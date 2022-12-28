Whitmer would sign bill on booze at college games, but is hesitant

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Before Governor Gretchen Whitmer was in the political sphere, she wanted to be a sideline reporter for ESPN.

So she obviously has more than just a passing interest in two heavily debated topics in the realm of college sports: selling booze at sporting events and allowing student-athletes to sell their image.

Originally Whitmer thought that allowing alcohol at games, especially with a starting time of 8 p.m., was something that “sounded like a lot of fun.”

But during Whitmer’s time as a local prosecutor, her view on boozing at a ball game changed.

“That’s a recipe for disaster,” said Whitmer.”It makes me nervous.”

However, she says if lawmakers sent her a bill on the matter, she would sign it, but she’s not all in.

It’s also not easy for Whitmer to sign off on student-athletes making money.

“A lot of people are making a lot of money off of them, and they’re not able to” Whitmer said. “So I see the rationale.”

However, she is admittedly still conflicted.

“These are institutions that are supposed to be educating and also have a sports team. Not sports teams that are supposed to be doing a little education,” said Whitmer.

The governor said that when you look at the salaries of top coaches vs. the paychecks for professors, to Whitmer, it seems a “little twisted.”

