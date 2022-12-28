ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kooskia, ID

Comments / 1

Related
Idaho State Journal

Suspect in Idaho killings plans to waive extradition hearing

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A suspect arrested in connection with the slayings of four University of Idaho students plans to waive an extradition hearing so he can be quickly brought to Idaho to face murder charges, his defense attorney said Saturday. Bryan Kohberger, a 28-year-old Ph.D. student and teaching...
MOSCOW, ID
koze.com

Man Arrested For Alleged Thefts From Two Downtown Clarkston Businesses

CLARKSTON, WA – A 28-year-old man who allegedly stole items from two businesses on 6th Street, including a power drill with a long drill bit, was arrested on multiple charges yesterday afternoon. The man, later identified as Shadow Allman, was initially observed by a Clarkston Police Officer who was on his way to another call. Allman was reportedly walking in downtown Clarkston with the drill in his hands and attempting to conceal it.
CLARKSTON, WA
KXLY

Man sentenced to life in prison without parole for murder in Lewiston

LEWISTON, Idaho — Clyde Ewing was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole on Thursday for the murder of 31-year-old Sam Johns. According to court documents, Ewing and his son rode bikes from Clarkston to Johns’ house in Lewiston on January 8, 2021, where they entered and shot Johns in front of his family. Johns died at the scene, and Ewing rode his bike back to Clarkston.
LEWISTON, ID
koze.com

Moscow Homicide Update (Listen/Watch)

MOSCOW, ID – The Moscow Police Department says remediation of the residence where four University of Idaho students were killed in mid-November will begin tomorrow morning. While the home in the 1100 block of King Street will remain an active crime scene under law enforcement control, Chief Jim Fry says they are working with Team Idaho Property Management Services to begin cleanup by a private company.
MOSCOW, ID
KXL

Suspect in Custody in Investigation Into Idaho Student Deaths

(Moscow, ID) — There’s a suspect in custody in the murders of four Idaho college students. NBC reports a 25-year-old male has been arrested this morning. It’s unclear if he is an actual student of the University of Idaho. The November 13th murders of the four students shocked the nation and led to an intense investigation that dragged on for weeks. Two other roommates were also home at the time of the killings, but were left unharmed.
MOSCOW, ID
koze.com

Livestream of Moscow Homicide Press Conference (Link)

MOSCOW, ID – Moscow officials will hold a press conference at 1:00 p.m. this afternoon to discuss the reported arrest of a 28-year-old Pennsylvania man for the alleged murders of four University of Idaho students. Bryan Christopher Kohberger appeared before a judge after his arrest; documents from the Monroe County (PA) Court of Common Pleas show the judge ordered Kohberger held for extradition to Idaho where he is expected to face criminal charges for allegedly stabbing Ethan Chapin, Xana Kernodle, Kaylee Goncalves, and Madison Mogen in the early morning hours of November 13th. An extradition hearing is scheduled for Tuesday.
MOSCOW, ID
KOOL 96.5

Idaho Gypsies With Cards And Candles Won’t Solve Student Murders

If you haven't been following the Moscow student murder case in a while, it recently took a strange turn when an Internet tarot card reader got into hot water for getting involved. Four students were found stabbed to death near the University of Idaho campus six weeks ago and still no arrests have been made despite round-the-clock efforts of detectives, Internet sleuths, and Idaho gypsies.
MOSCOW, ID
Big Country News

15-Year-Old in Custody After Monday Afternoon Shooting and Car Chase

MOSCOW - The Moscow Police Department is investigating a shooting and a car chase that occurred on the Northside of town Monday afternoon. Moscow Police responded to the incident around 3:00 in the Rodeo Drive area. Police say the incident began as a disturbance at a home in Moscow. Three juveniles between the ages of 15 and 17 ended up chasing an adult male. Police say one of the juveniles fired a handgun multiple times at the man while he was trying to flee in a vehicle. The shots were fired from the juveniles’ car in the Rodeo Drive area. No one was hurt. Officers do not believe any of the shots hit any of the homes in the area. The man fled the area.
MOSCOW, ID
desales.edu

12/30/22: Statement on Arrest of Bryan Kohberger

On Friday, December 30, DeSales University learned of the arrest of Bryan Kohberger in connection with the murder of four University of Idaho students. Kohberger received a bachelor’s degree in 2020 and completed his graduate studies in June 2022. As a Catholic, Salesian community, we are devastated by this senseless tragedy. Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims' families during this difficult time.
MOSCOW, ID
koze.com

Mudslide Closes Lewiston Route

LEWISTON, ID – The City of Lewiston has announced the closure of Vineyard Avenue, from Vineyard Drive to Stewart Avenue, due to a mudslide. Motorists should use an alternate route.
LEWISTON, ID

Comments / 0

Community Policy