Read full article on original website
Marcus
3d ago
Who is responsible for paying for his hospitalization?If it is the taxpayers why are we responsible for someone who is committing a dangerous and illegal act
Reply
5
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Delicious Pizza Spots in BaltimoreTed RiversBaltimore, MD
3 Delicious Pizza Places in ColumbiaTed RiversColumbia, MD
Fourth homicide investigation opened in Baltimore this week after 22-year-old found dead from gunshot woundsEdy ZooBaltimore, MD
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From ColumbiaTed RiversColumbia, MD
Maryland's Best Fried Chicken is Hidden at a Farmer's MarketTravel MavenLaurel, MD
Related
Eight people arrested following a series of disturbances near Towson Town Center
One adult and seven juveniles were arrested Friday night following several disturbances near Towson Town Center.
Baltimore County Police investigate fatal shooting in Milford Mill
Baltimore County Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding a homicide in Windsor Mill Saturday.
Nottingham MD
Police: 8 arrested following Towson disturbance
TOWSON, MD—Police say eight people were arrested following a disturbance in the Towson area on Friday. During the evening hours on December 30, officers with the Baltimore County Police Department handled several incidents in Towson while managing a large crowd of juveniles and young adults in outdoor areas after local venues closed.
Is Baltimore’s Murder Rate a Sign that We Stopped Caring?
The names on The Baltimore Sun homicide webpage are listed chronologically but have no features that stand out. Beside each name is an age, a gender, an address, and a race. Most of the names are those of young men in their 20s, Black, and dying somewhere in Baltimore’s Black butterfly.
7-year-old boy dies after being shot in the head in Maryland
BALTIMORE (AP) — Police in Baltimore say that a 7-year-old boy was fatally shot on Friday. The Baltimore Sun reports that the shooting occurred in a home in the city’s Easterwood neighborhood. Baltimore Police Commissioner Michael Harrison said officers responded to a call and found a “small, male...
Wbaltv.com
1 adult, 7 juveniles arrested after police disperse large crowd in Towson
TOWSON, Md. — Baltimore County police arrested an adult and seven juveniles Friday night after a large disturbance in Towson. County police said officers were managing a large crowd of juveniles and young adults in outdoor areas after venues closed. There were incidents involving property damage, which are being investigated.
Police search for man linked to a South Baltimore homicide
Police need your help identifying a man pictured in these photos which they believe is connected to a homicide in South Baltimore.
Murder Suspect Wanted In Baltimore: Police
Police are asking for the public's help locating a Maryland woman who is suspected of homicide, authorities say.Daquana J. Thompson, 25, is wanted in connection to a homicide that ocrred on September 22, 2022 in the 1000 block of Old Eastern Avenue, according to Baltimore police.Police are offering…
Triple shooting in Sandtown-Winchester neighborhood of Baltimore
BALTIMORE, MD – Detectives with the Baltimore Police Department are investigating a triple shooting in the Sandtown-Winchester neighborhood that occurred Friday night. At approximately 8:24 p.m. on Friday, officers responded to the 1300 block of N. Carey Street in response to a shooting. Upon arrival, officers discovered an unidentified male who suffered from gunshot wounds to his torso. A second unknown male victim was found on Lauren’s Street at Carey Street, suffering from gunshot wounds. The victim’s condition is unknown. A third victim, a 43-year-old male, was located in the 1300 block of Woodyear Street with gunshot wounds to his The post Triple shooting in Sandtown-Winchester neighborhood of Baltimore appeared first on Shore News Network.
Police search for suspects, vehicle in DC armed robbery
WASHINGTON — DC Police are searching for suspects wanted in an armed robbery and assault that happened early Thursday morning in Northwest D.C. According to police, the robbery happened in the 1300 block of 18th Street, Northwest just after 2 a.m. Detectives with Metropolitan Police Department's Second District believe that is when three men in a vehicle pulled up to victims on the street. Police say the men got out of their car and brandished handguns, demanding property from an unknown number of victims.
Wbaltv.com
'It was like a stab in my heart': Grandmother mourns man killed in gas station shooting
Relatives are mourning a man shot and killed Thursday evening at a gas station near Lexington Market. Lattimore Thompson, 30, was shot outside the Exxon gas station shortly after 4 p.m. Thursday at West Mulberry and North Greene streets on Downtown's westside. He was taken to shock trauma, where he died.
7-year-old shot and killed in West Baltimore, 18-year-old taken into custody
A 7-year-old boy was shot and killed in the 2100 block of Presbury Street Friday evening. Police responded to reports of a shooting around 5:06 p.m.
foxbaltimore.com
BPD: Ghost guns recovered from search and seizure executed at a South Baltimore residence
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Multiple ghost guns were recovered from a search and seizure executed at a South Baltimore residence on Thursday, according to the Baltimore Police Department. Police said they performed the search and seizure warrant around 4:45 p.m. in the 400 block of North Rose Street. Inside the...
foxbaltimore.com
47-year-old man dies in a two-vehicle crash in Bel Air, say police
BEL AIR, Md. (WBFF) — An investigation is underway after a 47-year-old man died in a two-vehicle crash in Bel Air on Thursday, according to the Maryland State Police. Police said the crash happened around 11:15 p.m. in the area of northbound South Fountain Green Road, just south of Foxborough Road.
foxbaltimore.com
Man shot and killed in Southwest Baltimore, say police
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — An investigation is underway after man died from a shooting in Southwest Baltimore on Thursday, according to the Baltimore Police Department. Police said the shooting happened around 2 p.m in the 2000 block of West Pratt Street. When officers arrived to the scene, police said they...
foxbaltimore.com
Police identify three homicide victims killed in Baltimore
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Police have identified three people who have been killed in the city. 40-year-old David Watts Jr (B/M DOB 08/14/82) was killed on December 26, 2022, in the 700 block of Curley Street. 30-year-old Lattimore Thompson (B/M DOB 03/19/92) was killed on December 29, 2022,...
foxbaltimore.com
Police seek identify person in surveillance photos in reference to downtown homicide
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Police Department is seeking to identify an individual seen in surveillance photos in reference to a shooting that took place in Downtown Baltimore. Police say the fatal shooting took place on Thursday at around 4:04 p.m., at 513 W. Mulberry Street said the department.
foxbaltimore.com
Baltimore reaches 332 homicides in final days of 2022
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — It was last month when Baltimore once again surpassed 300 homicide for the year. Since then, that total has only grown to now at least 332 homicides so far in 2022. “It's quite tragic whenever you have a loss of life,” said Rev. Al Hathaway, reflecting...
25-year-old man dies in Lochearn house fire
A 25-year-old man died after a fire started accidentally in the kitchen of a Lochearn home Thursday night, reported Baltimore County Fire Department.
Fire crews battle a two-alarm apartment fire in Pikesville
Baltimore County Fire is investigating the cause of a two-alarm apartment fire Saturday. Crews responded to the 6900 block of Jones View Drive.
Comments / 7