Baltimore, MD

Marcus
3d ago

Who is responsible for paying for his hospitalization?If it is the taxpayers why are we responsible for someone who is committing a dangerous and illegal act

Nottingham MD

Police: 8 arrested following Towson disturbance

TOWSON, MD—Police say eight people were arrested following a disturbance in the Towson area on Friday. During the evening hours on December 30, officers with the Baltimore County Police Department handled several incidents in Towson while managing a large crowd of juveniles and young adults in outdoor areas after local venues closed.
TOWSON, MD
Wbaltv.com

1 adult, 7 juveniles arrested after police disperse large crowd in Towson

TOWSON, Md. — Baltimore County police arrested an adult and seven juveniles Friday night after a large disturbance in Towson. County police said officers were managing a large crowd of juveniles and young adults in outdoor areas after venues closed. There were incidents involving property damage, which are being investigated.
TOWSON, MD
Daily Voice

Murder Suspect Wanted In Baltimore: Police

Police are asking for the public's help locating a Maryland woman who is suspected of homicide, authorities say.Daquana J. Thompson, 25, is wanted in connection to a homicide that ocrred on September 22, 2022 in the 1000 block of Old Eastern Avenue, according to Baltimore police.Police are offering…
BALTIMORE, MD
Shore News Network

Triple shooting in Sandtown-Winchester neighborhood of Baltimore

BALTIMORE, MD – Detectives with the Baltimore Police Department are investigating a triple shooting in the Sandtown-Winchester neighborhood that occurred Friday night. At approximately 8:24 p.m. on Friday, officers responded to the 1300 block of N. Carey Street in response to a shooting. Upon arrival, officers discovered an unidentified male who suffered from gunshot wounds to his torso. A second unknown male victim was found on Lauren’s Street at Carey Street, suffering from gunshot wounds. The victim’s condition is unknown. A third victim, a 43-year-old male, was located in the 1300 block of Woodyear Street with gunshot wounds to his The post Triple shooting in Sandtown-Winchester neighborhood of Baltimore appeared first on Shore News Network.
BALTIMORE, MD
WUSA9

Police search for suspects, vehicle in DC armed robbery

WASHINGTON — DC Police are searching for suspects wanted in an armed robbery and assault that happened early Thursday morning in Northwest D.C. According to police, the robbery happened in the 1300 block of 18th Street, Northwest just after 2 a.m. Detectives with Metropolitan Police Department's Second District believe that is when three men in a vehicle pulled up to victims on the street. Police say the men got out of their car and brandished handguns, demanding property from an unknown number of victims.
WASHINGTON, DC
foxbaltimore.com

47-year-old man dies in a two-vehicle crash in Bel Air, say police

BEL AIR, Md. (WBFF) — An investigation is underway after a 47-year-old man died in a two-vehicle crash in Bel Air on Thursday, according to the Maryland State Police. Police said the crash happened around 11:15 p.m. in the area of northbound South Fountain Green Road, just south of Foxborough Road.
BEL AIR, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Man shot and killed in Southwest Baltimore, say police

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — An investigation is underway after man died from a shooting in Southwest Baltimore on Thursday, according to the Baltimore Police Department. Police said the shooting happened around 2 p.m in the 2000 block of West Pratt Street. When officers arrived to the scene, police said they...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Police identify three homicide victims killed in Baltimore

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Police have identified three people who have been killed in the city. 40-year-old David Watts Jr (B/M DOB 08/14/82) was killed on December 26, 2022, in the 700 block of Curley Street. 30-year-old Lattimore Thompson (B/M DOB 03/19/92) was killed on December 29, 2022,...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Baltimore reaches 332 homicides in final days of 2022

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — It was last month when Baltimore once again surpassed 300 homicide for the year. Since then, that total has only grown to now at least 332 homicides so far in 2022. “It's quite tragic whenever you have a loss of life,” said Rev. Al Hathaway, reflecting...
BALTIMORE, MD

