Recreational Cannabis Sales Jump to More Than $100M in Third Quarter
Sales receipts on recreational cannabis in New Jersey for July 2022 to September 2022 totaled $116,572,533. With medicinal cannabis sales included, the total goes up to $177,710,764, according to the New Jersey Cannabis Regulatory Commission (NJ-CRC). There are now 20 dispensaries in New Jersey selling recreational cannabis; another 10 sell medicinal cannabis to registered patients only.
NAI Fennelly Rebrands as Fennelly Associates
NAI Fennelly, the independent full-service commercial real estate service provider based in Hamilton, has rebranded as Fennelly Associates. The new identity represents the next chapter in Fennelly Associates’ decades-long history. “Looking ahead toward our organization’s next chapter, we recognized a tremendous opportunity to harness our independent and entrepreneurial spirit...
