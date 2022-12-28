Read full article on original website
610KONA
Fire Guts Pasco Structure, Was Possibly Used by Squatters
Pasco Fire crews battled a blaze at an empty residence early Thursday morning. The building was supposed to be unoccupied, but some people might have been living there. Ben Shearer, Public Information Officer for the Pasco Fire Department, reported Thursday an early morning fire gutted an empty residence. Around 4:08...
Kennewick Fire Crews Battle Elusive Fire Inside Home
Kennewick Fire crews responded to a home the morning after a fire was put out at a home, and found flames had kicked up again. Crews had responded Tuesday night to a residence at 9004 West Klamath Court and put out a fire that was on the backside of the home. It caused extensive damage to the structure, making it unliveable until extensive repairs were made.
elkhornmediagroup.com
Witnesses report seeing people leave abandoned home after fire started
PASCO – The Pasco Fire Department responded early Thursday morning to a fire at an abandoned home on the 600 block of Clark Street. Witnesses reported seeing a few people leave the home at the time the fire started which was shortly after 4 a.m. Neighbors told firefighters nobody...
elkhornmediagroup.com
One killed in crash on I-84
On Thursday, December 29, 2022 at approximately 11:40 P.M., the Oregon State Police responded to a two vehicle crash on Interstate 84, near milepost 186, in Umatilla County. The preliminary investigation indicated a black 2002 Honda CRV, operated by John Patrick Carver (58) of Quincy (WA), was called in as a hazard. The CRV was reportedly stopped in the westbound slow lane of Interstate 84 with no lights on and had nearly been hit by another motorist.
nbcrightnow.com
Fire crews in Umatilla save dogs, goats trapped near fire
UMATILLA COUNTY, Wash. - Umatilla County Fire District 1 responded to a structure fire on Bensel Road around 4:18 a.m. on December 28, according to UCFD1. Crews reported arriving on scene to a trailer on fire next to an animal enclosure. Crews rescued multiple dogs, goats and a puppy from...
nbcrightnow.com
Morning News Update December 29: WSP responds to rollovers, fire district scam alert and a house fire in Pasco
The State Patrol responded to two separate roll over crashes in Franklin County and is reminding drivers that there are still icy spots on the road. Franklin County Fire District #3 is warning of a clothing scam and Pasco fire crews responded to a house fire on Clark St.
Walla Walla fire officials investigating suspicious house fire
WALLA WALLA, Wash. – Walla Walla fire officials are investigating after a house fire early Tuesday morning. It happened just after 2:30 a.m. in the 1100 block of West Elm Street. Crews from Walla Walla Fire Stations 1 and 2 responded, as well as crews from Walla Walla County Fire District 4 and College Place Fire Department. Fire officials said...
Tri-Cities’ only hospice house reopens after partial roof collapse forces evacuation
The nonprofit is raising money to replace the aging building.
Influx of Huskies overwhelming Tri-Cities rescues and shelters
KENNEWICK, Wash. — Just before Christmas, a box of six, 13-week-old Husky mix puppies was found abandoned on the front steps of Pet Overpopulation Prevention in Pasco. Director of Hope 4 Huskies, Christina Rader, took them in. “They did come down with kennel cough, coccidia – the stuff that can kind of happen, so we’re trying to get them well...
Suspected outbreak of bird flu in Walla Walla County area
WALLA WALLA CO., Wash. – The Walla Walla County Department of Community Health confirmed Friday it is investigating a suspected outbreak of bird flu in the area. According to information from the health department, the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife sent biologists to an area where a large number of sick or dead waterfowl were found. Samples were sent...
Benton County to Get $2.7 Million for Mental Health Center
The new regional mental health and recovery center being created in the Tri-Cities will get money from the state. The Three Rivers-Behavioral Health Recovery Center gets $2.7 million. The WA State Department of Commerce announced Friday that of some $20.4 million in funding, this Benton County project will get $2.7...
nbcrightnow.com
Franklin County Fire District 3 hit by clothing scam
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Wash.- Franklin County Fire District #3 is the latest victim of a clothing scam. In the now well-known scam people are offered what appears to be official merchandise or clothing from a law enforcement organization. FCFD #3 is warning people to not click on the link and to...
nbcrightnow.com
WSP responds to roll over crashes in Franklin County
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Wash.- Washingto State Patrol Troopers have responded to two separate roll over crashes on SR 395 in north Franklin County. According to Trooper Thorson the WSP is currently at one of the crashes at milepost 48 about 7 miles south of Connell. No serious injuries were reported in...
Benton County Sheriff’s Office introduces new cruiser cameras
BENTON COUNTY, Wash. — The Benton County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) is getting a technological upgrade. Dozens of patrol cars are now equipped with state of the art camera systems. “We implemented cameras, I think it was about 22 years ago. I was the first deputy to use one, and it was the old VHS system,” said Sheriff Tom Croskrey. The...
yaktrinews.com
For the first time in county history, Benton County is looking for a forensic pathologist
KENNEWICK, Wash. — For the first time, Benton County is hiring a forensic pathologist to work alongside Coroner William Leach. “I can’t even talk about it I was so excited – I was almost dancing to tell you the truth,” Leach laughed. For years, Leach has...
elkhornmediagroup.com
Christmas crash on I-84 takes a life
MORROW COUNTY – A single-car crash took the life of a Boardman man on Christmas morning and seriously injured another person. Oregon State Police reports Ricardo Mejia Avila, 27, was pronounced deceased at the scene near milepost 174. Asarias Alonso Ramos, 38, also of Boardman, was critically injured and...
elkhornmediagroup.com
Scott arrested for assaulting an officer
PENDLETON – Pendleton police officers responded to a report that a person left the Southgate Sinclair station without paying for merchandise Wednesday night. An employee knew the suspect and had identified him as Eddie Scott, 26, of Hermiston to Umatilla County Emergency Dispatch. Dispatch learned that Scott had an arrest warrant out from the parole board.
Walla Walla confirms its first flu death of the 2022-2023 season
WALLA WALLA, Wash. – The Walla Walla County Department of Community Health confirmed Friday a person has died of the flu in Walla Walla County. County health officials said the person was over the age of 65 and had a positive case of the flu. It is not known if the person was vaccinated. The health department said the last...
nbcrightnow.com
Local Sheriffs begin new terms
Franklin County Sheriff Jim Raymond was sworn into his third term on Wednesday, December 28. Walla Walla County Sheriff Mark Crider was sworn into his second term in office.
FOX 11 and 41
