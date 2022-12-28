ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Bay, FL

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox35orlando.com

Man allegedly beats roommate's raccoon • Man takes FL officer's taser • FL business partners kill each other

A Florida man allegedly beat his roommate's pet raccoon, a man grabbed a Marion County deputy's taser during a struggle, two Kissimmee business partners shoot and kill each other over an ongoing business dispute, Florida man is accused of recording video while firing shots out of Lamborghini arrested, and a Florida bartender receives a special award following a shooting. Here is FOX 35's Week in Review.
KISSIMMEE, FL
fox35orlando.com

3 people shot outside Orange County laundromat: Deputies

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Three people were taken to the hospital after they were shot outside an Orange County laundromat early Saturday morning. Deputies said around 1:40 a.m., someone who was involved in an argument outside the Super Coin Laundry in the 5200 block of Silver Star Road fired multiple shots.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
fox35orlando.com

2 dead, 1 hurt in shooting at Orange County home, deputies say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Two people are dead, and one person is hurt after a shooting at an Orange County home early Sunday, according to deputies. The Orange County Sheriff's Office said it happened shortly after 1 a.m. at a home on Fordham Creek Lane. Inside the home, deputies found...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
fox35orlando.com

3 Florida men caught with 13 stolen catalytic converters in car: Deputies

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. - Three South Florida men were taken into custody after deputies found 13 stolen catalytic converters in a stolen car driven by the men Wednesday. Deputies said they were alerted to a car with a stolen license plate that had been reported out of Osceola County on Dec. 17. The car was traveling on Palm Coast Parkway when deputies utilized stop sticks on the car, hitting two tires that began to deflate.
OSCEOLA COUNTY, FL
click orlando

New records show what led to hourslong standoff with Cocoa police officer

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – Records released Friday provided new details into what led up to the hourslong standoff at a Melbourne home that ended with the arrest of a Cocoa police officer. According to the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to a home along Framura Lane around...
COCOA, FL
westorlandonews.com

Another Orlando Traffic Stop Finds Guns & Drugs

In another story of Orlando officers finding illegal drugs and guns around the city, OPD Tactical Officer’s were recently on the beat when they conducted a traffic stop in the 3100 block of S. Orange Ave. The Orlando Police Department said a probable cause search of the vehicle resulted...
ORLANDO, FL
westorlandonews.com

More Drugs & Another Gun Off Orlando Streets

If it seems like you hear this story a lot, you’re not wrong – but local police have taken more drugs and another gun off the Orlando streets. Before the holidays this month, the Orlando Police Department reported that North Patrol Officers stopped a vehicle near West Colonial Drive and Fairvilla Road.
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

Man choked Uber driver in Merritt Island carjacking, deputies say

MERRITT ISLAND, Fla. – An Uber driver in Merritt Island was choked and carjacked on Wednesday by a 33-year-old man receiving a ride, according to the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office. Derek Strang was arrested and faces a charge of carjacking with a firearm or weapon, records show. [TRENDING:...
MERRITT ISLAND, FL
WSOC Charlotte

Florida officer arrested after lengthy standoff; victim reportedly was able to escape from house

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — An officer in Florida was arrested after a lengthy standoff following a domestic incident, according to officials. Brevard County Sheriff’s Office in a news release Thursday said Cocoa Police Department’s officer, Patrick Kelly, 39, was arrested after reportedly barricading himself in his house in Viera, Florida, after a domestic incident.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
Live Action News

Florida couple adopts newborn surrendered under safe haven law

After waiting on an adoption list for over two years, Philip and Laci Neary received what they’re calling a Christmas miracle — a newborn baby girl. The Largo, Florida couple told ABC Action News that they received an unexpected phone call last week from their adoption agency, letting them know that an infant had just been surrendered at a hospital.
LARGO, FL
fox35orlando.com

Man, woman found dead inside senior living apartment in Mount Dora: police

MOUNT DORA, Fla. - Two people were found dead inside a senior living community apartment in Mount Dora Saturday afternoon, according to police. The Mount Dora Police Department said its officers responded to a report of potentially suspicious activity at Waterman Village on Waterman Avenue around 4 p.m. When officers arrived, they found a man and a woman dead.
MOUNT DORA, FL
calleochonews.com

Latest on the propeller theft ring busted in Florida

The missing propellers are valued at $73,000 and were being sold by a trio of thieves. On December 15, 2022, three suspects related to the missing boat propeller case were arrested. Belonging to a propeller theft ring in Florida, they were involved in stealing high-end boat propellers worth nearly $73,000.
FLORIDA STATE
click orlando

79-year-old man killed in Melbourne crash after striking tree, police say

MELBOURNE, Fla. – A 79-year-old man died in a Melbourne crash after striking a tree on Friday afternoon, according to police. Officers said they responded to the single-vehicle wreck shortly before 4 p.m. near Post Road and west of Wickham Road. According to authorities, the Melbourne man was driving east on Post Road when he left the travel lanes and struck a tree.
MELBOURNE, FL
veronews.com

Police investigating fatality in Vero Beach

VERO BEACH — Police are investigating a fatality that led officers to briefly close a portion of southbound U.S. 1 Friday. The incident involved one vehicle, but was not a crash, Vero Beach police spokesperson Kelsea Marty said. Vero Beach police were alerted to the incident in the evening...
VERO BEACH, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy