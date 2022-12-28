Read full article on original website
Great Art Escape has week of family activities, entertainment at Toledo Museum of Art
The Toledo Museum of Art has a packed week of free performances, art activities, a treasure hunt and even after-hours flashlight tours. Tuesday through Sunday, the Great Art Escape will be open with special events and temporary exhibitions in addition to all the usual attractions like glassblowing demonstrations. See the...
Ways to ensure pet safety around New Year's
TOLEDO, Ohio — While it’s a busy time of year, it's important to always watch your furry friends to make sure nothing bad happens at the start of the new year. It can happen in the blink of an eye. You're counting down to the new year with your furry friend right there, and then suddenly the fireworks start and they're gone.
'On Your Feet!' at Stranahan Theater will tell the triumph of Emilio and Gloria Estefan
The next Broadway in Toledo experience will illustrate the perspective of ambitious Cuban immigrants. "On Your Feet! The Story of Emilio & Gloria Estefan" features hits from the eponymous icons like "Rhythm is Gonna Get You," "Conga," "Get On Your Feet," "Don't Want To Lose You Now," "1-2-3" and "Coming Out of the Dark" while recreating their inspirational journey to success.
Kwanzaa talk continues at Frederick Douglass Community Center
Toledo Kwanzaa House Coordinator Rasheed Spencer and Chairperson Diane Gordon visited our studio for the day of nia, or purpose, to describe the meaning of kinara lighting ceremonies and discuss what they expect from Kwanzaa's future presence. The Frederick Douglass Center will be open for festivities every night at 5...
South stretch of Secor Road will be closed until August for bridge replacement
TOLEDO, Ohio — A bridge on the southwest side of the University of Toledo campus will be completely replaced in 2023 — but that won't be finished any time soon. "It'll take a little more than a couple of days," said Josh Quinlan, an engineer for Toledo road and bridge maintenance.
Wood County Sheriff's Office to increase presence for New Year's weekend
PERRYSBURG, Ohio — The Wood County Sheriff's Office will increase its number of deputies on the street throughout the New Year's Eve weekend starting Friday. The additional troopers will be specifically targeting impaired drivers. "We do have extra deputies out actually starting the whole weekend," said Wood County Sheriff...
Pettisville automotive shop destroyed in Thursday morning fire
PETTISVILLE, Ohio — Owners of a Pettisville business are hoping to rebuild after a fire destroyed their auto shop. German Township-Archbold Fire crews responded to D3 Automotive which was engulfed in flames early Thursday morning. "When I left Archbold and then I could see the glow in the sky...
Man dies in overnight Toledo shooting at Berdan, Watson avenues
TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police detectives are investigating an early Friday morning shooting. According to a press release from the Police Department, officers responded to a reported person down at Berdan and Watson avenues at 12:19 a.m. On scene they found a gunshot-wounded victim who was taken to St....
