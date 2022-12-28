ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Starksboro, VT

WCAX

Pets With Potential: Meet Fred

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - If you’re looking for someone who’s nothin’ but a hound dog, meet Fred!. Fred was found as a stray, so his history is unknown, but he is very sweet. He is 6 years old and neutered. Fred loves people and making friends. Because...
BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

In The Garden: Indoor herbs

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Though what’s traditionally the coldest month of the year has just begun, there are still ways to get greens from your garden. Charlie Nardozzi and Sharon Meyer tell us about indoor herbs on this week’s In The Garden.
BURLINGTON, VT
newportdispatch.com

Two arrested in Plattsburgh

PLATTSBURGH — Two people were arrested in Plattsburgh yesterday. Police initiated a traffic stop on Tom Miller Road at around 8:15 p.m. During the stop, Kelly J. Ryan, 46, of Churubusco, NY, was interviewed regarding vehicle and traffic law violations. Police say a passenger in the vehicle, Spencer L....
PLATTSBURGH, NY
WCAX

Vt. police investigate one of their own after evidence goes missing

WILLISTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A Vermont state trooper is under investigation after several items went missing from the evidence room at the barracks in Williston. Court paperwork shows state police searched the trooper’s home and car, and that the trooper denied any involvement. Police affidavits in the case allege...
WILLISTON, VT
WCAX

What To Do: Sunday, January 1

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Let’s take a look at what to do this Sunday, the first of 2023!. Burlington Taiko, a Japanese drumming group based in the Queen City, has an interactive performance today at the Highland Center for the Arts in Greensboro. From 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. this afternoon, you can enjoy their beats beside the fire and check out the center’s new open-air gallery. The café will also be open for warm drinks and delicious locally-made sweet treats. The event is free and open to all.
GREENSBORO, VT
WCAX

WCAX Bloopers 2022

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Everyone makes mistakes. But when we mess up, sometimes a lot of people see it. And while it’s not fun when it’s happening, it does give us a laugh later!. It’s one of our favorite clips of the year: the annual Channel 3 Blooper...
BURLINGTON, VT
mynbc5.com

Vermont animal sanctuary recovering from violent storm that damaged property

MIDDLEBURY, Vt. — Days after violent wind gusts damaged property and knocked down trees across Vermont, a nonprofit animal sanctuary in Addison County is in recovery mode. Kinder Way Farm Sanctuary in Middlebury is home to animals including a blind goat and a cow with dwarfism. At the sanctuary, farm animals get a second chance after neglect or abandonment — or maybe their caring owners just couldn’t keep them any longer.
ADDISON COUNTY, VT
WCAX

Could the warm temps be affecting the maple trees in our region?

PROCTOR, Vt. (WCAX) - A cold Christmas ushered in a warm start to the new year, and that back and forth has confused some of the maple trees in our region. Experts from the proctor maple research center say some sap is already running there is no need for concern. They say the trees are just responding to the warm temperatures and it doesn’t hurt the tree. Maple specialist Mark Isselhardt says the sap running is likely from younger, smaller trees that are more receptive to an early warm spell. Isselhardt says this early sap could have impacted flavor.
PROCTOR, VT
mychamplainvalley.com

Safety Measures in place for Burlington’s New Year festivities

Burlington’s New Year festivities bring excitement and larger crowds to downtown. The city is making sure it’s prepared with safety precautions to keep everyone safe, including the constant patrol of the Burlington Police Department. According the the Burlington Deputy Chief, there will be around eleven officers and supervisors...
BURLINGTON, VT
newportdispatch.com

Teen involved in crash in St. Johnsbury

ST. JOHNSBURY — A 16-year-old driver from Danville was involved in a single-vehicle crash in St. Johnsbury on Tuesday. The crash took place on I-91 north at around 7:50 a.m. According to the report he was operating a 2013 Ford Fusion when he exited the west side of the road and hit a rock embankment.
SAINT JOHNSBURY, VT
newportdispatch.com

Rutland man charged with robbing two convenience stores

RUTLAND — A 32-year-old man is facing multiple charges following a robbery that took place in Rutland earlie this month. Authorities say they were notified of a robbery that occurred at the Jolly Mart convenience store located on US Route 4 at around 8:30 p.m. Following an investigation, police...
RUTLAND, VT
mynbc5.com

Woman killed by falling tree in Castleton identified

CASTLETON, Vt. — The Castleton woman who waskilled on Friday by a falling tree has been identified. According to Durfee Funeral Home, 51-year-old Joyce Marie Ricard was killed on Friday when she was fatally injured during the storm. Castleton Police Chief Peter Mantello said Ricard was outside of her...
CASTLETON, VT
newportdispatch.com

Driver clocked doing 113 mph on I-91 in Westminster

WESTMINSTER — A 41-year-old man from Plainfield was cited for excessive speeding in Westminster on Saturday. Police say they observed a vehicle via radar traveling 113 miles-per-hour in a 65 miles-per-hour zone while on I-91 at around 1:30 p.m. Police initiated a traffic stop on the vehicle and identified...
WESTMINSTER, VT
WCAX

What To Do: Saturday, December 31

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Let’s take a look at what to do this New Year’s Eve. You can celebrate the New Year in St. Johnsbury with their 30th Annual First Night North event. It runs from 4:00 p.m. to midnight and features a wide variety of activities and performances. There are over 180 artists and over 70 performances scheduled, including fire shows, comedy, dance, music, hypnosis, magic, and more. Instead of fireworks, there will be a midnight dance party while the ball drops into 2023.
BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

Your MAX Advantage Forecast

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Today felt more like mid April than the end of December! Temperatures soared well into the 50s for many and Burlington smashed the existing record high by 7 degrees with a high of 58. For reference, 58 is our normal high on April 20. Unseasonably warm temperatures continue straight on through the final hours of 2022 and into 2023. We will likely set a record warm low temperature for today too.
BURLINGTON, VT

