Sales receipts on recreational cannabis in New Jersey for July 2022 to September 2022 totaled $116,572,533. With medicinal cannabis sales included, the total goes up to $177,710,764, according to the New Jersey Cannabis Regulatory Commission (NJ-CRC). There are now 20 dispensaries in New Jersey selling recreational cannabis; another 10 sell medicinal cannabis to registered patients only.

NEW JERSEY STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO