in a crash Friday afternoon. A crash near Post and Wickham roads was reported around 3:51 p.m. A car eastbound on Post Road had moved out of the...
Comments / 2