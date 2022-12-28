MOSCOW - The Moscow Police Department is investigating a shooting and a car chase that occurred on the Northside of town Monday afternoon. Moscow Police responded to the incident around 3:00 in the Rodeo Drive area. Police say the incident began as a disturbance at a home in Moscow. Three juveniles between the ages of 15 and 17 ended up chasing an adult male. Police say one of the juveniles fired a handgun multiple times at the man while he was trying to flee in a vehicle. The shots were fired from the juveniles’ car in the Rodeo Drive area. No one was hurt. Officers do not believe any of the shots hit any of the homes in the area. The man fled the area.

MOSCOW, ID ・ 5 DAYS AGO