ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
nbc24.com

Ways to ensure pet safety around New Year's

TOLEDO, Ohio — While it’s a busy time of year, it's important to always watch your furry friends to make sure nothing bad happens at the start of the new year. It can happen in the blink of an eye. You're counting down to the new year with your furry friend right there, and then suddenly the fireworks start and they're gone.
TOLEDO, OH
nbc24.com

'On Your Feet!' at Stranahan Theater will tell the triumph of Emilio and Gloria Estefan

The next Broadway in Toledo experience will illustrate the perspective of ambitious Cuban immigrants. "On Your Feet! The Story of Emilio & Gloria Estefan" features hits from the eponymous icons like "Rhythm is Gonna Get You," "Conga," "Get On Your Feet," "Don't Want To Lose You Now," "1-2-3" and "Coming Out of the Dark" while recreating their inspirational journey to success.
TOLEDO, OH
nbc24.com

Kwanzaa talk continues at Frederick Douglass Community Center

Toledo Kwanzaa House Coordinator Rasheed Spencer and Chairperson Diane Gordon visited our studio for the day of nia, or purpose, to describe the meaning of kinara lighting ceremonies and discuss what they expect from Kwanzaa's future presence. The Frederick Douglass Center will be open for festivities every night at 5...
TOLEDO, OH
nbc24.com

Wood County Sheriff's Office to increase presence for New Year's weekend

PERRYSBURG, Ohio — The Wood County Sheriff's Office will increase its number of deputies on the street throughout the New Year's Eve weekend starting Friday. The additional troopers will be specifically targeting impaired drivers. "We do have extra deputies out actually starting the whole weekend," said Wood County Sheriff...
WOOD COUNTY, OH
nbc24.com

Pettisville automotive shop destroyed in Thursday morning fire

PETTISVILLE, Ohio — Owners of a Pettisville business are hoping to rebuild after a fire destroyed their auto shop. German Township-Archbold Fire crews responded to D3 Automotive which was engulfed in flames early Thursday morning. "When I left Archbold and then I could see the glow in the sky...
PETTISVILLE, OH
nbc24.com

Man dies in overnight Toledo shooting at Berdan, Watson avenues

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police detectives are investigating an early Friday morning shooting. According to a press release from the Police Department, officers responded to a reported person down at Berdan and Watson avenues at 12:19 a.m. On scene they found a gunshot-wounded victim who was taken to St....
TOLEDO, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy