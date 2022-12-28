ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Whitmer would sign bill on booze at college games, but is hesitant

By Tim Skubick, Iz Martin
 3 days ago

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Before Governor Gretchen Whitmer was in the political sphere, she wanted to be a sideline reporter for ESPN.

So she obviously has more than just a passing interest in two heavily debated topics in the realm of college sports: selling booze at sporting events and allowing student-athletes to sell their image.

Originally Whitmer thought that allowing alcohol at games, especially with a starting time of 8 p.m., was something that “sounded like a lot of fun.”

But during Whitmer’s time as a local prosecutor, her view on boozing at a ball game changed.

“That’s a recipe for disaster,” said Whitmer.”It makes me nervous.”

However, she says if lawmakers sent her a bill on the matter, she would sign it, but she’s not all in.

It’s also not easy for Whitmer to sign off on student-athletes making money.

“A lot of people are making a lot of money off of them, and they’re not able to” Whitmer said. “So I see the rationale.”

However, she is admittedly still conflicted.

“These are institutions that are supposed to be educating and also have a sports team. Not sports teams that are supposed to be doing a little education,” said Whitmer.

The governor said that when you look at the salaries of top coaches vs. the paychecks for professors, to Whitmer, it seems a “little twisted.”

Comments / 64

tiggerlady
3d ago

Well she really should allow it so when her, Nessel and Benson go to a game the don’t have to sneak it in and take the chances of getting caught!

Reply(1)
26
hogleg
3d ago

she makes me want to puke!! She is an elected representative of Michigan not the OWNER of Michigan. She certainly has a LOW opinion of the citizens that voted for her

Reply(2)
23
smht evol
3d ago

Is tailgating not enough . People don't have to drink alcohol at all events.Is this new idea for the school to make money I think....smells like greed promoting drunk driving cases.

Reply
5
