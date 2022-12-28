ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kalamazoo, MI

WWMT

Kalamazoo teen admits to shooting near Interfaith Homes, court documents show

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A 16-year-old Kalamazoo teenager admitted to shooting another Kalamazoo teenager, according to court documents. Kahree Louis Compton went to the Kalamazoo Public Safety Headquarters on Dec. 19 to provide a statement, court documents show. Compton was interviewed by detectives, waiving his Miranda Rights and later admitting...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMT

Shooting kills one person in Kalamazoo's Northside neighborhood

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Yellow crime scene tape was up and blue lights from several Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety cruisers were flashing as police investigated a deadly shooting on the city's Northside Friday night. The crime scene is at a property on N. Burdick Street between Parsons Street and...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMT

Parchment man arrested for threatening relative with a gun

PARCHMENT, Mich. — A 34-year-old Parchment man faces charges after he threatened his relative with a gun Wednesday night, according to the Township of Kalamazoo Police Department. Water main break: closes lanes of Romence Road Parkway. The incident happened at a home on Haymac Drive when the victim called...
PARCHMENT, MI
WWMT

Son arrested after father's body found in burning Battle Creek home

CALHOUN COUNTY, Mich. — A man was arrested after firefighters found the body of his 61-year-old father, Battle Creek Police Chief Jim Blocker said Friday. The body of Randall Hurt was found by the Battle Creek Fire Department when they responded to a house fire Tuesday evening on the northeast side, according to the department.
BATTLE CREEK, MI
WWMT

18-year-old man killed in New Years Eve crash in Cass County

CASS COUNTY, Mich. — An 18-year-old Edwardsburg man is killed after stopping to help strap an appliance on top of their vehicle, according to Cass County Sheriff Richard Behnke. It happened Saturday night around 8:34 p.m. on Dailey Road near Pokagon Highway in Lagrange Township. 57-year-old Trevor David Nelson...
CASS COUNTY, MI
WWMT

City of Kalamazoo parts ways with Public Safety Chief Vernon Coakley

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The City of Kalamazoo reached a separation agreement with former Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety Chief Vernon Coakley, officials said Thursday. The announcement follows an investigation into alleged harassment complaints against the former chief. In the agreement between Coakley and the city, Coakley will remain on...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMT

Driver rescued after car jumps snowbank, falls into Grand River

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A driver was rescued Saturday morning after their car fell into the Grand River, according to the Grand Rapids Fire Department. Grand Rapids Fire Chief: John Lehman retiring after 38 years of service. The incident happened on Ann Street NW after the driver jumped a...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WWMT

Kalamazoo ringing in 2023 with downtown New Year's Fest

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — With the new year two short days away, Kalamazoo is gearing up to ring in 2023 with a downtown bash. New Year's Fest is a celebration showcasing performing arts in downtown Kalamazoo on New Year's Eve from 6 p.m. to midnight. "It is a combination of...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMT

Niles man dies after crashing car into tree in Milton Township

MILTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A 65-year-old Niles man died after crashing his car into a tree in Milton Township Wednesday night, according to Michigan State Police. Paw Paw crash: Mother crashes car, hides in nearby garage to avoid arrest in Van Buren County. The crash happened on Bertrand Street...
NILES, MI
WWMT

Water service work to impact traffic on Westnedge Avenue

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Road work continues on Kalamazoo's Westnedge Avenue. Westnedge road work: Drivers can expect delays on Westnedge Avenue and Portage Road. Starting Jan. 2, one southbound lane of South Westnedge Avenue between Elys Way and Hutchinson Street will be closed for a new water service installation, according to the City of Kalamazoo in a release Thursday.
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMT

Water main break closes lanes of Romence Road Parkway

PORTAGE, Mich. — Westbound lanes of Romence Road Parkway between Lovers Lane and Portage Road will be closed due to a water main break on Thursday, according to the City of Portage. Crews are on-site and in the process of making repairs, city officials said. Advisory: Precautionary boil water...
PORTAGE, MI
WWMT

Local bars prepare for busy New Year's weekend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WSBT) — People are preparing to ring in 2023 including local bars and restaurants. Some local bars are prepping for the big night already. A manager at O’Rourke’s told WSBT holidays tend to be a big money-maker. And with the holiday falling on a weekend, it could be one of its busiest nights of the year.
SOUTH BEND, IN

