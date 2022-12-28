Read full article on original website
WCAX
Pets With Potential: Meet Fred
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - If you’re looking for someone who’s nothin’ but a hound dog, meet Fred!. Fred was found as a stray, so his history is unknown, but he is very sweet. He is 6 years old and neutered. Fred loves people and making friends. Because...
WCAX
In The Garden: Indoor herbs
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Though what’s traditionally the coldest month of the year has just begun, there are still ways to get greens from your garden. Charlie Nardozzi and Sharon Meyer tell us about indoor herbs on this week’s In The Garden.
newportdispatch.com
Two arrested in Plattsburgh
PLATTSBURGH — Two people were arrested in Plattsburgh yesterday. Police initiated a traffic stop on Tom Miller Road at around 8:15 p.m. During the stop, Kelly J. Ryan, 46, of Churubusco, NY, was interviewed regarding vehicle and traffic law violations. Police say a passenger in the vehicle, Spencer L....
WCAX
Vt. police investigate one of their own after evidence goes missing
WILLISTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A Vermont state trooper is under investigation after several items went missing from the evidence room at the barracks in Williston. Court paperwork shows state police searched the trooper’s home and car, and that the trooper denied any involvement. Police affidavits in the case allege...
colchestersun.com
GALLERY: These are the 5 most expensive homes purchased in Colchester in 2022
In 2022, 214 homes sold in Colchester compared to 383 last year. The average home value in the town increased from $410,197 to $468,255. These are the five most expensive homes purchased in Colchester this year. 5. 598 South Bay Circle. This home sold for $950,000 on August 30, 2022....
WCAX
What To Do: Sunday, January 1
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Let’s take a look at what to do this Sunday, the first of 2023!. Burlington Taiko, a Japanese drumming group based in the Queen City, has an interactive performance today at the Highland Center for the Arts in Greensboro. From 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. this afternoon, you can enjoy their beats beside the fire and check out the center’s new open-air gallery. The café will also be open for warm drinks and delicious locally-made sweet treats. The event is free and open to all.
WCAX
Food drive in need of specific items before final day on Saturday
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A holiday drive that started about two months ago ends on Saturday and organizers say they still need a few more items. Food Drive Plus organizer Louis Godin says the drive could use some more diapers, laundry detergent, toilet paper and personal hygiene products. The...
WCAX
WCAX Bloopers 2022
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Everyone makes mistakes. But when we mess up, sometimes a lot of people see it. And while it’s not fun when it’s happening, it does give us a laugh later!. It’s one of our favorite clips of the year: the annual Channel 3 Blooper...
mynbc5.com
Vermont animal sanctuary recovering from violent storm that damaged property
MIDDLEBURY, Vt. — Days after violent wind gusts damaged property and knocked down trees across Vermont, a nonprofit animal sanctuary in Addison County is in recovery mode. Kinder Way Farm Sanctuary in Middlebury is home to animals including a blind goat and a cow with dwarfism. At the sanctuary, farm animals get a second chance after neglect or abandonment — or maybe their caring owners just couldn’t keep them any longer.
Fair Haven Police search for woman missing ‘for quite some time’
The Fair Haven Police are searching for a woman whose family members said they "have not been able to make contact with for quite some time," according to a Facebook post from the police department.
WCAX
Could the warm temps be affecting the maple trees in our region?
PROCTOR, Vt. (WCAX) - A cold Christmas ushered in a warm start to the new year, and that back and forth has confused some of the maple trees in our region. Experts from the proctor maple research center say some sap is already running there is no need for concern. They say the trees are just responding to the warm temperatures and it doesn’t hurt the tree. Maple specialist Mark Isselhardt says the sap running is likely from younger, smaller trees that are more receptive to an early warm spell. Isselhardt says this early sap could have impacted flavor.
mychamplainvalley.com
Safety Measures in place for Burlington’s New Year festivities
Burlington’s New Year festivities bring excitement and larger crowds to downtown. The city is making sure it’s prepared with safety precautions to keep everyone safe, including the constant patrol of the Burlington Police Department. According the the Burlington Deputy Chief, there will be around eleven officers and supervisors...
newportdispatch.com
Teen involved in crash in St. Johnsbury
ST. JOHNSBURY — A 16-year-old driver from Danville was involved in a single-vehicle crash in St. Johnsbury on Tuesday. The crash took place on I-91 north at around 7:50 a.m. According to the report he was operating a 2013 Ford Fusion when he exited the west side of the road and hit a rock embankment.
newportdispatch.com
Rutland man charged with robbing two convenience stores
RUTLAND — A 32-year-old man is facing multiple charges following a robbery that took place in Rutland earlie this month. Authorities say they were notified of a robbery that occurred at the Jolly Mart convenience store located on US Route 4 at around 8:30 p.m. Following an investigation, police...
mynbc5.com
Woman killed by falling tree in Castleton identified
CASTLETON, Vt. — The Castleton woman who waskilled on Friday by a falling tree has been identified. According to Durfee Funeral Home, 51-year-old Joyce Marie Ricard was killed on Friday when she was fatally injured during the storm. Castleton Police Chief Peter Mantello said Ricard was outside of her...
NECN
Vt. Communities Cancel Pricey Fireworks Shows, Offer Alternative NYE Events
There will be no fireworks shows in a pair of Vermont communities this New Year's Eve, due to a variety of reasons — including higher prices for materials used in the displays. The American Pyrotechnics Association said earlier this year costs across the industry shot up 35% or so...
newportdispatch.com
Driver clocked doing 113 mph on I-91 in Westminster
WESTMINSTER — A 41-year-old man from Plainfield was cited for excessive speeding in Westminster on Saturday. Police say they observed a vehicle via radar traveling 113 miles-per-hour in a 65 miles-per-hour zone while on I-91 at around 1:30 p.m. Police initiated a traffic stop on the vehicle and identified...
Vermonter allegedly robs 2 stores in under 2 hours
A Rutland, Vermont man has been cited to court after police say he robbed two convenience stores on December 10.
WCAX
What To Do: Saturday, December 31
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Let’s take a look at what to do this New Year’s Eve. You can celebrate the New Year in St. Johnsbury with their 30th Annual First Night North event. It runs from 4:00 p.m. to midnight and features a wide variety of activities and performances. There are over 180 artists and over 70 performances scheduled, including fire shows, comedy, dance, music, hypnosis, magic, and more. Instead of fireworks, there will be a midnight dance party while the ball drops into 2023.
WCAX
Your MAX Advantage Forecast
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Today felt more like mid April than the end of December! Temperatures soared well into the 50s for many and Burlington smashed the existing record high by 7 degrees with a high of 58. For reference, 58 is our normal high on April 20. Unseasonably warm temperatures continue straight on through the final hours of 2022 and into 2023. We will likely set a record warm low temperature for today too.
