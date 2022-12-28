Read full article on original website
24-Year-Old Lewiston Man Charged with Possession of Fentanyl
LEWISTON - On December 24 at approximately 12:25 a.m., an officer with the Lewiston Police Department was dispatched to the 1000 block of Cedar Avenue in Lewiston for the report of a citizen's dispute and narcotic activity. According to a probable cause affidavit obtained by Big Country News Connection, officers...
Woman Facing Felony Charge After Alleged Attempt to Smuggle Marijuana Into Nez Perce County Jail
LEWISTON - On December 19 at approximately 11:10 p.m., an officer with the Lewiston Police Department conducted a traffic stop on a white 2014 Chevy Captiva for driving without headlights on the 600 block of Bryden Avenue. According to a probable cause affidavit obtained by Big Country News Connection, when...
Suspect in Idaho killings plans to waive extradition hearing
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A suspect arrested in connection with the slayings of four University of Idaho students plans to waive an extradition hearing so he can be quickly brought to Idaho to face murder charges, his defense attorney said Saturday. Bryan Kohberger, a 28-year-old Ph.D. student and teaching...
Man Arrested For Alleged Thefts From Two Downtown Clarkston Businesses
CLARKSTON, WA – A 28-year-old man who allegedly stole items from two businesses on 6th Street, including a power drill with a long drill bit, was arrested on multiple charges yesterday afternoon. The man, later identified as Shadow Allman, was initially observed by a Clarkston Police Officer who was on his way to another call. Allman was reportedly walking in downtown Clarkston with the drill in his hands and attempting to conceal it.
Man sentenced to life in prison without parole for murder in Lewiston
LEWISTON, Idaho — Clyde Ewing was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole on Thursday for the murder of 31-year-old Sam Johns. According to court documents, Ewing and his son rode bikes from Clarkston to Johns’ house in Lewiston on January 8, 2021, where they entered and shot Johns in front of his family. Johns died at the scene, and Ewing rode his bike back to Clarkston.
46-year-old Lewiston Man Accused of Aggravated Assault With a Knife on Christmas Eve
LEWISTON - During the early morning hours of December 24, officers with the Lewiston Police Department responded to a residence in the 400 block of Linden Drive for the report of an aggravated assault. According to a probable cause affidavit obtained by Big Country News Connection, the victim reported that...
What’s next in Idaho murder investigation after suspect's arrest?
Casey Jordan, criminologist and professor at Western Connecticut State University, joins us to discuss the next steps in the University of Idaho quadruple murder investigation after the law enforcement arrested a 28-year-old suspect in Pennsylvania.Dec. 31, 2022.
Moscow Homicide Update (Listen/Watch)
MOSCOW, ID – The Moscow Police Department says remediation of the residence where four University of Idaho students were killed in mid-November will begin tomorrow morning. While the home in the 1100 block of King Street will remain an active crime scene under law enforcement control, Chief Jim Fry says they are working with Team Idaho Property Management Services to begin cleanup by a private company.
Suspect in Idaho Student Killings Asked Ex-Convicts About Their "Thoughts and Feelings" Before Committing Crime
A graduate student at Washington State University was arrested in Pennsylvania on Friday for the murder of four University of Idaho students in their off-campus home last month, according to CNN.
Clyde Ewing Sentenced To Life Without Parole For First-Degree Murder
LEWISTON, ID – Clyde Ewing learned his fate today in Nez Perce County Second District Court for the killing of Sam Johns on January 8, 2021. Chief Criminal Deputy Prosecutor April Smith asked Judge Jay Gaskill to sentence Ewing to prison for Life Without Parole. In the sentencing hearing,...
Suspect in Custody in Investigation Into Idaho Student Deaths
(Moscow, ID) — There’s a suspect in custody in the murders of four Idaho college students. NBC reports a 25-year-old male has been arrested this morning. It’s unclear if he is an actual student of the University of Idaho. The November 13th murders of the four students shocked the nation and led to an intense investigation that dragged on for weeks. Two other roommates were also home at the time of the killings, but were left unharmed.
Arrest Made in Moscow Quadruple Homicide Case, Press Conference set for 1:00 p.m.
MOSCOW - An arrest has been made in the Moscow quadruple homicide case. The investigation has been ongoing since four University of Idaho students were found murdered on November 13. Fox News is reporting that Bryan Christopher Kohberger, 28, was taken into custody by local police and the FBI at...
Moscow Police Department NONSTOP GRAPHIC
MOSCOW, Idaho. - The Moscow Police Department will be holding a press conference Dec. 30 at …
Livestream of Moscow Homicide Press Conference (Link)
MOSCOW, ID – Moscow officials will hold a press conference at 1:00 p.m. this afternoon to discuss the reported arrest of a 28-year-old Pennsylvania man for the alleged murders of four University of Idaho students. Bryan Christopher Kohberger appeared before a judge after his arrest; documents from the Monroe County (PA) Court of Common Pleas show the judge ordered Kohberger held for extradition to Idaho where he is expected to face criminal charges for allegedly stabbing Ethan Chapin, Xana Kernodle, Kaylee Goncalves, and Madison Mogen in the early morning hours of November 13th. An extradition hearing is scheduled for Tuesday.
Idaho Gypsies With Cards And Candles Won’t Solve Student Murders
If you haven't been following the Moscow student murder case in a while, it recently took a strange turn when an Internet tarot card reader got into hot water for getting involved. Four students were found stabbed to death near the University of Idaho campus six weeks ago and still no arrests have been made despite round-the-clock efforts of detectives, Internet sleuths, and Idaho gypsies.
U of I Murders: defamation lawsuit through the documents and lawyer's statement
According to the lawsuit filed on December 21 by a professor and Chair of the History Department at the University of Idaho, none of the four students who were murdered ever took a class from professor Rebecca Scofield. She also does not recall ever meeting any of the victims. TikTok...
15-Year-Old in Custody After Monday Afternoon Shooting and Car Chase
MOSCOW - The Moscow Police Department is investigating a shooting and a car chase that occurred on the Northside of town Monday afternoon. Moscow Police responded to the incident around 3:00 in the Rodeo Drive area. Police say the incident began as a disturbance at a home in Moscow. Three juveniles between the ages of 15 and 17 ended up chasing an adult male. Police say one of the juveniles fired a handgun multiple times at the man while he was trying to flee in a vehicle. The shots were fired from the juveniles’ car in the Rodeo Drive area. No one was hurt. Officers do not believe any of the shots hit any of the homes in the area. The man fled the area.
12/30/22: Statement on Arrest of Bryan Kohberger
On Friday, December 30, DeSales University learned of the arrest of Bryan Kohberger in connection with the murder of four University of Idaho students. Kohberger received a bachelor’s degree in 2020 and completed his graduate studies in June 2022. As a Catholic, Salesian community, we are devastated by this senseless tragedy. Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims' families during this difficult time.
Celebration of life to be held in Coeur d'Alene for two University of Idaho students killed
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — A celebration to honor the lives of two of the students murdered in a home near the University of Idaho will be held on Friday, Dec. 30, in Coeur d'Alene. According to a Facebook post shared by one of the victim's family members, the memorial...
Mudslide Closes Lewiston Route
LEWISTON, ID – The City of Lewiston has announced the closure of Vineyard Avenue, from Vineyard Drive to Stewart Avenue, due to a mudslide. Motorists should use an alternate route.
