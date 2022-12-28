ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kennewick, WA

610KONA

Fire Guts Pasco Structure, Was Possibly Used by Squatters

Pasco Fire crews battled a blaze at an empty residence early Thursday morning. The building was supposed to be unoccupied, but some people might have been living there. Ben Shearer, Public Information Officer for the Pasco Fire Department, reported Thursday an early morning fire gutted an empty residence. Around 4:08...
PASCO, WA
NEWStalk 870

Kennewick Fire Crews Battle Elusive Fire Inside Home

Kennewick Fire crews responded to a home the morning after a fire was put out at a home, and found flames had kicked up again. Crews had responded Tuesday night to a residence at 9004 West Klamath Court and put out a fire that was on the backside of the home. It caused extensive damage to the structure, making it unliveable until extensive repairs were made.
KENNEWICK, WA
elkhornmediagroup.com

Witnesses report seeing people leave abandoned home after fire started

PASCO – The Pasco Fire Department responded early Thursday morning to a fire at an abandoned home on the 600 block of Clark Street. Witnesses reported seeing a few people leave the home at the time the fire started which was shortly after 4 a.m. Neighbors told firefighters nobody...
PASCO, WA
elkhornmediagroup.com

One killed in crash on I-84

On Thursday, December 29, 2022 at approximately 11:40 P.M., the Oregon State Police responded to a two vehicle crash on Interstate 84, near milepost 186, in Umatilla County. The preliminary investigation indicated a black 2002 Honda CRV, operated by John Patrick Carver (58) of Quincy (WA), was called in as a hazard. The CRV was reportedly stopped in the westbound slow lane of Interstate 84 with no lights on and had nearly been hit by another motorist.
UMATILLA COUNTY, OR
nbcrightnow.com

Fire crews in Umatilla save dogs, goats trapped near fire

UMATILLA COUNTY, Wash. - Umatilla County Fire District 1 responded to a structure fire on Bensel Road around 4:18 a.m. on December 28, according to UCFD1. Crews reported arriving on scene to a trailer on fire next to an animal enclosure. Crews rescued multiple dogs, goats and a puppy from...
UMATILLA COUNTY, OR
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Suspected outbreak of bird flu in Walla Walla County area

WALLA WALLA CO., Wash. – The Walla Walla County Department of Community Health confirmed Friday it is investigating a suspected outbreak of bird flu in the area. According to information from the health department, the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife sent biologists to an area where a large number of sick or dead waterfowl were found. Samples were sent...
WALLA WALLA COUNTY, WA
102.7 KORD

Benton County to Get $2.7 Million for Mental Health Center

The new regional mental health and recovery center being created in the Tri-Cities will get money from the state. The Three Rivers-Behavioral Health Recovery Center gets $2.7 million. The WA State Department of Commerce announced Friday that of some $20.4 million in funding, this Benton County project will get $2.7...
BENTON COUNTY, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Franklin County Fire District 3 hit by clothing scam

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Wash.- Franklin County Fire District #3 is the latest victim of a clothing scam. In the now well-known scam people are offered what appears to be official merchandise or clothing from a law enforcement organization. FCFD #3 is warning people to not click on the link and to...
nbcrightnow.com

WSP responds to roll over crashes in Franklin County

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Wash.- Washingto State Patrol Troopers have responded to two separate roll over crashes on SR 395 in north Franklin County. According to Trooper Thorson the WSP is currently at one of the crashes at milepost 48 about 7 miles south of Connell. No serious injuries were reported in...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, WA
elkhornmediagroup.com

Christmas crash on I-84 takes a life

MORROW COUNTY – A single-car crash took the life of a Boardman man on Christmas morning and seriously injured another person. Oregon State Police reports Ricardo Mejia Avila, 27, was pronounced deceased at the scene near milepost 174. Asarias Alonso Ramos, 38, also of Boardman, was critically injured and...
BOARDMAN, OR
elkhornmediagroup.com

Scott arrested for assaulting an officer

PENDLETON – Pendleton police officers responded to a report that a person left the Southgate Sinclair station without paying for merchandise Wednesday night. An employee knew the suspect and had identified him as Eddie Scott, 26, of Hermiston to Umatilla County Emergency Dispatch. Dispatch learned that Scott had an arrest warrant out from the parole board.
PENDLETON, OR
nbcrightnow.com

Local Sheriffs begin new terms

Franklin County Sheriff Jim Raymond was sworn into his third term on Wednesday, December 28. Walla Walla County Sheriff Mark Crider was sworn into his second term in office.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, WA
FOX 11 and 41

First Walla Walla County flu death reported

The Walla Walla County Department of Community Health has confirmed the first reported Influenza linked death in Walla Walla County. In a release, the WWCDCH says health officials were notified that a person over the age of 65 that tested positive for Influenza had died. The WWCDCH says this fall...
WALLA WALLA COUNTY, WA

